NYC celebrates Easter 2026 with annual Parade and Bonnet Festival

Cassandra Buchman
Hundreds of people got to show off their "eggs-ellent" holiday hats at the Easter Bonnet Parade and Festival in New York City Sunday.
Image credit: Photo by Timothy A. Clary / AFP via Getty Images

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Hundreds of people got to show off their “eggs-ellent” holiday hats at the Easter Bonnet Parade and Festival in New York City Sunday.

It’s been a tradition since the mid-to-late 1800s. According to The Museum of the City of New York, people during the Civil War would have “fashion promenades” at Sunday walks after religious services.

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“Wealthy New Yorkers would emerge from their respective houses of worship along Fifth Avenue to stroll down the street, dine at hotels nearby, or pay social calls,” the museum wrote. “The Sunday stroll was particularly popular on Easter Sunday as it marked a time to show off the latest trends in fashion.”

NYC Tourism says the Easter event was “immortalized” in a song by Irving Berlin, as well as in a movie featuring Judy Garland and Fred Astaire.

  • Chihuahua dogs named April Moon and Bianca wear hats during the Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival on Fifth Avenue, Sunday, April 5, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Gray)
  • Stanley feeds his cat Picco during the Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival on Fifth Avenue, Sunday, April 5, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Gray)
  • People wearing balloon costumes stand inside a building at Rockefeller Center during heavy rainfall at the Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival on Fifth Avenue, Sunday, April 5, 2026 in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Gray)
  • Kerry Auld wears a pigeon themed hat during the Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival on Fifth Avenue, Sunday, April 5, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Gray)
  • People participate in the Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival on Fifth Avenue, Sunday, April 5, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Gray)
  • Nolan, 11, poses for a photograph during the Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival on Fifth Avenue, Sunday, April 5, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Gray)
  • Fatimah Kihulo, Annamaria Holston, and Adriana Tesoro, film each other during the Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival on Fifth Avenue, Sunday, April 5, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Gray)
  • People wearing balloon costumes participate in the Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival on Fifth Avenue, Sunday, April 5, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Gray)
  • People participate in the Easter Bonnet Parade and Festival on Fifth Avenue, Sunday, April 5, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Gray)
  • Tommi May wears a costume of balloons as they participate in the Easter Bonnet Parade and Festival on Fifth Avenue, Sunday, April 5, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Gray)
  • Parade participants in costume attend the 2026 New York City Easter Bonnet Parade and Festival on April 05, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)
  • Participants pose during the New York City Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival in front of St. Patrick’s Cathedral on April 05, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Craig T Fruchtman/Getty Images)
  • Participants pose during the New York City Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival and Parade in front of St. Patrick’s Cathedral on April 05, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Craig T Fruchtman/Getty Images)
  • People dress in elaborate hats and costumes during the annual Easter Bonnet Parade and Festival outside of St. Patrick’s Cathedral on Fifth Avenue on April 05, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
  • People dress in elaborate hats and costumes during the annual Easter Bonnet Parade and Festival outside of St. Patrick’s Cathedral on Fifth Avenue on April 05, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
  • Participants pose during the New York City Easter Bonnet Parade and Festival in front of St. Patrick’s Cathedral on April 05, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Craig T Fruchtman/Getty Images)
  • People dress in elaborate hats and costumes during the annual Easter Bonnet Parade and Festival outside of St. Patrick’s Cathedral on Fifth Avenue on April 05, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Cassandra Buchman
Cassandra Buchman
Cassie Buchman is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News. Her past lives include being a reporter for the Northwest Herald in McHenry County, Illinois and working as a digital producer for NewsNation.
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Why this story matters

New York City's Easter Bonnet Festival is a free, open-to-the-public cultural event on Fifth Avenue with roots stretching back to the mid-to-late 1800s.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

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Sources

  1. The Museum of the City of New York
  2. NYC Tourism

Sources

  1. The Museum of the City of New York
  2. NYC Tourism

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