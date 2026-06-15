One of Ukraine’s most sacred sites burns after Russian strike

A wave of Russian airstrikes across Ukraine on Monday claimed the lives of civilian first responders in Kharkiv, left four dead in the capital city, and ignited a destructive blaze at a historic, centuries-old holy site.

According to military metrics released by the Ukrainian Air Force, the overnight bombardment involved a combined swarm of 611 drones and 70 missiles. While the capital bore the brunt of the assault, the cities of Kharkiv and Dnipro were also hit. Ukrainian defense units neutralized 632 inbound threats.

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Minister of Culture of Ukraine Tetyana Berezhna via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS

Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, reported that the capital’s casualties included four fatalities and a minimum of 30 injuries, with two young children among those hurt.

The rapid succession of morning strikes ignited fires at a local market and a grocery store, tore through a pair of high-rise residential blocks, and damaged the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra monastic complex.

Metropolitan Epiphanius, head of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, confirmed that the roof of the landmark’s Dormition Cathedral, a prominent UNESCO World Heritage site, was set on fire during the raid.

Minister of Culture of Ukraine Tetyana Berezhna via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS

In Kharkiv, Russian forces deliberately targeted initial responders by deploying a secondary “double tap” drone strike on a previously hit location in the Kholodnohirskyi district. The follow-up explosion killed four state emergency service personnel and a municipal emergency department worker who had arrived to treat victims.

The Russian Ministry of Defense acknowledged the extensive operation, asserting that its precision long-range weapons had successfully compromised intended targets, which it identified as aviation bases, conscription offices, and military-industrial manufacturing hubs.

Additional blast damage and casualties were documented in other sectors of the country. In Dnipro, a local college building was leveled and regional cultural institutions suffered structural damage, leaving two people injured. Meanwhile, a separate strike on an apartment block in the Sumy region wounded three civilians, including one child.

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