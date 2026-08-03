Ohio Rep. Max Miller still running for re-election despite abuse allegations

Republican Rep. Max Miller of Ohio says he’s still going to run for re-election, despite allegations from his ex-wife that he abused her and his young daughter.

Emily Moreno has said her ex-husband, Max Miller, has thrown hot water on her, put a gun to her head, and that their daughter’s collarbone was fractured while he was watching her. These allegations have been detailed in police reports, as well as in a Mother Jones article published in July.

Mother Jones reported other instances of Miller behaving violently against other women, as well as drug use, and verbal abuse.

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Miller’s ex-father-in-law, Sen. Bernie Moreno, R-Ohio, said on X Sunday that Miller should not be in the House of Representatives.

“If there are any basic standards of character required to hold elected office, Max Miller fails them,” Bernie Moreno said on X after Miller posted his livestream. “I believe Max Miller needs to seek professional help to end the clear pattern of abuse he has left in his wake. I believe he should not be free to continue endangering others until he does.”

Moreno added that the last two years have been “pure hell” for him, his wife Bridget, Emily Moreno and the entire family. Bernie Moreno called Miller a danger to his daughter, and said he holds his breath “every minute he has custody of my granddaughter.”

“It has been horrific to watch this play out in full public view, all while knowing an innocent two-year-old girl is caught in the middle,” Moreno said. “Our priority has always been protecting our daughter and our granddaughter. Out of concern for the safety of my family, I hoped to keep this matter private but Max Miller’s increasingly erratic and dangerous behavior has made that impossible.”

Miller, in a livestream video posted to X Sunday, maintained he never abused his daughter and ex-wife.

“Understand one thing: every one of these allegations traces back to a single source, my former wife,” he said.

Miller went on to say Emily Moreno is engaging in a “pattern of reporting incredible, serious and destructive allegations with absolutely no evidence.”

“Every single one of these allegations were already investigated, and I cooperated fully every single time because I had nothing to hide, and I have nothing to hide now,” he said.

Speaking specifically about the hot water incident, Miller said it was “horseplay.”

“I sprayed water at her from the sprayer attached to our kitchen sink tap water, which does not reach boiling temperature or scalding,” he said.

To end the livestream, Miller said he’s “not getting out of this race, and I’m winning in November.”

Emily Moreno’s spokesperson Stefan Mychajliw responded to the congressman by saying it is “shameful that Max Miller decided to go on a bizarre and lie-filled rant about his ex-wife to desperately try to save his political career.”

“There is a documented trove of evidence that Miller has a history of violent and dangerous behavior and no amount of victim shaming will change that. It is despicable and abhorrent that Miller lied on an unhinged and humiliating video for their daughter to watch one day,” Mychajliw said. “No loving parent would have ever used their daughter as a PR pawn to save their own political career. Miller can lie and spin on X, but he cannot do so under oath in a court of law. We are confident that justice will prevail in court.”

Emily Moreno filed for a restraining order to stop Miller from contacting her lawyer on Thursday. The two have restraining orders against each other, too.

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