One of Ukraine’s most sacred sites burns after Russian strike

William Jackson
A wave of Russian airstrikes across Ukraine on Monday claimed the lives of civilian first responders in Kharkiv, left four dead in the capital city, and ignited a destructive blaze at a historic, centuries-old holy site.
Image credit: REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Full story

A wave of Russian airstrikes across Ukraine on Monday claimed the lives of civilian first responders in Kharkiv, left four dead in the capital city, and ignited a destructive blaze at a historic, centuries-old holy site.

According to military metrics released by the Ukrainian Air Force, the overnight bombardment involved a combined swarm of 611 drones and 70 missiles. While the capital bore the brunt of the assault, the cities of Kharkiv and Dnipro were also hit. Ukrainian defense units neutralized 632 inbound threats.

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

Minister of Culture of Ukraine Tetyana Berezhna via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS

Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, reported that the capital’s casualties included four fatalities and a minimum of 30 injuries, with two young children among those hurt.

The rapid succession of morning strikes ignited fires at a local market and a grocery store, tore through a pair of high-rise residential blocks, and damaged the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra monastic complex.

Metropolitan Epiphanius, head of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, confirmed that the roof of the landmark’s Dormition Cathedral, a prominent UNESCO World Heritage site, was set on fire during the raid.

Firefighters work at a site of the Dormition Cathedral of the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra monastery, which burns after it was hit during Russian missile and drone strikes, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine June 15, 2026
Minister of Culture of Ukraine Tetyana Berezhna via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS

In Kharkiv, Russian forces deliberately targeted initial responders by deploying a secondary “double tap” drone strike on a previously hit location in the Kholodnohirskyi district. The follow-up explosion killed four state emergency service personnel and a municipal emergency department worker who had arrived to treat victims.

The Russian Ministry of Defense acknowledged the extensive operation, asserting that its precision long-range weapons had successfully compromised intended targets, which it identified as aviation bases, conscription offices, and military-industrial manufacturing hubs.

Additional blast damage and casualties were documented in other sectors of the country. In Dnipro, a local college building was leveled and regional cultural institutions suffered structural damage, leaving two people injured. Meanwhile, a separate strike on an apartment block in the Sumy region wounded three civilians, including one child.

Round out your reading

William Jackson
William Jackson
William is a producer at Straight Arrow, located in Omaha, Nebraska.
Tags: , ,

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don't just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

A large-scale Russian strike on Ukraine killed civilians and first responders, damaged a UNESCO World Heritage site and residential buildings, and drew an official Russian military acknowledgment of the operation.

UNESCO site damaged

The Dormition Cathedral at Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, a recognized UNESCO World Heritage site, sustained roof fire damage during the raid, according to the head of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine.

First responders deliberately targeted

A "double tap" drone strike in Kharkiv killed four state emergency service personnel and one municipal worker who had responded to an earlier hit, according to the article.

Scale of the assault

Ukrainian Air Force figures describe a combined 611 drones and 70 missiles launched overnight, with defense units reported to have neutralized 632 inbound threats.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don't just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. ABC News

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the attack as a morally charged assault on heritage and faith, stressing a “crime against humanity,” “attack against Christianity,” and the destruction of a “centuries-old” UNESCO site.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right are more sensational and escalation-focused, using terms like “blitz,” “inferno,” “could collapse,” and “massive” to spotlight devastation, civilian danger, and possible structural ruin.

Report an issue with this comparison

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

208 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • A major Russian air attack on Kyiv caused fires, damaged residential buildings, cut power to 140,000 residents, and injured at least 20 people, including a child.
  • The Kyiv Pechersk Lavra monastery, a historic UNESCO World Heritage site founded in 1051, suffered serious fire damage, especially to the Dormition Cathedral's roof, during a direct strike.
  • In Kharkiv, a second Russian strike killed five emergency rescuers and injured others while they were responding to a previous attack.
  • Following a phone call between Ukrainian President Zelensky and U.S. President Trump about conflict resolution, Kyiv experienced intensified missile and drone attacks amid ongoing hostilities.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Center

  • Russia launched a massive, coordinated wave of missile and drone strikes across Ukraine overnight, killing at least nine people and striking major civilian infrastructure in the heaviest assault on the capital in two weeks.
  • A direct strike heavily damaged the historic Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra monastery, a UNESCO World Heritage site founded in 1051, where intense fires tore through the roof and main structure of the 1,000-year-old Dormition Cathedral.
  • In Kyiv, the barrage killed four people and wounded at least 23 others, hitting residential areas, a 25-story apartment building, and localized power lines, which temporarily cut off electricity to roughly 140,000 residents.
  • Five emergency responders were killed in the northeastern city of Kharkiv, after a repeated "double-tap" Russian strike targeted a rescue team while they were actively fighting a fire triggered by an earlier missile impact.
  • The devastating escalation came immediately after a 55-minute phone call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday, during which Trump emphasized the vital importance of halting hostilities.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Right

  • Russian missile attacks on Ukraine killed nine people, including five rescuers in Kharkiv, with dozens injured in Kyiv and other cities.
  • The Kyiv Pechersk Lavra monastery, a UNESCO World Heritage site dating back over 1,000 years, was seriously damaged by fire, particularly the Dormition Cathedral's roof.
  • Ukraine responded with strikes on Russian industrial and energy facilities in Tula, causing casualties and damage.
  • Diplomatic talks continue with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and former US President Donald Trump discussing peace efforts ahead of a G7 meeting, amidst differing views and claims about responsibility for the attacks.

Report an issue with this summary

Other (sources without bias rating):

Powered by Ground News™

Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. ABC News