Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Watch and Listen

Oil prices jump after Iran strikes, Saudi refinery hit; Gas prices could rise

Jason K. Morrell
Oil prices surged more than 10% after U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran and retaliatory attacks targeting shipping and energy infrastructure.
Image credit: Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images

Full story

Oil prices surged more than 10% Sunday night after U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran and retaliatory attacks targeting shipping and energy infrastructure in the Persian Gulf. Brent crude pushed toward $80 a barrel, an $8 jump within hours of trading resuming. If those gains hold, drivers could see higher gas prices within days.

U.S. crude rose roughly 12%, while the international benchmark climbed about 14% as traders recalibrated supply risk tied to the Strait of Hormuz.

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

Strait traffic disrupted

The pressure point is the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow corridor that moves more than 20% of the world’s oil supply.

At least two vessels were struck near the strait, and major shipping firms have begun diverting tankers away from the route. Dozens of ships are anchored outside the passage rather than risk transit.

REUTERS

Iran has warned vessels not to enter. A sustained slowdown there would tighten global supply quickly, given the volume of crude and liquefied natural gas that passes through the channel each day.

Saudi refinery halts operations

The conflict widened overnight when an Iranian drone hit an oil-storage facility at Saudi Aramco’s Ras Tanura refinery, Saudi officials said.

Operations were halted as a precaution after a small fire broke out. Officials said it was brought under control. Ras Tanura is one of Saudi Arabia’s primary refining and export hubs, with both processing facilities and a major offshore loading terminal.

Social Media/via REUTERS

The strike extends the conflict beyond shipping lanes and into core energy infrastructure.

Gas prices likely to follow

Retail gasoline prices tend to track crude, with historical estimates placing the pass-through at roughly 2 to 3 cents per gallon for every $1 move in oil.

If crude holds near current levels, drivers could begin to see higher prices within days, depending on wholesale markets and regional supply.

Price direction now hinges largely on whether traffic through the Strait of Hormuz stabilizes or remains constrained.

Jason Morrell
Jason K. Morrell
Jason K. Morrell is the managing editor for mornings at Straight Arrow News, where he drives editorial across digital and video platforms.
Tags: , , , ,

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

Oil prices jumped more than 10% after strikes on Iran and attacks on Persian Gulf energy infrastructure, a move that could raise gas prices for drivers within days if the increase holds.

Gas prices may rise soon

Crude oil climbed roughly 12 to 14%, and retail gas prices historically increase 2 to 3 cents per gallon for every dollar oil moves.

Major shipping route now disrupted

Vessels are being struck near the Strait of Hormuz, which moves over 20% of global oil supply, and shipping firms are diverting tankers.

Saudi refinery operations halted temporarily

A drone hit a Saudi Aramco oil-storage facility at Ras Tanura, halting operations at one of Saudi Arabia's primary refining and export hubs.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 96 media outlets

Community reaction

Asian governments and refiners began assessing oil stockpiles and alternative shipping routes. India may turn to Russian oil to offset Middle East supply losses, according to Kpler analysts. China faces potential supply disruption as it receives 80% of Iranian exports.

Global impact

European gas prices surged 20-25% as Qatar, the second-largest LNG exporter, faces shipping disruptions. Asian economies including Japan, India, and China—which import most Gulf oil—face potential supply shortages. U.S. gasoline prices could rise 10-20 cents per gallon.

History lesson

The closest historical parallel is the 1970s Middle East oil embargo, which tripled oil prices to approximately $12 per barrel in 1974—equivalent to $90 in 2026 dollars, according to Wood Mackenzie analyst Alan Gelder.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. CNBC
  2. BBC
  3. The Wall Street Journal
  4. NBC News

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame U.S./Israeli strikes as "plunging the Middle East into a new war," linking prior oil price hikes to "ramped-up rhetoric" and "ratcheted up sanctions.
  • Media outlets in the center offer a tempered view, including expert predictions of oil prices not exceeding $75-$80.
  • Media outlets on the right attribute surges to "Iran conflict" or "Iran strikes," detailing "Operation Epic Fury" and an unverified claim about the "death of Iran's supreme leader," also noting Iran's prior Strait of Hormuz actions.

Report an issue with this comparison

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

133 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Oil prices surged up to 14% after U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, which killed Iran's supreme leader, amid fears of disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz shipping route.
  • The Strait of Hormuz handles more than 20% of the world's daily oil demand, making any disruptions a severe threat to global energy markets, prompting key shipping companies to halt or divert vessels from the area.
  • Stock futures fell sharply, with notable drops including Dow futures, while gold prices rose as investors sought safe-haven assets amid concerns over a prolonged conflict.
  • Analysts warn that disruptions of oil and liquefied natural gas shipments through the Strait could lead to higher fuel prices, inflation risks, and potential global economic slowdown.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Center

  • On Sunday, March 1, 2026, Brent crude climbed 13% to $82 a barrel in early trading in Asia after Iran attacked ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz.
  • Following reports of the killing of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, Iran responded with missile barrages, with analysts saying Iran viewed this as a bid for regime change.
  • At least three tankers were damaged by missile and drone strikes with one seafarer killed, while about 170 containerships reported delays as owners halted sailings and rerouted Europe-bound vessels around Africa.
  • Stock futures plunged with S&P 500 futures down 1.1%, Nasdaq 100 futures down 1.2%, and Dow futures falling more than 500 points, while gold rose almost 2% above $5,360 and retail petrol prices could rise 20 cents per gallon soon.
  • Ajay Parmar of ICIS said, 'We expect prices to open much closer to US$100 a barrel and perhaps exceed that level if we see a prolonged outage of the Strait,' amid Rystad Energy's forecast of prices rising to about US$92 when trade opens, despite OPEC+ raising output by 206,000 barrels from April.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Right

  • Oil prices rose sharply following U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran and retaliatory strikes impacting the global energy supply chain, causing market concern over oil exports from the Middle East.
  • The Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route for about 20% of the world's oil, experienced attacks that may restrict exports and raise prices.
  • OPEC announced a planned increase of 206,000 barrels per day in crude production in April despite the conflict.

Report an issue with this summary

Other (sources without bias rating):

Powered by Ground News™

Sources

  1. CNBC
  2. BBC
  3. The Wall Street Journal
  4. NBC News

Daily Newsletter

Start your day with fact-based news

Start your day with fact-based news

Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe anytime.

By entering your email, you agree to the Terms and Conditions and acknowledge the Privacy Policy.