‘One of the most troubling things’: Briefing on boat strikes jars lawmaker

Krystal Nurse
Two military officials divulged to Congress in a bicameral and bipartisan meeting about how a double boat strike came to be.
Image credit: J. Scott Applewhite/ AP Photo
Closed-door meeting

A bipartisan and bicameral congressional meeting Thursday centered on the authority of the double strike that killed two people and if laws or policies were broken.

Hegseth, Trump defend strike

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and President Donald Trump defended the double-tap strike during a Cabinet meeting, while also distancing themselves from the situation.

'Kill everybody' order

Thursday’s hearing and the mounting pressure from Congress about how the strike unfolded hinged on Hegseth’s alleged “kill everybody” directive.

A closed-door congressional hearing regarding the authority of Navy Adm. Frank “Mitch” Bradley to issue a second strike on survivors of an attack on a boat accused of carrying drugs has left at least one lawmaker aghast over the testimonies, according to The Associated Press. Several lawmakers sought the classified hearing as the Trump administration focused on striking alleged drug boats in the Caribbean Sea.

Bradley is divulging lawmakers into his account of how the boat strikes happened after a report in The Washington Post said the admiral ordered the Sept. 2 follow-up attack to comply with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s “kill everybody” directive. The White House has defended the second strike as self-defense while some in Congress accused Hegseth of committing war crimes

Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, was also present at the meeting. 

“What I saw in that room was one of the most troubling things I’ve seen in my time in public service,” Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn., the ranking Democrat in the House Intelligence Committee, told reporters Thursday.

Himes said the two people the military killed in the strike were clinging to a destroyed vessel and had no means to move. The strikes have killed at least 83 people whom U.S. officials labeled as “narco-terrorists.”

The U.S. strikes on alleged drug boats have killed at least 83 people since Sept. 2.

Members of the Armed Services and Intelligence Committee from both chambers attended the hearing, The Associated Press reported. They sought what exact orders Hegseth gave for Operation Southern Spear and his reasonings for the second strike. 

Prior to the Thursday meeting, Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., said that if media reports were true about Hegseth’s order, it is considered a “clear violation” of Defense Department policy and international law, according to CBS News.

“And the questions that we’ve been asking for months are (to) give us the evidence that the folks on board were really narcotraffickers,” he told the network.

Senator: No ‘kill them all’ order

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., told reporters Thursday that Hegseth’s alleged order to kill everybody was never made, The Associated Press reported. He heads the Senate Intelligence Committee. 

Cotton said that Bradley was “very clear that he was given no such order, to give no quarter or to kill them all. He was given an order that, of course, was written down in great detail.” 

Trump, Hegseth defend double-tap strike

President Donald Trump defended the second strike but told reporters at his Tuesday Cabinet meeting that he wasn’t involved and didn’t know about the second strike. The White House said Bradley gave the order for the follow-up strike. 

Hegseth defended Bradley’s call on the second strike Tuesday. He watched the initial strike and then “moved on” to his next meeting. He learned about the admiral’s follow-up decision a few hours later. 

“He sunk the boat and eliminated the threat. And it was the right call,” Hegseth said. “We have his back.”

Trump said he wanted the strikes to move to ashore, specifically starting in Venezuela. 

“I want those boats taken out, and if we have to, we’ll attack on land also, just like we attack on sea,” Trump said. “And we are going to start doing those strikes on land, too…We’re gonna start that very soon, too.”

Krystal Nurse is a general assignment reporter for Straight Arrow News based out of Detroit, Michigan. She covers a wide array of topics, unafraid to ask hard questions to help the public understand the story at hand.
Cole Lauterbach and Cassandra Buchman contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

Congress is investigating military authority and adherence to legal and ethical standards after a classified hearing on a U.S. military strike raised concerns about possible violations of policy and international law during anti-drug operations in the Caribbean Sea.

Military accountability

Lawmakers are seeking clarity on the orders given for the strike and whether the chain of command followed established legal and ethical protocols.

International law

Some members of Congress and legal experts are questioning whether the actions of the U.S. military, specifically the follow-up strike, complied with U.S. policy and international humanitarian law.

Executive and military roles

The incident highlights tensions and differing accounts between the president, defense secretary and military leadership about who authorized specific actions and the limits of their authority.

Get the big picture

Behind the numbers

Over 20 U.S. strikes against suspected drug boats have taken place since September, resulting in more than 80 deaths. The Sept. 2 incident involved at least four missile strikes, according to Senate Intelligence Chairman Tom Cotton.

Global impact

The strikes have heightened regional tensions with Venezuela and drawn criticism from international human rights organizations, highlighting broader concerns over U.S. military actions and cross-border legal standards.

Policy impact

The administration's policy of designating drug cartels as terrorist organizations expands military engagement outside declared war zones and may set precedents for future use of force against non-state actors.

Timeline

Timeline

