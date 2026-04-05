NYC celebrates Easter 2026 with annual Parade and Bonnet Festival

Hundreds of people got to show off their “eggs-ellent” holiday hats at the Easter Bonnet Parade and Festival in New York City Sunday.

It’s been a tradition since the mid-to-late 1800s. According to The Museum of the City of New York, people during the Civil War would have “fashion promenades” at Sunday walks after religious services.

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“Wealthy New Yorkers would emerge from their respective houses of worship along Fifth Avenue to stroll down the street, dine at hotels nearby, or pay social calls,” the museum wrote. “The Sunday stroll was particularly popular on Easter Sunday as it marked a time to show off the latest trends in fashion.”

NYC Tourism says the Easter event was “immortalized” in a song by Irving Berlin, as well as in a movie featuring Judy Garland and Fred Astaire.