Parents get tools, critics see risks in House online safety bill

The House passed a major children’s online safety package Monday night, but the bill is already running into resistance in the Senate.

The Kids Internet and Digital Safety Act passed in a 267-117 vote. Supporters say the package would give parents more tools, require new safety features and place new limits on how minors’ data can be used.

Tonight, the House passed @HouseCommerce's bipartisan KIDS Act!



This is a major step toward a safer online world for kids, making safety the default, giving parents more tools to protect their children and teens, and holding Big Tech accountable. pic.twitter.com/HAjbBlD19x — Energy and Commerce Committee (@HouseCommerce) June 29, 2026

The bill would also create rules for AI chatbots and online games, require age verification for pornography websites and update privacy protections for children.

The House package marks the first time a version of the Kids Online Safety Act made it out of the lower chamber. It was built from portions of 14 digital safety bills and passed under a fast-track process that required two-thirds majority support.

House Energy and Commerce Committee Chair Brett Guthrie said the bill represented “a significant and long-overdue step forward” in creating safeguards for children online.

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Senate fight centers on duty of care

The House version is narrower than the Kids Online Safety Act that previously cleared the Senate.

House lawmakers removed a “duty of care” provision that would have required online platforms to “exercise reasonable care” to prevent harms to minors, including eating disorders, suicide, substance use disorders and sexual exploitation.

Tech watchdog and parent advocate groups, along with Senate KOSA co-authors Richard Blumenthal and Marsha Blackburn, argue the provision is the most important part of KOSA.

Blumenthal called the House version “dead in the Senate,” while Sen. Ted Cruz said he is open to negotiations with the House.

The House Energy and Commerce Committee said the bill would make safety the default, give parents more tools to protect children and teens, and hold Big Tech accountable.

The legislation also seeks to limit addictive features on social media, regulate direct messaging and create guardrails for AI chatbots.

Critics warn of privacy and speech risks

Digital rights and tech groups warned the House package could threaten privacy, free expression and online anonymity.

Joe Mullin, a senior policy analyst for the Electronic Frontier Foundation, warned the package could push companies toward broader age-checking practices across entire platforms.

Critics argue that systems relying on government-issued identification or biometric age estimation could chill anonymous speech by discouraging users from sharing sensitive information online.

NetChoice’s Zach Lilly said the bills “degrade privacy and security” and “materially diminish” First Amendment protections for young people and adults.

The House took a major step in asserting federal influence over online speech. A well intentioned bill, designed in part it seems to cap the unconstitutional excesses of a Senate counterpart, itself seeks to censor lawful speech. It directs the FTC and other government agencies… — Zach Lilly (@ZacharyLeeLee) June 29, 2026

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