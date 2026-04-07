Parents of MacDill bombing suspects taken into custody; CIA World Factbook taken offline

In this Media Miss Minute, the immigrant parents of two U.S.-born suspects accused of trying to bomb a Florida Air Force base have been taken into immigration custody. Plus, the Trump administration has taken the CIA’s World Factbook — a long-running public reference source — offline.

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Media Miss by the left: Parents of MacDill explosive device suspects taken into ICE custody

The parents of two suspects accused of attempting to plant a bomb at MacDill Air Force Base — home to U.S. Central Command — are now in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody.

Qiu Qin Zou and Jia Zhang Zheng immigrated from China and applied for asylum in 1993, but were denied. They remained in the U.S.

They were taken into custody after their children, Ann Mary and Alen Zheng, were indicted in March for attempting to plant an improvised explosive device on the base.

Both siblings fled to China, but Ann Mary was arrested upon returning to the U.S. Prosecutors believe Alen is still in China.

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Media Miss by the right: CIA takes World Factbook offline after decades as public reference

The Trump administration abruptly shuttered the CIA World Factbook, removing a reference source used by students, researchers and governments for more than six decades.

The Factbook was created during the Cold War and made public in the 1970s. Its most recent edition had not been updated, still listing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as head of the Iranian government, despite his death in March.

Analysts say the publication, while valuable, was never truly without bias.

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