One person killed in ICE-involved shooting in Maine

Julia Marshall
One person was killed in an Immigration and Customs Enforcement-involved shooting in Biddeford, Maine, Monday.
Image credit: Jim Watson - Pool/Getty Images

One person was killed in an Immigration and Customs Enforcement-involved shooting in Biddeford, Maine, Monday morning, State Rep. Ryan Fecteau said in a social media post.

“This morning, a shooting occurred in Biddeford. A person was killed. ICE was involved,” Fecteau wrote. “State Police and the Department of Public Safety are now on scene to gather details and would expect the FBI to investigate as well.”

He went on to say there are no additional details at this time.

U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-Maine, responded to the incident in a post on Instagram, saying she was on her way to the airport to go to Washington, D.C., when she heard about the shooting.

“I am so deeply disturbed and angry,” Pingree said. “I, of course, need to know all of the answers here.”

She said she and her team are working to learn more.

The shooting comes less than a week after a man was shot and killed by ICE in Houston, Texas.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow. With a strong foundation in the newsroom, Julia brings sharp news instincts to Straight Arrow, along with exceptional writing and editing expertise across a wide range of topics and platforms, evident in her ability to quickly break news and produce clear, informative stories.
Tags: , , ,

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. Ryan Fecteau via Facebook

Sources

  1. Ryan Fecteau via Facebook