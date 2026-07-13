One person killed in ICE-involved shooting in Maine

One person was killed in an Immigration and Customs Enforcement-involved shooting in Biddeford, Maine, Monday morning, State Rep. Ryan Fecteau said in a social media post.

“This morning, a shooting occurred in Biddeford. A person was killed. ICE was involved,” Fecteau wrote. “State Police and the Department of Public Safety are now on scene to gather details and would expect the FBI to investigate as well.”

He went on to say there are no additional details at this time.

U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-Maine, responded to the incident in a post on Instagram, saying she was on her way to the airport to go to Washington, D.C., when she heard about the shooting.

“I am so deeply disturbed and angry,” Pingree said. “I, of course, need to know all of the answers here.”

She said she and her team are working to learn more.

The shooting comes less than a week after a man was shot and killed by ICE in Houston, Texas.

This is a developing story and will be updated.