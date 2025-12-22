Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Paramount includes Larry Ellison’s $40 billion personal guarantee in amended Warner Bros. bid

Julia Marshall
Paramount Skydance has amended its bid to purchase Warner Bros. Discovery, adding a personal guarantee of funds from Larry Ellison.
Image credit: Matthias Balk/picture alliance via Getty Images
Summary

Paramount amends bid

Paramount Skydance released an amended bid on Monday for Warner Bros. Discovery, addressing financing concerns.

Ellison gurantee

The amended bid includes a personal guarantee from Paramount’s controlling shareholder, Larry Ellison, who has pledged $40.4 billion in equity financing for the offer.

Federal approval

Federal approval will be necessary for any deal to acquire Warner Bros., specifically to address antitrust concerns.

Full story

Paramount Skydance has amended its bid to purchase Warner Bros. Discovery, adding a personal guarantee of funds from billionaire Larry Ellison. The newly amended bid, announced Monday, addresses concerns Warner Bros. expressed over Paramount’s initial offer. 

Earlier this month, Paramount launched a $30-per-share, $108 billion hostile bid for Warner Bros., saying its offer was fully backed by Ellison’s family trust. However, on Wednesday, Warner’s board of directors sent a letter to shareholders, urging them to reject Paramount’s offer

The letter questioned Paramount’s claim that its offer was backed by the family. The company’s directors instead urged shareholders to accept an $83 billion deal with Netflix.

The new bid

Paramount’s amended offer seeks to resolve doubts about Larry Ellison’s personal stake in the deal. Ellison has an estimated net worth of $240 billion, making him the world’s fifth-richest person, according to Bloomberg Billionaires. His son, David, is Parmount’s chairman and chief executive. 

“Larry Ellison has agreed to provide an irrevocable personal guarantee of $40.4 billion of the equity financing for the offer and any damages claims against Paramount,” Paramount said in a statement. 

The new bid notes that Warner Bros. never raised these concerns during 12 weeks of negotiations.

“WBD asserted that the full equity backstop from the Ellison family trust … was inadequate, despite the trust holding a majority of the assets of Larry Ellison, the founder of Oracle and controlling shareholder of Paramount,” Paramount wrote. “None of these concerns, nor the demand for a personal guarantee, were raised by WBD or its advisors to Paramount in the 12-week period leading up to WBD agreeing to the inferior transaction with Netflix, Inc.”

Paramount said it’s “publishing records confirming that the Ellison family trust owns approximately 1.16 billion shares of Oracle common stock and that all material liabilities of the Ellison family trust are publicly disclosed.”

Trump’s position

President Donald Trump has spoken favorably about Paramount’s hostile bid and has said he will take a direct role in approving any Warner Bros. Discovery deal. Larry Ellison is a longtime political supporter of Trump.

Federal approval will be required no matter which bid Warner Bros. shareholders accept. The Department of Justice and, potentially, the Federal Trade Commission will primarily focus on antitrust concerns.

Trump, however, has specifically focused on the future of CNN. The news network currently belongs to Warner Bros., but it and other cable networks would not be included in the Netflix deal. Paramount wants to purchase CNN as part of its offer.

Trump, who has frequently criticized the network’s coverage of his administration, told reporters that it’s “imperative that CNN be sold.”

“I don’t think the people that are running that company right now … should be allowed to continue,” Trump said.

However, has indicated he is also displeased with CBS News, now owned by the Ellisons’ Paramount.

“For those people that think I am close with the new owners of CBS,” he said in a social media post last week, “please understand that 60 Minutes has treated me far worse since the so-called ‘takeover,’ than they have ever treated me before.”

Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow News. Thanks to her extensive newsroom experience, Julia has a keen eye for news and extensive experience in writing and editing content across all topics and platforms.
Alan Judd contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

The rivalry between Paramount and Netflix over Warner Bros. Discovery, highlighted by Larry Ellison's personal financial guarantee, showcases escalating competition and consolidation in the media industry with potential regulatory and shareholder implications.

Corporate consolidation

The bidding war between Paramount and Netflix for Warner Bros. Discovery illustrates ongoing consolidation trends in the entertainment industry and raises concerns about competition and market power among major media companies.

Shareholder influence

Shareholder approval is pivotal as both competing offers are being evaluated based on financial transparency, risk, and perceived long-term value, potentially overriding board recommendations and impacting the future direction of Warner Bros. Discovery.

Regulatory scrutiny

Both bids face intense antitrust and regulatory review in the US and Europe, with lawmakers and government officials expressing concerns about market concentration and the broader implications for media diversity and competition.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 24 media outlets

Context corner

The competition to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery occurs amidst ongoing consolidation in the entertainment industry, where control over major content libraries and streaming platforms is increasingly pivotal to market dominance.

Global impact

The outcome of this bidding war could reshape international streaming markets, impacting global viewers' access to content and potentially influencing entertainment industry mergers in other regions.

History lesson

Major media mergers, such as Disney's acquisition of Fox, have often led to extended regulatory reviews and sector reshuffling, showing that even fully financed deals can face drawn-out approval processes and unanticipated shifts in market power.

Sources

  1. Paramount Skydance
  2. NBC News

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the $40.4 billion personal guarantee as a skeptical, defensive story—using language like "hostile" and alleging it "masks an inferior offer" and $54 billion in debt risk, warning that a $30-per-share bid erodes shareholder value.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right emphasize transactional assertiveness, saying the bid "doubled down" and presents the guarantee as solidifying the offer; center pieces mostly "bolster the deal" as financing reassurance.

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

24 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Larry Ellison has provided an "irrevocable personal guarantee of $40.4 billion of the equity financing" for Paramount's updated bid for Warner Bros. Discovery, valued at around $108 billion.
  • The offer includes a higher breakup fee of $5.8 billion, matching Netflix's offer, even though the share price remains at $30.
  • WBD's board rejected Paramount's bid, citing concerns that Paramount "misled shareholders" about the reliability of the financing backing.
  • As of December 19, Paramount reported 397,252 shares tendered in their offer, with a new deadline of Jan. 21 for shareholders to accept.

Key points from the Center

  • Larry Ellison, Oracle co-founder, agreed to personally guarantee $40.4 billion of equity financing for Paramount Skydance Corp.'s hostile bid for Warner Bros. Discovery.
  • Refinancing by Netflix Inc. Of part of a $59 billion bridge loan has intensified a bidding war valuing Warner Bros.' studio and streaming assets at $82.7 billion.
  • Keeping its per-share price unchanged, Paramount, controlled by David Ellison, said amended terms do not change the $30-per-share all-cash offer, while rival bids involve large debt financings.
  • Last week, Warner Bros. Discovery advised shareholders to reject Paramount Skydance Corp.'s bid, citing $54 billion in debt commitments and calling the financing "inferior and inadequate."
  • Regulatory and political scrutiny has intensified, as the Warner Bros. Board supports Netflix Inc., which faces hurdles while Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts called the bid an `anti-monopoly nightmare` and Netflix reassured Warner Bros. Staff it won’t close studios.

Key points from the Right

No summary available because of a lack of coverage.

Other (sources without bias rating):

Powered by Ground News™

