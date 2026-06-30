Parents get tools, critics see risks in House online safety bill

William Jackson
The House passed a kids online safety bill that now faces Senate pushback over privacy, speech and duty-of-care concerns.
Image credit: Hans Gutknecht/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images

The House passed a major children’s online safety package Monday night, but the bill is already running into resistance in the Senate.

The Kids Internet and Digital Safety Act passed in a 267-117 vote. Supporters say the package would give parents more tools, require new safety features and place new limits on how minors’ data can be used.

The bill would also create rules for AI chatbots and online games, require age verification for pornography websites and update privacy protections for children.

The House package marks the first time a version of the Kids Online Safety Act made it out of the lower chamber. It was built from portions of 14 digital safety bills and passed under a fast-track process that required two-thirds majority support.

House Energy and Commerce Committee Chair Brett Guthrie said the bill represented “a significant and long-overdue step forward” in creating safeguards for children online.

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Senate fight centers on duty of care

The House version is narrower than the Kids Online Safety Act that previously cleared the Senate.

House lawmakers removed a “duty of care” provision that would have required online platforms to “exercise reasonable care” to prevent harms to minors, including eating disorders, suicide, substance use disorders and sexual exploitation.

Tech watchdog and parent advocate groups, along with Senate KOSA co-authors Richard Blumenthal and Marsha Blackburn, argue the provision is the most important part of KOSA.

Blumenthal called the House version “dead in the Senate,” while Sen. Ted Cruz said he is open to negotiations with the House.

Supporters say parents get more tools

The House Energy and Commerce Committee said the bill would make safety the default, give parents more tools to protect children and teens, and hold Big Tech accountable.

The legislation also seeks to limit addictive features on social media, regulate direct messaging and create guardrails for AI chatbots.

Critics warn of privacy and speech risks

Digital rights and tech groups warned the House package could threaten privacy, free expression and online anonymity.

Joe Mullin, a senior policy analyst for the Electronic Frontier Foundation, warned the package could push companies toward broader age-checking practices across entire platforms.

Critics argue that systems relying on government-issued identification or biometric age estimation could chill anonymous speech by discouraging users from sharing sensitive information online.

NetChoice’s Zach Lilly said the bills “degrade privacy and security” and “materially diminish” First Amendment protections for young people and adults.

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William Jackson
William Jackson
William is a producer at Straight Arrow, located in Omaha, Nebraska.
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Why this story matters

The House passed a children's online safety bill that would impose new requirements on platforms used by minors, but its Senate prospects are uncertain after key lawmakers declared the House version unacceptable.

Age verification now required

The bill would require pornography websites to verify users' ages, a change that critics say could push platforms toward broader ID checks affecting all users, not just minors.

Privacy and speech concerns

Digital rights groups and the Electronic Frontier Foundation warn that age-verification systems relying on government ID or biometrics could discourage anonymous speech for adults and minors alike.

Senate passage is contested

Sen. Blumenthal called the House version "dead in the Senate" after lawmakers removed a duty-of-care provision that Senate co-authors described as the bill's most important element.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

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Sources

  1. The Hill
  2. Electronic Frontier Foundation
  3. NBC News

Sources

  1. The Hill
  2. Electronic Frontier Foundation
  3. NBC News