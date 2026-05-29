Pam Bondi returns to Capitol Hill to face House questions over Epstein files release

Former Attorney General Pam Bondi says the Justice Department made “redaction errors” when it released files related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The comments were made in a copy of her opening remarks for the House Oversight Committee, which is interviewing Bondi in a closed-door meeting regarding the federal government’s handling of the Epstein files.

Unlike other witnesses questioned in the committee’s investigation, Bondi is not being asked about any personal connection to Jeffrey Epstein. Instead, lawmakers want answers about how the Justice Department handled the release of records related to Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell while she was attorney general.

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NBC News obtained her opening remarks, in which the former attorney general planned to say, “There were redaction errors. But since day one of this process, this Department has been committed to accountability and transparency.”

In the remarks, she want on to say the department produced everything required under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, “to the best of my knowledge.”

Bondi’s leadership as the files were released

Questions about the files have followed Bondi since early 2025.

Shortly after taking office, Bondi told a Fox News reporter that a “client list” connected to Epstein was “sitting on my desk right now to review.” She later clarified she was referring more broadly to materials related to Epstein and his crimes.

Months later, the Justice Department released a memo stating there was no “client list” and said that “no further disclosure would be appropriate or warranted.”

But the conflicting messages fueled bipartisan pressure to release additional records.

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President Donald Trump later directed Bondi to pursue the release of grand jury transcripts related to the Epstein investigations, while lawmakers from both parties continued pressing the Justice Department to make more information public.

That pressure eventually led Congress to pass the Epstein Files Transparency Act in November.

The law required the Justice Department to release all its records related to Epstein and his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell within 30 days. The department missed that deadline and instead released documents in batches, ultimately publishing roughly three million pages.

That number, according to CBS News, is only about half of the files the DOJ reportedly has. The department has said some materials will remain sealed to protect survivors and avoid interfering with ongoing investigations.

Bondi’s delayed testimony

Bondi’s testimony was originally scheduled for April 14 but was canceled afterTrump removed Bondi from office.

At the time, the committee said Bondi had been subpoenaed in her official capacity and no longer held the position.

Lawmakers later pushed to reschedule the interview, arguing her departure from office did not eliminate questions about the department’s handling of the files.

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