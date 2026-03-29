Pakistan says it will host talks between US, Iran ‘in coming days’

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said Sunday that Pakistan plans to host talks between the United States and Iran in a bid to end the now month-long war.

“Pakistan will be honoured to host and facilitate meaningful talks between the two sides in coming days, for a comprehensive and lasting settlement of the ongoing conflict,” Dar said.

Straight Arrow News reached out to the White House for comment.

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This announcement came after Iran warned the U.S. against a ground invasion. The Washington Post reported that the Pentagon is preparing for one. This potential operation would fall short of a full-scale invasion, and instead, could consist of raids by Special Operations forces and conventional infantry troops, officials said.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, in a statement to the Post, said that “it’s the job of the Pentagon to make preparations in order to give the Commander in Chief maximum optionality. It does not mean the President has made a decision.”

Iran said should such an invasion happen, it would “destroy” U.S. forces.

On Friday, more than 3,500 U.S. troops arrived in the Middle East, U.S. Central Command said.

Ministers from Turkey, Egypt, Saudi Arabia meet in Pakistan

Turkey, Egypt and Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministers expressed support for negotiation efforts between the U.S. and Iran, Dar said.

On Sunday, Pakistan hosted discussions with these countries, which Reuters wrote mainly centered on how to reopen the Strait of Hormuz for shipping purposes.

Movement through the Strait of Hormuz has been blocked since the start of the Iran war on Feb. 28. About one-fifth of the world’s oil supply normally moves through there.

Because of the closure, oil prices have been at their highest levels in years, hovering around $100 a barrel.

“The Foreign Ministers expressed concerns that the on-going conflict is extremely unfortunate for its devastating impact on lives and livelihood across the wider region,” Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement. “We agreed that this war is not in favour of anyone and would only lead to death and destruction.”

Iran is letting 20 ships flying with a Pakistani flag pass through the Strait of Hormuz, Dar announced on social media Saturday.

Two ships are set to cross the strait daily, Dar said.

“This is a welcome and constructive gesture by Iran and deserves appreciation. It is a harbinger of peace and will help usher stability in the region,” he wrote. “This positive announcement marks a meaningful step toward peace and will strengthen our collective efforts in that direction. Dialogue, diplomacy and such confidence-building measures are the only way forward.”

Iran implementing tolls on ships crossing the strait

Iran’s parliament is reportedly moving to institute fees on ships crossing the Strait of Hormuz.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, on Friday, called this “illegal” and “unacceptable.”

“It’s dangerous to the world, and it’s important that the world have a plan to confront it,” he told reporters in France.

Lloyd’s List, a shipping newsletter, reported that since March 13, 26 vessels going through the strait have followed a route that was approved under the Islamic Revolutionary Guard’s “toll booth” system.

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No transits have been tracked going through the so-called “normal” route since March 15, Lloyd’s List Intelligence data showed.