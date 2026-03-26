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Oil prices bounce back despite Trump’s extension on Iran negotiations

Devin Pavlou
President Donald Trump announced that he was extending the deadline to April 6, giving Iran 10 days more than his previous ultimatum.
Image credit: Jim WATSON / AFP via Getty Images

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Oil prices boomeranged back to where they started despite President Donald Trump extending the deadline for Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz. Crude oil closed on Thursday about 4% higher than it closed the day before.

The president announced on Truth Social that he was extending the deadline to April 6, giving Iran 10 days more than his previous ultimatum. He said the Iranian government requested the extension.

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“As per Iranian Government request, please let this statement serve to represent that I am pausing the period of Energy Plant destruction,” Trump said in a Truth Social post. “Talks are ongoing and, despite erroneous statements to the contrary by the Fake News Media, and others, they are going very well.”

Trump originally paused an attack on Iran’s energy infrastructure, which was scheduled to end on Friday. This extension wasn’t technically Trump’s first. On Sunday, he posted on his social media platform, allowing Iran 48 hours to reopen the strait. Trump said he would “hit and obliterate” Iranian power plants. 

How is the war affecting prices?

The war has caused a rapid increase in crude oil prices, reaching $120 per barrel at its highest point. Iran’s effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping passage, has been a major issue since the conflict began on Feb. 28. Consumer gas prices have risen along with the price of oil, with the average price just under $4 per gallon. 

While initially confrontational towards the Iranian government, Trump has seemed more optimistic recently about a potential ceasefire between the two countries. Trump said that the Iranians want a peace deal and that they even gave him a gift to show their willingness to negotiate.

However, Iran’s leadership has said that they have not been speaking with American negotiators and even rejected the Trump administration’s 15-point plan. Iranian officials released their proposal to end the war, which included Iran maintaining control of the Strait of Hormuz.

During the first cabinet meeting since the war began, Trump denied suggestions that he hoped for a peace deal. Trump insisted that Iran was the group trying to end the war despite what they have said publicly. 

“I read a story today that I’m desperate to make a deal,” Trump said. “I’m the opposite of desperate. I don’t care.”

Steve Witkoff, a key negotiator in the talks, said during the cabinet meeting that Iranian officials were showing “strong signs” that they were ready to end the conflict.

“We will see where things lead, and if we can convince Iran that this is the inflection point with no good alternatives for them, other than more death and destruction,” Witkoff said.

Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News.
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Why this story matters

The U.S. has postponed planned strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure until April 6, extending a pause that affects global oil markets, shipping routes and consumer fuel costs already impacted by the conflict.

Higher fuel costs continue

Crude oil prices rose 4% Thursday and consumer gas prices remain near $4 per gallon, reflecting ongoing disruption to global energy markets since the conflict began.

Shipping route remains restricted

The Strait of Hormuz, through which 20% of traded oil and natural gas normally passes, remains largely closed, with Iran reportedly charging fees for limited passage.

Deadline creates market uncertainty

The April 6 deadline for potential strikes on Iranian power plants leaves energy prices and supply chains subject to rapid change based on negotiation outcomes.

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Synthesized coverage insights across 42 media outlets

Behind the numbers

Trump extended his deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to April 6 at 8 p.m. Eastern Time. According to Trump, Iran allowed 10 oil tankers through the strait as a gesture of goodwill during negotiations.

Context corner

The Strait of Hormuz is the only connection between the Persian Gulf and the world's oceans. Approximately 20% of the world's oil and natural gas passes through this waterway, making it one of the most critical shipping routes globally.

Global impact

The partial blockade of the Strait of Hormuz has caused oil prices to rise more than 40% since the war started. The disruption affects global energy markets, with most shipments destined for China, India and other Asian countries. Europeans have seen impacts at gas pumps.

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Sources

  1. Donald Trump via Truth Social

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the move as escalatory brinkmanship—using charged terms like "war," "ultimatum," "attacks" and phrases such as "Energy Plant destruction" to stress danger.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right portray the same 10-day pause to April 6 as measured restraint, using "extends pause," "grants Iran 'request'" and "raises hopes for de‑escalation" to highlight presidential control.

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Media landscape

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42 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • President Trump announced a 10-day extension of the pause on attacking Iranian energy facilities until April 6, 2026, at 8 P.M. Eastern Time, following a request from the Iranian government.
  • Trump denied false media reports, stating that negotiations with Iran are ongoing and progressing well.
  • The Trump administration has involved mediators from Pakistan, Egypt, and Turkey, requesting a high-level meeting with Tehran to discuss a U.S. proposal to end the conflict.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Thursday, President Donald Trump announced a 10-day extension to the pause on strikes against Iranian energy infrastructure, setting a new deadline of April 6, 2026.
  • Washington delivered a 15-point peace framework via Pakistani intermediaries, though Iranian officials initially dismissed the proposal as "one-sided and unfair."
  • Iran maintains its "de facto" control over the Strait of Hormuz, where 20% of global oil flows, keeping the waterway effectively closed and driving Brent crude prices up more than 40%.
  • Amid the diplomatic efforts, Israel reported killing IRGC naval commander Commodore Alireza Tangsiri, while authorities confirmed more than 1,900 deaths in Iran and over 1,100 in Lebanon.
  • Trump claimed during a Cabinet meeting that Iran is "begging" to make a deal, though Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi denied Tehran is engaging in any direct talks.

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Key points from the Right

No summary available because of a lack of coverage.

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Other (sources without bias rating):

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Sources

  1. Donald Trump via Truth Social

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