Obamacare insurers seek double-digit rate hikes despite plummeting enrollment

Shea Taylor
Despite significantly lower Affordable Care Act enrollment this year as a result of high premiums, insurers want to raise prices again in 2027.
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Despite significantly lower Affordable Care Act enrollment this year as a result of high premiums, insurers want to raise prices again. They already increased by double digits for millions of Americans in 2026, and come 2027, insurers want to do it again.

A new analysis of preliminary filings with state regulators by the Peterson-KFF Health System Tracker found insurers want to raise rates by a median of 14% in 2027. In 2026, the median increase was 20%.

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The analysis looked at filings in 16 states and the District of Columbia. If approved, KFF estimated that it would be the second-highest rate increase since 2018.

Federal data shows that enrollment in the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, is already down by about 3 million people as of February. That’s about a 13% drop compared to the same time last year.

And with more and more healthy Americans dropping their plans due to high costs, average ACA enrollment is expected to be 17% to 26% lower in 2026 than 2025, according to an estimate by Wakely Consulting Group.

What companies are saying

Some of the biggest insurance providers under the ACA are calling for rate hikes in 2027.

Washington state-based provider Centene wants to raise prices by 28% next year, according to The Wall Street Journal. That’s on top of the 35% increases it put in place this year.

The Journal also reports Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Illinois wants to raise rates by 15% on top of a 28% increase this year.

Insurers argue they’re facing the same issue that caused them to raise premiums in 2026: the rapidly rising costs of health care and the growing use of certain medical services and specialty drugs.

“When the cost of care goes up, the cost of insurance goes up,” David Merritt, a senior vice president at the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, told The Wall Street Journal.

Insurance companies also say the Trump administration’s move to do away with most federal subsidies — financial assistance from the government to help pay health care costs — will play a big role in next year’s prices.

High prices also have millions of Americans with few health issues dropping their plans entirely, which, ironically, is also driving up costs. The people who need health insurance the most stay enrolled, which ends up costing insurers more in the long run since their profit margins will be smaller.

“On one side of the coin, people are not getting the care they need because they cannot afford it,” Cynthia Cox, a KFF vice president and the director of KFF’s program on the ACA, told The Washington Post in May. “On the other side are people still needing care they cannot avoid, emergency care or a hospitalization, where they go into medical debt.”

There are also fewer options as more insurers stop offering coverage through Obamacare. Aetna left this year, and Cigna Group will stop selling plans through the ACA in 2027.

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Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
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Why this story matters

ACA marketplace premiums are expected to rise again in 2027, directly affecting the cost and availability of health coverage for Americans who buy their own insurance.

Premiums rising again

Insurers have filed for a median 14% rate increase in 2027, following a median 20% increase already in effect for 2026, according to a Peterson-KFF analysis of 16 states and D.C.

Fewer insurers available

Aetna has already exited the ACA marketplace and Cigna Group will stop selling ACA plans in 2027, reducing coverage options for marketplace enrollees.

Subsidies under pressure

Insurance companies say the Trump administration's move to eliminate most federal subsidies will factor into 2027 pricing, according to insurer statements reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

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Sources

  1. The Wall Street Journal
  2. KFF
  3. The Hill
  4. Office of the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation
  5. Axios
  6. The Associated Press
  7. The Washington Post

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the story as a household squeeze, stressing “surged,” “double-digit,” and “unlikely to get relief” to spotlight consumer pain from another 14% median hike.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right are more procedural and skeptical, leaning on “Obamacare,” “second-highest,” and “payment rates” to cast the increase as a notable policy failure within a regulatory cycle.

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Media landscape

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46 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Median proposed premium increases for 2027 in the ACA program are about 14%, following a 20% increase in 2026, according to KFF's analysis of insurer filings.
  • Insurers attribute rising premiums to higher healthcare costs, federal regulatory changes, and the expiration of pandemic-era enhanced subsidies.
  • The expiration of tax credits led healthier people to leave the ACA marketplace, leaving a sicker insured population that drives premium hikes.
  • Middle-Class enrollees making 400% of the poverty level or more face steep premium increases, as they often do not qualify for subsidies.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Wednesday, July 8, 2026, health policy research group KFF reported that insurers are requesting a median premium increase of 14% for 2027 Affordable Care Act plans.
  • Insurers cite a smaller, sicker patient pool and the expiration of enhanced tax credits as primary drivers, alongside rising medical costs including hospital and prescription drug spending.
  • KFF analyzed filings from 77 insurance plans across 16 states and Washington, D.C., finding nearly half of insurers are seeking 2027 rate increases of 10% to 15% over 2026 levels.
  • Cynthia Cox, senior vice president and director of the program on the ACA at KFF, described the situation as a "triple hit" for individuals who do not qualify for financial help.
  • Insurers have until July 15 to submit final ACA paperwork, meaning these preliminary 2027 projections may shift as federal and state regulators complete their review.

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Key points from the Right

  • Obamacare health insurance premiums are projected to increase by a median of 14% in 2027, marking a second consecutive year of double-digit rises, according to an analysis by KFF of 77 insurers across 16 states and Washington, D.C..
  • The premium surge is driven by rising medical service costs, inflation, labor shortages, expiring federal tax credits, and an increase in higher-risk patients, as reported by insurers and KFF analysts.,.

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Other (sources without bias rating):

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Sources

  1. The Wall Street Journal
  2. KFF
  3. The Hill
  4. Office of the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation
  5. Axios
  6. The Associated Press
  7. The Washington Post