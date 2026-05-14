Omaha’s $6 million primary: Denise Powell wins fight to protect the ‘blue dot’

William Jackson
In a primary election defined by the city's "blue dot" reputation, political activist Denise Powell secured the Democratic nomination for Nebraska's 2nd District by beating State Senator John Cavanaugh.
Image credit: AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz

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In a primary election defined by the city’s “blue dot” reputation, political activist Denise Powell secured the Democratic nomination for Nebraska’s 2nd District by beating State Senator John Cavanaugh.

Powell’s victory sets up one of the most competitive House races of the midterm cycle. Her Republican opponent in the general election is Omaha City Council member Brinker Harding, who secured an endorsement from President Donald Trump for the seat being vacated by retiring Congressman Don Bacon.

Nebraska Senator Pete Ricketts votes in the Nebraska Primary Election at Omaha Community Playhouse Tuesday, May 12, 2026, in Omaha, Neb.
AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz

Omaha has drawn national attention because Nebraska is one of only two states that divide its Electoral College votes by district rather than awarding them all to the statewide winner.

The Democratic primary turned on a strategic argument regarding the district’s future. Powell’s supporters warned that if Cavanaugh wins the seat in Congress, Republican Gov. Jim Pillen will appoint a successor, potentially handing Republicans in the Nebraska Legislature the votes they need to scrap the split-vote system.

Powell led Cavanaugh by roughly 2.1 percentage points, or about 1,080 votes, with approximately 89% of the ballots counted. The Associated Press called the race on Wednesday after determining that outstanding mail-in and provisional ballots would not allow Cavanaugh to close the gap.

Voters cast their ballots in the Nebraska Primary Election at Omaha Community Playhouse Tuesday, May 12, 2026, in Omaha, Neb.
AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz

External groups poured over $6 million into the primary’s advertising, a testament to the seat’s national importance. While Cavanaugh campaigned on his legislative record, outside progressive groups used the threat of losing the blue dot to sway voters toward Powell.

“This country and Nebraska are worth fighting for,” Powell said in a statement following her win. Harding, who ran unopposed in the Republican primary, enters the general election with Trump’s backing in a district the president has lost in two consecutive elections.

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William Jackson
William Jackson
William is a producer at Straight Arrow News, located in Omaha, Nebraska.
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Why this story matters

A competitive House race in Omaha's 2nd Congressional District carries direct implications for how Nebraska allocates its Electoral College votes, a system that has already split the state's presidential electors in past elections.

Electoral College vote at stake

Nebraska's 2nd District uses a split-vote system that has awarded a presidential electoral vote separately from the rest of the state, and the outcome of this race is tied to whether that system survives.

National money in a local race

Outside groups spent over $6 million on primary advertising alone, reflecting the seat's recognized national significance heading into the general election.

Governor appointment possible

Powell's supporters argued that a Cavanaugh win followed by a gubernatorial appointment could give Nebraska Republicans enough legislative votes to eliminate the district-level Electoral College split, according to their stated position.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

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Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. CNN

Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. CNN