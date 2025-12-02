Unbiased. Straight Facts.
OpenAI declares ‘code red’ to improve ChatGPT as Google’s Gemini surges

William Jackson
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has issued a "code red" to refocus the company on ChatGPT's core user experience. The move will reportedly delay several planned features—including a personal assistant named Pulse, new shopping agents, and advertising tools to prioritize making the chatbot faster, more reliable and more personalized.
Image credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Summary

Strategic pivot

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman declared a "code red" to prioritize ChatGPT's reliability and personalization, delaying the "Pulse" assistant and shopping agents.

Google's surge

The move counters Gemini 3, which recently topped industry benchmarks. Google's monthly users hit 650 million in October, fueled by its "Nano Banana" image tool.

High stakes

OpenAI leads with 800 million weekly users but projects it needs $200 billion in revenue by 2030 to become profitable. Meanwhile, Google is rapidly scaling with new "Ironwood" chips.

Full story

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has issued a “code red” to refocus the company on ChatGPT’s core user experience. The move will reportedly delay several planned features — including a personal assistant named Pulse, new shopping agents and advertising tools — to prioritize making the chatbot faster, more reliable and more personalized.

The pivot follows the release of Google’s Gemini 3, which has earned top marks on industry benchmarks and strong reviews. Experts told CNBC that Google’s resurgence is fueled by new “Ironwood” chips and its vast YouTube data library.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Gemini’s monthly user base jumped to 650 million in October, driven by its “Nano Banana” image tool, though OpenAI still leads with 800 million weekly users.

What OpenAI is pausing — and promising next

To support the new focus, Altman reportedly encouraged staff to temporarily transfer teams and instituted a daily coordination call for ChatGPT development. The memo confirmed that projects like the Pulse assistant and AI shopping agents would be paused.

Following the internal announcement, ChatGPT lead Nick Turley posted on X that the goal is to make the product “even more intuitive and personal.”

OpenAI has wrestled in recent months with making ChatGPT safer while staying engaging, the Journal reported, noting user complaints about GPT-5’s tone and basic tasks before a later update aimed to make it “warmer” and more responsive.

Rivals, users and money: the stakes

The stakes are high for OpenAI, which remains unprofitable. According to The Journal, internal projections suggest the company needs to reach $200 billion in revenue by 2030 to turn a profit, given its commitment to data-center investments.

In contrast, CNBC reports that Google is already rolling out Gemini 3 across its enterprise and consumer lines, leveraging its new Ironwood chips to challenge Nvidia’s dominance in AI infrastructure.

Altman told staff a new reasoning model planned for next week is “ahead of” Google’s latest Gemini, according to the Journal. Google, for its part, is rolling out Gemini 3 across products, including search features, as users and developers keep testing models on coding, multimodal tasks and complex reasoning.

William Jackson
William Jackson
William is a producer at Straight Arrow News, located in Omaha, Nebraska.
Alan Judd and Ally Heath contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

OpenAI's declaration of a "code red" to urgently improve ChatGPT highlights the intensifying competition in the artificial intelligence sector, as rivals such as Google and Anthropic narrow the innovation gap and challenge industry leadership.

Escalating AI competition

OpenAI's actions reflect increased pressure from competitors like Google's Gemini 3, signaling a rapidly evolving and contested AI landscape.

Strategic product focus

According to The Wall Street Journal, OpenAI is delaying other initiatives, including advertising and new features, to prioritize enhancements to ChatGPT's speed, reliability, and personalization.

Financial and operational challenges

Multiple sources report that OpenAI faces high infrastructure costs and intense scrutiny over its profitability and long-term sustainability, contrasting with competitors' integrated business models and greater financial resources.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 59 media outlets

Behind the numbers

Google reported 650 million monthly active users for Gemini in October, while OpenAI claims 800 million weekly ChatGPT users. Spending is immense: OpenAI faces $1.4 trillion in future commitments and Google plans $91 billion to $93 billion in AI investments for 2025.

Context corner

Google called a “code red” in 2022 after ChatGPT’s launch disrupted its search dominance. Now, roles are reversed as OpenAI responds to competitive pressure from Google, echoing similar urgency signals and strategy shifts.

Diverging views

Articles in the left-leaning media emphasize Google's infrastructure and financial advantage as threatening OpenAI's lead, focusing on existential risk and pressure. Right-leaning sources often highlight OpenAI's continued dominance in usage but underline financial challenges and urgency to retain market position.

Sources

  1. The Wall Street Journal
  2. CNBC
  3. Google
  4. Nick Turley via X

Sources

  1. The Wall Street Journal
  2. CNBC
  3. Google
  4. Nick Turley via X

