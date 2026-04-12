Orbán concedes defeat as Magyar claims victory in Hungary’s pivotal election

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán conceded defeat Sunday, ending 16 years in power for a dominant figure of Europe’s far-right political movement.

“I congratulated the victorious party,” Orbán told supporters in Budapest. “We are going to serve the Hungarian nation and our homeland from opposition as well.”

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In a message posted to social media, Orbán described the outcome as a “painful defeat” and thanked his supporters for their efforts, writing that they had “fought bravely” throughout the campaign and urging them to remain committed to Hungary’s future.

Initial official results showed Orbán’s opposition, led by Péter Magyar, with a commanding lead in a vote expected to have repercussions across Europe and beyond.

Magyar said Orbán acknowledged the outcome in a phone call shortly after results became clear.

“Thank you, Hungary!” Magyar wrote on X.

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Magyar later added on Facebook that he also received congratulatory calls from Emmanuel Macron and Manfred Weber, signaling swift recognition from key European leaders following the upset.

The result marks a dramatic political shift in Hungary, where Orbán had governed since 2010, shaping the country’s domestic and foreign policy and positioning himself as a leading voice among nationalist and conservative movements in Europe.