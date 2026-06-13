Pakistan says peace deal could be finalized within 24 hours

Pakistan said on Saturday it is preparing for the electronic signing of a peace agreement between the U.S. and Iran that could be finalized within the next 24 hours.

In a social media post, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the parties were “closer to a peace deal than ever before” and that technical-level talks would follow next week if the agreement is completed.

Pakistan thanked the United States and Iran for their continued engagement in the negotiations and expressed appreciation to regional partners for their support throughout the process.

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The announcement came as conflicting signals emerged about the status of a potential agreement between Washington and Tehran.

President Donald Trump said on Saturday the deal will be signed on Sunday. Trump said Iran’s leadership had agreed in principle to a framework that would extend a ceasefire and reopen shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

“Immediately after it is signed, the Hormuz Strait is OPEN TO ALL. Our relationship with Iran is a much different and better one than previous Administrations have had.” Trump said.

According to reports, the proposed 14-point framework would extend the ceasefire for 60 days, restore commercial navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and provide limited sanctions relief while broader negotiations continue.

Iran, however, has not confirmed that a final agreement has been reached. Tehran’s Foreign Ministry said no final deal had been approved and accused Washington of repeatedly changing its negotiating positions.

The uncertainty follows a week of heightened tensions in the region. U.S. Central Command said Iran launched multiple one-way attack drones targeting commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz. U.S. forces intercepted and destroyed all of the drones, CENTCOM said, adding that shipping traffic through the strategic waterway remained uninterrupted.

The Strait of Hormuz, a critical corridor for global energy shipments and international trade, has been at the center of recent military and diplomatic tensions.

While officials involved in the talks have expressed optimism, key questions remain over whether the latest diplomatic effort represents a final breakthrough or another tentative step in negotiations that have repeatedly appeared close to resolution before stalling.