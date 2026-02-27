Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Pam Bondi announces 25 arrests in MN church protest as Lemon faces lawsuit

Dan Levin
U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced the Justice Department has arrested 25 people who allegedly participated in a protest at a Minnesota church on Jan. 18.
Image credit: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Full story

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced the Justice Department has arrested 25 people who allegedly participated in a protest at a Minnesota church on Jan. 18. It comes as a member of that church has filed a lawsuit against former CNN journalist Don Lemon, who was arrested while covering the protest.

Bondi announcement

In her announcement, Bondi said 30 additional people have been indicted over the anti-immigration enforcement protest.

“YOU CANNOT ATTACK A HOUSE OF WORSHIP,” Bondi wrote. “If you do so, you cannot hide from us — we will find you, arrest you, and prosecute you.”

Those arrested will eventually have an initial court appearance, during which a judge will determine the conditions of their release.

“This Department of Justice STANDS for Christians and all Americans of faith,” Bondi continued.

In total, 39 people now face charges from the protest, including three that the FBI arrested just a few days after the protest. Bondi said there are more arrests to come.

Following that protest, several states and cities announced new legislation imposing harsher civil and criminal penalties on church protesters.

Lemon lawsuit

Bondi’s announcement comes just one day after a congregant of that church filed a lawsuit against protesters, including Lemon.

The complaint, filed by Ann Doucette, alleges the protests interfered with her ability to worship and caused her emotional distress and trauma. She filed the complaint without the assistance of an attorney.

The suit claims Lemon, “appeared to take satisfaction” at the distress of the congregants while he livestreamed the protest.

Lemon has not commented on this latest suit and pleaded not guilty to the criminal charges filed against him.

Church protest

Protesters allegedly targeted the church because of the pastor’s alleged connection to the Department of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Organizers said that Pastor David Easterwood is an ICE official named in a class-action lawsuit.

The protest took place during a Sunday morning mass, with 30-40 protesters interrupting the service. They chanted “ICE out” as they moved about the church and back into the parking lot.

Among those facing charges is Nekima Levy Armstrong, a civil rights attorney in Minnesota. In a Facebook post today, Armstrong announced the recent arrests and called on demonstrators to show their support at the courthouse during the upcoming hearings.

Dan Levin
Dan Levin is a reporter at Straight Arrow News. Dan began his career as a sports producer at WBAL-TV in Baltimore before moving over to news
Why this story matters

Federal prosecutors have charged 39 people over a January church protest in Minnesota, with 25 arrested this week, and a congregant has filed a civil lawsuit against protesters including former journalist Don Lemon.

Criminal charges for church protest

The Justice Department arrested 25 people and indicted 30 others for allegedly disrupting a Sunday service at a Minnesota church on January 18.

Civil lawsuit filed against protesters

A church member sued protesters including Don Lemon, alleging the disruption interfered with her ability to worship and caused emotional distress.

New penalties for church protests

Several states and cities announced legislation imposing heavier civil and criminal penalties specifically targeting protesters who disrupt religious services.

Sources

  1. Nekima Levy Armstrong via Facebook
  2. NBC News
  3. ABC7 Minneapolis
  4. Pam Bondi via X

