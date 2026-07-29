Parole denied for Georgia teen convicted in Apalachee student killings

Jason K. Morrell, Julia Marshall
A Georgia teen who killed two students and two teachers at Apalachee High School will spend the rest of his life in prison.
Image credit: Jason Getz/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, Pool

A Georgia teen who killed two students and two teachers at Apalachee High School will spend the rest of his life in prison.

On Tuesday, a judge sentenced 16-year-old Colt Gray to life without parole for the September 2024 school shooting that also wounded nine others. Gray showed little reaction as he stood to be handcuffed after the judge handed down the sentence.

QR code for SAN app download

Download the Straight Arrow app today to get the stories that matter free from manipulation, bias or agenda.™

Point phone camera here

“Four lives were stolen, two of them really just beginning, and it wasn’t done out of fear or anger. You weren’t being bullied at Apalachee. It wasn’t done out of hatred. You didn’t even know anyone at that school. It was done for the infamy of it,” Barrow County Superior Court Judge Nicholas Primm said. “Your crimes do reflect permanent incorrigibility, and I will sentence you to life without parole for each of the malice murders that you committed.”

Prosecutors argued Gray planned the attack for more than a year and carried it out in search of fame, citing his writings, online posts and jailhouse phone calls. Defense attorneys asked for the possibility of parole, pointing to his age, troubled upbringing and mental health struggles.

  • Pictured: Colt Gray (Jason Getz/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, Pool)
  • Colin Gray, the father of Apalachee High School shooting suspect Colt Gray, takes the stand during his trial on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026 in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Pool)
  • Colt Gray, the 16-year-old convicted in the Apalachee High School shooting, stands to be handcuffed following his sentencing at Barrow County Superior Court in Winder, Ga., on Tuesday, July 28, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
  • Pictured: Colt Gray (Arvin Temkar/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, Pool)

The shooting and charges

Gray was a 14-year-old freshman when he brought a semiautomatic AR-style rifle to school in his book bag. During the school’s second period, he emerged from a restroom with the rifle and opened fire in a hallway and a classroom.

Students Christian Angulo and Mason Schermerhorn and teachers Richard Aspinwall and Ana-Cristina Irimie died in the attack.

He pleaded guilty to 55 counts last week, including four counts of murder.

Although he was charged as an adult, Gray has been held at a juvenile detention center since 2024. No motive was ever established for the shooting.

The attack at Apalachee High School was the deadliest school shooting in Georgia history. Students return to campus for the new school year on Friday.

Colt’s father to be sentenced

Gray was not the only one punished in the shooting. His father, Colin, was convicted in March on 27 counts, including second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and cruelty to children.

He is set to be sentenced Thursday.

Round out your reading

Jason Morrell
Jason K. Morrell
Jason leads morning editorial coverage across U.S. politics, business, and global news for Straight Arrow, overseeing the flagship Unbiased Updates program and its newsroom team. His work includes shaping major breaking news, live events, and election and convention coverage at CNN US, CNN International, and Scripps News.
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow. With a strong foundation in the newsroom, Julia brings sharp news instincts to Straight Arrow, along with exceptional writing and editing expertise across a wide range of topics and platforms, evident in her ability to quickly break news and produce clear, informative stories.
Tags: , , ,

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

The sentencing of Colt Gray closes the criminal case against the Apalachee High School shooter, but the proceedings exposed documented conditions — an online subculture that investigators say drove the attack, a parent convicted for providing the weapon, and a school safety law already enacted in Georgia — that directly affect how families, parents and students across the country assess risk today.

Parent criminal liability is real

Colin Gray was convicted of second-degree murder for giving his son the rifle used in the shooting, marking the first time in Georgia history a parent faced such charges for a child's school shooting — a legal standard now on record in that state.

Online radicalization as a documented threat

Investigators testified that Gray spent over a year in an online "true crime community" that, according to a researcher who testified, includes members who encourage or carry out violence to gain notoriety, with District Attorney Brad Smith publicly urging parents to monitor children's online activity and remove firearm access if warning signs appear.

Georgia school safety law already changed

Following the shooting, Georgia enacted House Bill 268, which requires schools to adopt threat assessment plans and implement a mobile panic alarm system, with a compliance deadline of July 1 already in effect.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Bias comparison

  • lean hardest into moral condemnation and the broader school-shooting pattern, using phrases like “idolized mass murderers,” “carefully plotted,” and “deliberate, contemplated evil."
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets on the left to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets in the center stay more procedural, stressing testimony, victim names, and the sentencing hearing.
  • Media outlets on the right are more law-and-order, spotlighting the father’s “Christmas present” gun detail, “permanent incorrigibility,” and harsher courtroom language.

Report an issue with this comparison

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

195 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Colt Gray was sentenced to life without parole for the Apalachee High School shooting in Georgia.
  • Two students and two teachers died in the shooting, including Mason Schermerhorn, Christian Angulo, Richard Aspinwall, and Cristina Irimie.
  • Judge Nicholas Primm sentenced Gray after over an hour of deliberation following guilty pleas to multiple counts, including murder.
  • Survivors made victim impact statements requesting the maximum sentence for Gray, who declined to speak during his sentencing hearing.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Center

  • On Tuesday, Barrow County Superior Court Judge Nicholas Primm sentenced 16-year-old Colt Gray to life in prison without parole for the September 4, 2024, Apalachee High School shooting that killed four and wounded eight.
  • Prosecutors argued Gray plotted the attack to gain fame within the "true crime community," using "Easter eggs" at the scene to mimic past mass shooters and generate online engagement.
  • Citing a neglected childhood, defense attorney W. Charlton Allen argued Gray is "not irretrievably broken," while grandmother Debbie Polhamus testified medication and treatment "changed him essentially into a different child."
  • This sentencing follows Colin Gray's March conviction on charges including second-degree murder; Georgia Department of Human Services commissioner Candice Broce testified on the teen's improved conduct in detention.
  • Victims and families expressed anger and grief during the hearing, with Shayna Aspinwall describing the shooting as a "life sentence of grief and trauma" for those left behind.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Right

  • Colt Gray, who was 14 at the time, pleaded guilty to killing two students and two teachers in a September 2024 shooting at Apalachee High School in Georgia and was sentenced to life in prison without parole by Judge Nicholas Primm.
  • Gray idolized mass shooters and sought lasting fame by mimicking details of previous attacks, participating in an online 'true crime community' that discussed such attacks and planting references to other shootings to gain notoriety.
  • The judge acknowledged that Gray was failed by his family and society but emphasized that this did not absolve him of responsibility, concluding the shooting was done for infamy rather than out of personal grievances.
  • Gray's father was convicted of second-degree murder for providing the rifle used in the attack despite warnings about his son's mental state.

Report an issue with this summary

Other (sources without bias rating):

Powered by Ground News™