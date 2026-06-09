OpenAI joins the IPO rush, but says going public can wait

Jason K. Morrell, Julia Marshall
OpenAI has confidentially filed paperwork for an initial public offering, giving the company the option to go public after federal review.
Image credit: Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images

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The company that helped kick off the AI boom is taking its first step toward Wall Street. OpenAI has confidentially filed paperwork for an initial public offering, giving the company the option to go public after federal regulators review the filing.

The company announced the filing on Monday but made it clear that a stock market debut is not imminent.

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Going public

In a post on its website, the company said, “We have not decided on timing yet; it may be a while because there are things we want to do that are likely easier as a private company.”

It added, “but it’s a complicated set of tradeoffs, and this gives us the option to go public sooner if that ends up being best.”

The move marks the latest milestone for CEO Sam Altman’s company, which helped bring artificial intelligence into the mainstream with the launch of ChatGPT in 2022.

It also gives those on Wall Street a peek into OpenAI’s finances. The company is now valued at more than $850 billion, making it among the most valuable private companies in the world. However, it has experienced pressure to prove it can generate the cash to match its value.

Amid that pressure, it has expanded monetization options for ChatGPT, including a cheaper plan and ads.

A race to go public

The decision to go public comes just a week after rival Anthropic filed confidentially for its IPO, setting up a race between two of the biggest names in AI.

The competition doesn’t stop there. Elon Musk’s SpaceX is also preparing to go public, with OpenAI, Anthropic and Google listed as AI competitors in its filing.

Photo illustration by Cheng Xin/Getty Images

The three companies combined are expected to tally hundreds of billions of dollars in sales, marking an opportunity for everyday investors to buy into the startup firms.

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Jason Morrell
Jason K. Morrell
Jason leads morning editorial coverage across U.S. politics, business, and global news for Straight Arrow, overseeing the flagship Unbiased Updates program and its newsroom team. His work includes shaping major breaking news, live events, and election and convention coverage at CNN US, CNN International, and Scripps News.
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow. With a strong foundation in the newsroom, Julia brings sharp news instincts to Straight Arrow, along with exceptional writing and editing expertise across a wide range of topics and platforms, evident in her ability to quickly break news and produce clear, informative stories.
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Why this story matters

OpenAI's confidential IPO filing gives everyday investors a potential future opportunity to buy stock in one of the world's most valuable private companies, while also signaling changes already underway in how ChatGPT is monetized.

ChatGPT costs and ads

OpenAI has already expanded monetization by adding a cheaper plan and ads to ChatGPT, changes that affect current users' experience and pricing options.

Investor access on horizon

The filing positions OpenAI, alongside rival Anthropic, as a potential publicly traded stock, though the company stated a market debut is not imminent.

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Sources

  1. CNN
  2. OpenAI

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left turn the filing into a high-stakes spectacle, stressing “mega-sales,” “blockbuster,” and a “massive payday” for early backers.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right are more skeptical, emphasizing how OpenAI may be “capitalizing” on “investor appetite” amid an “AI boom” and even weighing the advantages of staying private.

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Media landscape

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Key points from the Left

  • OpenAI has confidentially filed for an IPO with the Securities and Exchange Commission following Anthropic and preceding SpaceX's public market debut.
  • The company is valued at over $850 billion and plans to go public possibly in the fourth quarter of this year.
  • The confidential filing allows OpenAI to submit financial documents to regulators before making them available to the public and investors.
  • CEO Sam Altman will face pressure regarding the company's financial status and details as OpenAI prepares for the IPO.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Monday, ChatGPT-maker OpenAI confidentially filed a draft registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a proposed IPO without disclosing share counts or pricing.
  • The filing follows rival Anthropic's recent public offering submission, intensifying the race for capital as Elon Musk's SpaceX is expected to debut first with a $1.75 trillion valuation.
  • Anthropic surged to a $1 trillion valuation on Forge Global, surpassing OpenAI recorded at around $880 billion in April, as David Shapiro, CEO of NYSE OpenVC, noted both as "dual winners."
  • Despite securing $122 billion in Silicon Valley's largest funding round, the firm expects to burn $85 billion on computing power in 2028 and does not anticipate positive cash flow until 2030.

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Key points from the Right

  • OpenAI has confidentially filed paperwork with the SEC to prepare for a possible initial public offering but has not decided on the timing or if shares will be publicly traded yet.
  • The confidential filing allows OpenAI to start the IPO process without immediate public disclosure of detailed financial data and does not guarantee a sale of securities.
  • OpenAI's IPO plans follow similar confidential filings by rival Anthropic, indicating competition among AI companies for public market entry.
  • The company's valuation reached $852 billion in its latest funding round, with the IPO potentially reaching up to $1 trillion, reflecting high investor demand for AI companies.

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Sources

  1. CNN
  2. OpenAI