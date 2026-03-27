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Parlez-vous français? Air Canada’s CEO faces backlash after English-only condolence video

Craig Nigrelli
Air Canada’s CEO is facing criticism and even calls to resign after he recorded a message about a fatal accident at New York’s La Guardia Airport only in English. 
Image credit: Nick Lachance/Toronto Star via Getty Images

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Air Canada’s CEO is facing criticism and even calls to resign after he recorded a message about a fatal accident at New York’s La Guardia Airport only in English. 

Canada has two national languages, English and French. But CEO Michael Rousseau spoke in English over English and French subtitles.

On Monday, the day after the Air Canada jet collided with a fire truck on a LaGuardia runway, Rousseau described “a somber day” at the company and offered condolences to the families involved. 

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Pilot Antoine Forest, 30, and first officer Mackenzie Gunther, 24, died in the collision, and dozens of passengers and crew members were injured. The CBC reported that Forest was a French-speaking Canadian from Coteau-du-Lac, Quebec, southwest of Montreal.

Backlash from prime minister, others

Once run by the government, Air Canada is now a private company. However, as CNN wrote, by law it must offer services in both English and French.

The airline is headquartered in Montreal, where French is the official language.

Prime Minister Mark Carney was among those who rebuked Rousseau’s remarks.

“I’m very disappointed” in the unilingual address, Carney said, adding that Rousseau showed a lack of judgment and compassion.

The CBC reported that the Official Languages Committee arm of the Canadian government has summoned Rousseau to to Ottawa to explain himself. The committee reportedly received nearly 800 complaints about Rousseau’s remarks.   

Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-François Blanchet went a step further.

“In light of this sad and crude lack of respect toward the loved ones and family of the pilot from Coteau-du-Lac, Antoine Forest, a French-speaking Quebecer, the CEO of Air Canada must seriously ask himself whether he has not clearly disqualified himself for the position he holds,” Blanchet wrote on X.

The Quebec National Assembly also called for Rousseau’s resignation and demanded he be replaced with a CEO who has a sufficient grasp of the French language.

This is not the first time Rousseau’s lack of French fluency has spurred controversy. In 2021, The Wall Street Journal reported, he said that his time-consuming work schedule prevented from mastering the language. Later, a company official said Rousseau had started intensive training to learn it. 

CEO apologizes

On Thursday, Rousseau apologized for his English-only speech.

“I am deeply saddened that my inability to speak French has diverted attention from the profound grief of the families and the great resilience of Air Canada’s employees,” he said in a statement.  

“Despite many lessons over several years, unfortunately, I am still unable to express myself adequately in French,” he added. “I sincerely apologize for this, but I am continuing my efforts to improve.”

The statement was released in both English and French.

Craig Nigrelli
Craig Nigrelli
Craig Nigrelli is an anchor and reporter for Straight Arrow News.
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Why this story matters

Air Canada's CEO faces political pressure and calls to resign after delivering an English-only condolence message following a fatal crash that killed two pilots, one of whom was French-speaking, triggering nearly 1,800 complaints to Canada's language commissioner and a parliamentary summons.

Legal obligations under federal law

Air Canada remains subject to Canada's Official Languages Act, requiring bilingual communication, despite being privatized in 1988.

Repeated failure to meet commitments

CEO Michael Rousseau admitted he still cannot speak French adequately despite promising to learn it in 2021 and taking lessons over several years.

Formal government response underway

Rousseau has been summoned to testify before the House of Commons official languages committee by May 1, 2026.

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Oppo research

Quebec Premier François Legault and multiple party leaders demanded Rousseau's resignation. Prime Minister Mark Carney said the English-only message showed a lack of judgment and compassion.

Policy impact

As a former Crown corporation, Air Canada must offer services in French for routes including airports in Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick under the Official Languages Act.

Quote bank

According to Rousseau, he is deeply saddened that his inability to speak French has diverted attention from the profound grief of families. Prime Minister Carney stated the message showed a lack of judgment and compassion.

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Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. Air Canada
  2. CBC
  3. CNN
  4. Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-François Blanchet via X
  5. The Wall Street Journal

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the story as accountability and moral cost — foregrounding "backlash," "apologizes," "inability" and arguing the English-only message "diverted attention from the mourning of families" and urging resignation — portraying disrespect to francophones.
  • Media outlets in the center are more neutral, calling it a "controversy.
  • Media outlets on the right depict a public uproar as a rhetorical "faux pas" that "drew scorn" and put the CEO "under fire," emphasizing optics and counting "two words of French" to ridicule excesses of bilingual demands.

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Media landscape

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87 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Air Canada's CEO apologized for only speaking English in a condolence video following a deadly plane crash at LaGuardia Airport, including just two French words, 'bonjour' and 'merci'
  • The CEO admitted struggling to express himself adequately in French despite years of effort and pledged to keep improving
  • Prime Minister Mark Carney criticized the English-only video, calling it a "lack of judgment and lack of compassion"

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Key points from the Center

  • The Quebec government is calling for the resignation of Air Canada CEO Michael Rousseau, citing his "contempt" for Francophones after he released an English-only condolence video following a fatal pilot collision at LaGuardia Airport.
  • Rousseau previously sparked outrage in 2021 after living 14 years in Montreal without speaking French, and despite pledging to improve, he remains unable to communicate in the language three years later.
  • Prime Minister Mark Carney said he was "disappointed" by the video, while Justice Simon-Jolin Barrette labeled Rousseau a "repeat offender" lacking sensitivity toward Francophones and urged Air Canada to "force him to resign."

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Key points from the Right

  • Air Canada CEO Michael Rousseau apologized for delivering a condolence message about the LaGuardia crash almost entirely in English, expressing regret over his limited French abilities and ongoing efforts to learn the language.
  • Quebec Premier François Legault and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney criticized Rousseau's insufficient use of French, emphasizing the importance of bilingual communication in Canada and calling for accountability.
  • Parliamentary committees have taken action by summoning Rousseau to explain his English-only speech and to discuss Air Canada's bilingual obligations.

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Other (sources without bias rating):

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Sources

  1. Air Canada
  2. CBC
  3. CNN
  4. Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-François Blanchet via X
  5. The Wall Street Journal

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