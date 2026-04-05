OPEC+ to lift oil output slightly as war risks tighten global market

Diane Duenez
Image credit: (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)
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Eight key members of the OPEC+ alliance agreed Sunday to an increase in oil production next month while warning that war-related disruptions and attacks on energy infrastructure are escalating price swings in global markets.

Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria and Oman said they would raise output by a combined 206,000 barrels per day starting in May.

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The decision came after the group held a virtual meeting to review market conditions amid escalating regional tensions and concerns about the security of shipping lanes and energy facilities. The Strait of Hormuz, which 20% of the world’s oil supply flows through, has been closed since the U.S. and Israel’s war with Iran started on Feb. 28.

In a statement, the countries reaffirmed their commitment to stabilizing the oil market, stressing that the latest increase could be paused or reversed if conditions worsen. They also left open the possibility of restoring, in part or in full, the voluntary cuts announced in April and November 2023, depending on how supply and demand evolve.

“The committee stressed that any actions undermining energy supply security, whether through attacks on infrastructure or disruption of international maritime routes, increase market volatility,” the group said.

The eight countries also reiterated their commitment to fully compensate for any overproduction since January 2024 and to comply with the broader Declaration of Cooperation. Compliance will continue to be monitored by the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee.

In addition to supply policy, the group voiced concern about attacks on energy infrastructure and praised member countries that have used alternative export routes to keep oil flowing.

The countries said they would continue meeting monthly to assess market conditions. Their next meeting is scheduled for May 3.

United States drilling remains unchanged

The OPEC+ decision comes as the United States shows little sign of a rapid drilling boom despite higher global prices.

As Straight Arrow News previously reported, U.S. crude oil production hit a record 13.6 million barrels per day in 2025, according to the Energy Information Administration. About 60% of the oil consumed in the United States is produced domestically, with most of the rest imported from Canada and Mexico. The U.S. is a net exporter of oil, but domestic prices are still set by the global market.

American producers, however, face higher costs than many of their Middle Eastern counterparts. New drilling in major shale regions such as the Permian Basin typically requires prices above $60 per barrel to break even, according to surveys of oil and gas companies.

“We have to rely on OPEC keeping the price up above our break-even cost in order to turn a profit,” Ed Hirs, an energy fellow at the University of Houston, told Straight Arrow News.

Before U.S. and Israeli strikes against Iran began in February, global oil markets were widely seen as oversupplied, with demand growth flat and OPEC+ gradually easing earlier production restraints. In January, U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude fell to about $55 per barrel.

Lower prices and investor pressure for discipline have helped curb drilling activity. Baker Hughes reported that the number of active U.S. oil rigs in mid-March was down by nearly 40 from a year earlier.

Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez is the weekend managing editor at Straight Arrow News. With over 30 years of experience in journalism, Diane has done just about it all. Her accolades include two Emmy awards, Missouri Broadcaster awards, a national NPPA award and the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow award.
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Why this story matters

OPEC+ is raising oil output while geopolitical disruptions keep global prices volatile, and domestic fuel costs for Americans remain tied to that global market regardless of record U.S. production.

Gas prices follow global rates

Even though about 60% of U.S. oil is produced domestically, American pump prices are set by global market conditions, not domestic output levels.

Production increase is conditional

OPEC+ said the May output increase could be paused or reversed depending on market conditions, leaving the supply outlook unsettled.

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Synthesized coverage insights across 69 media outlets

Behind the numbers

OPEC+ agreed to raise output by 206,000 barrels per day, representing less than 2% of the 12 to 15 million barrels per day removed from global supply by the Strait of Hormuz closure. Brent crude reached nearly $120 per barrel in March, a 63% monthly increase — the largest since at least 1988. JPMorgan warned prices could exceed $150 per barrel if the strait remains blocked into mid-May.

Debunking

Multiple analysts and OPEC+ sources confirmed the quota increase would have little immediate real-world impact. Consultancy Energy Aspects called the increase "academic" while Jorge Leon of Rystad Energy stated that "when the Strait of Hormuz is closed, additional barrels from OPEC+ become largely irrelevant."

Global impact

The Strait of Hormuz closure has disrupted roughly 20% of global oil and LNG trade, affecting energy supplies worldwide. IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol described the situation as equivalent to "two oil crises and a gas collapse combined," comparing it to the 1973 and 1979 energy crises.

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Sources

  1. OPEC+

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left foregrounds human and infrastructure harm — using words like "warns," "long and costly," and treating the 206,000 bpd increase as largely symbolic and a gesture tied to the Strait of Ormuz closure.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right frame the step as market-oriented, using "boost," "symbolic," "theoretical," and "send a message of calm," and stressing strategic risk with "blocked" or "paralysis."

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Media landscape

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69 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • OPEC+ plans to raise April oil production by about 206,000 barrels per day amid Middle East tensions related to the US-Israeli war on Iran.
  • Key producers including Saudi Arabia and Russia agreed in principle to resume output increases after pausing hikes in the first quarter, surpassing previous increases of 137,000 barrels per day.
  • OPEC+ accounts for around 40% of global crude supply and has suspended planned production increases for early 2026, keeping flexibility to adjust based on market conditions.

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Key points from the Center

  • OPEC will assess whether to announce a further increase in oil supply on Sunday, though any approved boost will largely exist on paper as key members cannot raise production due to the war with Iran.
  • The war has effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz, cutting exports from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait and Iraq, while Russia cannot increase output due to Western sanctions and infrastructure damage from the war with Ukraine.
  • A record supply disruption has removed 12 to 15 million barrels per day, or up to 15% of global supply, causing crude prices to soar to a four-year high of $120 a barrel.

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Key points from the Right

  • OPEC+ plans to increase oil output quotas by 206,000 barrels per day for May despite ongoing conflicts limiting actual production.
  • The Strait of Hormuz has been effectively closed since February, disrupting oil exports from key OPEC+ members including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait and Iraq.
  • Missile and drone attacks in the Gulf and Western sanctions on Russia have further constrained oil production among OPEC+ members.

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Other (sources without bias rating):

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Sources

  1. OPEC+

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