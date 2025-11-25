Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Oldest survivor of Tulsa Race Massacre, who brought atrocities to light, dies at 111

Julia Marshall
Summary

Survivor dies

The oldest survivor of the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921, Viola Fletcher, has died at the age of 111, Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols announced Monday.

The Tulsa massacre

The Tulsa massacre occurred in the Greenwood neighborhood of Tulsa in June 1921. An entire neighborhood was looted, and a thousand homes were destroyed.

Recent recognition

The massacre was largely ignored for the century to come, until 2021, when Fletcher and two other remaining survivors began telling their stories to national media outlets.

Full story

When Viola Fletcher was just a young girl, she witnessed her Oklahoma neighborhood go up in flames as white citizens sparked what would become known as the Tulsa Race Massacre. It was one of the most destructive acts of racial violence in American history, but it largely went unnoticed until Fletcher and a few other survivors began telling their stories. 

Fletcher became known for sharing countless stories about that day in June 1921, noting how quickly everything in her life was changed forever.

“The neighborhood I fell asleep in that night was rich — not just in terms of wealth, but in culture, community, heritage — and my family had a beautiful home,” she once said. “Within a few hours, all that was gone.”

The outspoken woman became the driving force behind recognizing the massacre. She one even told her story to the president of the United States. Fletcher, the massacre’s oldest remaining survivor, has died at 111. Only one other survivor remains: Lessie Randle, who was just six months younger than Fletcher.

Bearing witness

Forced to leave her home and shelter in a tent 30 miles away, Fletcher recalled seeing ash falling on the streets, airplanes dropping what looked like firebombs and piles of bodies on the streets. She even said she saw a white man shoot a Black man in the head with a shotgun.

But what she witnessed wasn’t the beginning. The chaos truly began when word spread in Fletcher’s neighborhood that a 19-year-old Black shoe shiner, Dick Rowland, had attempted to rape an 18-year-old white elevator operator named Sarah Page. 

Page later denied that Rowland did anything wrong. But at that point, the rumors had already spread. It sparked hundreds of heavily armed white men to gather outside the courthouse where Rowland was being held. 

Soon after, Black World War I veterans showed up in an effort to prevent a lynching. Their arrival led to a scuffle, and a shot was fired. The next morning, the massacre began. 

Over a span of 16 hours, more than 1,000 homes were destroyed, including Fletcher’s. 16 blocks were looted and set ablaze across the Greenwood neighborhood, known as “Black Wall Street” because of its concentration of successful businesses. 

The American Red Cross determined that nearly the entire neighborhood’s population became homeless. 

But to this day, there’s no consensus about the death toll. The Red Cross said it could be between 55 and 300 people. 

No one has ever been held legally responsible for the destruction and deaths. 

Recent recognition

In the 100 years after the massacre, it went mostly unrecognized. It wasn’t taught in schools and was rarely discussed. 

In a profile written by Wesley Lowery, Fletcher said she spent most of her life wondering whether she and her family were among those responsible for the massacre, yet never held accountable. 

But in 2020, when a local news station in Oklahoma covered Fletcher’s 106th birthday, the massacre began to draw attention. Damario Solomon-Simmons, a lawyer who had long been interested in finding legal redress for victims of the massacre, saw the story. 

He became Fletcher’s lawyer and filed a lawsuit demanding reparations. As part of the legal proceedings, Fletcher testified in front of a House Judiciary subcommittee. She told the lawmakers stories of what she witnessed, but the lawsuit was eventually dismissed. 

That didn’t stop officials from trying to find justice, however, for survivors and their descendants. In 2021, Fletcher met President Joe Biden to honor the massacre’s centennial. 

She even wrote a book before her death, with help from her grandson. It was titled “Don’t Let Them Bury My Story: The Oldest Living Survivor of the Tulsa Race Massacre in Her Own Words.”

Most recently, in June 2025, Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols announced that the city would fund reparations. He established a private trust aimed at raising $105 million by 2026, the 105th anniversary of the attack. 

Fletcher’s death

Details on Fletcher’s death were not made available. But her impact is clear.
“As a survivor of the Tulsa Race Massacre, Viola Ford Fletcher bravely shared her story so that we’d never forget this painful part of our history,” former President Barack Obama wrote in a social media post. “Michelle and I are grateful for her lifelong work to advance civil rights, and send our love to her family.”

Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow News. Thanks to her extensive newsroom experience, Julia has a keen eye for news and extensive experience in writing and editing content across all topics and platforms.
Alan Judd contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

The death of Viola Fletcher, the oldest known survivor of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, highlights ongoing efforts to acknowledge, seek justice, and educate about one of the most devastating episodes of racial violence in U.S. history.

Historical memory

Viola Fletcher spent her later years recounting and documenting the Tulsa Race Massacre, ensuring that a previously overlooked chapter in American history is now more widely recognized and discussed.

Justice and reparations

Fletcher's advocacy for legal and financial redress brought national attention to the unresolved issue of reparations for survivors and descendants, and to the continued challenges in achieving formal acknowledgment and restitution.

Community impact

The loss of Fletcher underscores the generational trauma experienced by Black communities affected by the massacre and the lasting socioeconomic consequences for survivors and their families.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 217 media outlets

Global impact

Fletcher’s story drew international attention to US racial violence and reparations debates. Her advocacy and legal efforts were observed by international audiences, some comparing the struggle for justice in Tulsa to broader global movements for racial equity.

History lesson

Efforts to obtain compensation for Tulsa victims date back to at least 2003 and have repeatedly been dismissed due to statutes of limitations and legal technicalities, showing a long history of denied redress for survivors.

Oppo research

Opponents of reparations for the massacre often state that current Tulsa residents shouldn't bear responsibility for actions taken over a century ago and argue legal claims do not fit within state statutes, as echoed in court rulings.

Sources

  1. The New York Times
  2. The Washington Post
  3. Barack Obama via X

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left emphasize Viola Ford Fletcher's active pursuit of reparations and legal battles, highlighting the "deadly attack" by a "racist white mob" and the massacre being "unremembered for decades," underscoring her "legacy of resilience and justice-seeking.
  • Media outlets in the center provide specific details like the estimated death toll and her WWII work, using terms like "beacon of resilience amid dark history.
  • Media outlets on the right while acknowledging the "massacre," de-emphasize ongoing legal struggles, portraying her as a "lifelong advocate for justice and community empowerment" who "fought resolutely for the way forward.

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

220 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Viola Ford Fletcher, the oldest survivor of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, died at the age of 111, confirmed by her grandson Ike Howard and announced by Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols on social media.
  • Fletcher remembered the massacre daily, saying, "It will be something I'll never forget," during a 2021 interview with CBS News.
  • Fletcher advocated for justice and testified before Congress about her experiences, ensuring the memory of the tragedy lived on.
  • Lessie Benningfield Randle is now the only living survivor of the Tulsa Massacre, as confirmed by reports.

Key points from the Center

  • Viola Ford Fletcher, one of the last survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, has died at age 111.
  • She lived a long, faith-driven life, raising three children, working as a WWII shipyard welder, and later serving as a housekeeper.
  • Tulsa’s mayor praised her resilience and her lifelong commitment to seeking justice for the massacre.

Key points from the Right

  • Viola Ford Fletcher, the oldest living survivor of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, has died at the age of 111 in Tulsa.
  • Fletcher was born in Comanche, Oklahoma, and her family's home in Greenwood was destroyed during the massacre when she was 7 years old.
  • She dedicated her life to advocacy through the Viola Ford Fletcher Foundation, focusing on empowerment and resources for future generations.
  • Mayor Monroe Nichols expressed condolences and stated that Fletcher's legacy is a reminder of progress and the ongoing fight for justice.

