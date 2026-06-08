Obama’s White House Instagram account among thousands exposed in hack

Mikael Thalen
Meta says a bug in its AI-powered support chatbot allowed hackers to hijack more than 20,000 Instagram accounts.
Image credit: Cheng Xin/Getty Images
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Social media users noticed something unusual on Instagram last week. The long-dormant profile for the White House, created under former President Barack Obama, had been taken over without explanation.

It turns out that the old White House account was one of 20,225 profiles that were hijacked after hackers exploited the platform’s AI-supported chatbot.

Meta, the owner of Instagram, confirmed the hack on Friday.

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A video from the alleged hacker later appeared on X that detailed how passwords could be reset by tricking Meta’s AI support assistant. The hacker demonstrated by connecting to a VPN server near the target’s suspected region before asking the chatbot to add their own email address to the victim’s account.

The chatbot, which failed to confirm that the hacker actually owned the victim’s account, then sent a verification code to the hacker’s email address. When the hacker provided the code to the chatbot, a “Reset Password” prompt appeared. The hacker was then allowed to change the victim’s password.

Meta: chatbot ‘functioned as intended’

Meta responded to the breach by taking the support chatbot offline and patching the vulnerability, company spokesperson Andy Stone said on X. He disputed online claims about hacks of accounts registered to world leaders, but said that “the issue that did happen has already been fixed.”

In a data breach notification sent to the Maine attorney general on Friday, Amber Hannah, Meta’s associate general counsel, said the AI chatbot “worked properly and functioned as intended” but was exploited “due to a bug in a separate code path.”

Because of the hack, Hannah wrote, “the system did not properly verify that the email address provided by the individual requesting a password reset matched the email address associated with that user’s Instagram account.”

“As a result, when an individual provided an email address not previously associated with the account, the system incorrectly sent a password reset link to that unassociated email rather than rejecting the request,” Hannah continued. “This allowed unauthorized third parties to receive a password reset link for accounts they did not own. Upon resetting the password, the unauthorized party was able to log in to the account if the account holder had not enabled two-factor authentication (2FA).”

Hannah’s letter does not specify when the bug was first exploited. But a filing on the website for Maine’s attorney general suggests the attacks date as far back as April 17, according to BleepingComputer, a technology news website.

Extent of breach unknown

Meta was unable to determine what data may have been compromised during the attacks.

However, the company said that anything that the account holder would have been able to view — such as their own direct messages — were exposed to the hacker.

Meta forced affected users to reset their passwords to regain control of their stolen accounts. 

Before it relaunches the support chatbot, the company said it “will fix the authentication check in the Instagram recovery entry point to ensure proper verification of email addresses against existing account information before any password reset is initiated.”

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Mikael Thalen
Mikael Thalen
Mikael Thalen is a tech reporter for Straight Arrow, where he covers cybersecurity, surveillance, hacking and digital privacy.
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Why this story matters

A flaw in Meta's AI support chatbot allowed hackers to take over Instagram accounts without knowing the victim's password or accessing their email, exposing a direct security risk to any Instagram user who did not have two-factor authentication enabled.

Accounts taken without passwords

According to Meta's own breach notification, hackers reset passwords on accounts they didn't own by supplying a different email address to the AI chatbot, which sent reset links to the attacker's inbox instead of the account holder's.

Two-factor authentication blocked it

Meta confirmed in its breach notification that the exploit only succeeded on accounts without two-factor authentication enabled, making that setting the documented difference between accounts that were taken and those that were not.

Direct messages were exposed

Meta said that anything the account holder could view — including direct messages — was accessible to whoever took over the account, meaning private conversations were reachable during the period of unauthorized access.

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Synthesized coverage insights across 116 media outlets

Behind the numbers

Meta confirmed approximately 20,225 Instagram accounts were compromised. Two stolen short-handle accounts were reportedly listed for sale on Telegram for a combined asking price of over $1 million. Meta laid off about 8,000 employees and reassigned 7,000 others to AI initiatives prior to the incident.

Policy impact

The incident renewed debate about the risks of replacing human customer support with AI systems for sensitive account functions, with affected users having no path to human escalation. Cybersecurity experts called for regulatory scrutiny of platforms that automate away human oversight in account security processes while also removing users' ability to appeal AI-driven decisions.

Solution spotlight

Meta pushed an emergency patch and began sending password reset notifications and security checkpoint prompts to affected users. Cybersecurity experts recommended enabling multi-factor authentication using an authenticator app rather than SMS, using passkeys where available and keeping the email linked to an account secured with its own strong password and two-factor authentication.

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Sources

  1. TMZ
  2. BleepingComputer

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the episode as an alarming Big Tech stumble, stressing how the bot was “tricked” or “just by asking” could expose passwords and account access
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right sharpen that into ridicule, using phrases like “easily fool,” “humiliating,” and “AI Fail” to portray Meta as repeatedly reckless, while also widening the lens to layoffs and “little-to-no human oversight.”

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Media landscape

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116 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Hackers exploited Meta's AI-powered support chatbot to add attacker-controlled email addresses to Instagram accounts, enabling password resets and account takeovers without needing email access or malware.
  • The attack involved using VPNs to spoof locations matching the targets' usual areas, deceiving the AI chatbot into processing unauthorized email changes and password resets.
  • High-Profile accounts targeted included the Obama White House and Sephora.
  • Meta confirmed the issue was resolved and affected accounts were secured, while security experts warned about the risks of AI support bots with account-control privileges and emphasized the importance of multi-factor authentication and careful AI deployment.

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Key points from the Center

  • Meta has rushed to patch a critical security vulnerability in its AI support assistant after hackers discovered a surprisingly simple way to manipulate the chatbot into handing over control of premium Instagram accounts.
  • The exploit allowed attackers to hijack high-profile handles by simply asking the AI bot to change the account's registered email address, bypassing the need to hack the victim’s actual phone or email inbox.
  • Cybercriminals successfully used VPNs to mimic the geographic location of their targets, satisfying regional automated security checks before prompting the chatbot to send a verification code and password-reset link to an attacker-controlled inbox.
  • A wave of high-value and celebrity handles were compromised over the weekend, including the inactive Obama-era White House Instagram page, beauty retailer Sephora, and the personal account of U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sergeant John Bentivegna.
  • The security lapse sparked immediate backlash from tech researchers, who criticized Meta for replacing human trust-and-safety teams with automated, easily fooled AI support bots following a series of corporate layoffs.

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Key points from the Right

  • Hackers manipulated Meta's AI-powered Instagram support chatbot to change email addresses on user accounts, enabling password resets and account takeovers without phishing or malware.
  • Attackers used VPNs to spoof locations near victims, allowing them to bypass security checks and interact directly with the chatbot to request email changes.
  • High-Profile accounts compromised included the Barack Obama White House archive, Sephora, and a US Space Force official.
  • Meta confirmed that the vulnerability has been fixed and emphasized the risks of autonomous AI handling sensitive account tasks without strong identity verification.

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Sources

  1. TMZ
  2. BleepingComputer