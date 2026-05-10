Passengers start disembarking off hantavirus-hit cruise ship

Cassandra Buchman
The cruise ship that was hit with hantavirus landed in Spain on Sunday, and the disembarkation process for passengers and some crew members is now underway.
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The cruise ship hit with hantavirus docked at Spain’s Canary Islands on Sunday, and the disembarkation process for passengers and some crew members is now underway.

Cruise operator Oceanwide Expeditions said the MV Hondius arrived at the port of Granadilla, Tenerife around 6:24 a.m. local time. Passengers are going to be flown back to the countries where they live.

Spanish nationals were the first to get off the ship, The Associated Press reported. They were taken to a military hospital and will be under quarantine.

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“The entire operation is proceeding normally,” Spanish Health Minister Mónica García was quoted by the AP as saying.

Officials from the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention previously said none of the more than 140 people on MV Hondius are symptomatic. Personnel working at the port of Granadilla still wore protective gear, such as face masks, hazmat suits and respirators while evacuating passengers, the AP wrote. Those disembarking are only allowed to take a small bag with items deemed essential, a cellphone, a charger and necessary documentation.

In a message to the people of Tenerife on Saturday, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization, acknowledged that people are scared about the hantavirus, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“But I need you to hear me clearly: this is not another COVID,” he said. “The current public health risk from hantavirus remains low. My colleagues and I have said this unequivocally, and I will say it again to you now.”

Once the passengers and “limited” crew are disembarked, MV Hondius will get supplies in Santa Cruz, Tenerife before going to the port of Rotterdam in the Netherlands with the remaining crew members, Oceanwide said. This trip is expected to take five days.

Around 147 people were on the cruise ship when the outbreak was first reported to the WHO earlier this month, and 34 previously disembarked. Three passengers died.

Spain’s interior minister said on Saturday Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland, and the Netherlands are sending planes to evacuate their citizens on the cruise ship upon their arrival, Reuters reported. Two additional planes are being sent by the European Union for the rest of the European citizens.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is tracking 17 U.S. citizens on board the ship and seven who previously returned to the U.S., an official from the CDC told reporters on a call Saturday.

The American cruise passengers will be taken to the National Quarantine Center at the University of Nebraska to be assessed before returning to their home states. It is the only federally funded quarantine unit in the U.S.

“We are prepared for situations exactly like this,” Dr. Michael Ash, CEO of Nebraska Medicine, said in a statement. “Our teams have trained for decades alongside federal and state partners to make sure we can safely provide care while protecting our staff and the broader community. We are proud to support this national effort.”

Passengers can expect an overall monitoring period of 42 days, a CDC official said in a call with reporters on Saturday, though this will “not necessarily” all take place in Nebraska.

“We will continue to assess and monitor the passengers. We’re coordinating with state and local health departments as well,” the CDC official said.

Cassandra Buchman
Cassandra Buchman
Cassie Buchman is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News. Her past lives include being a reporter for the Northwest Herald in McHenry County, Illinois and working as a digital producer for NewsNation.
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Behind the numbers

The MV Hondius carried approximately 147 passengers and crew from more than 20 nationalities. Of eight total cases, six were confirmed hantavirus infections and two are suspected. Three people died. The World Health Organization recommended a 42-day quarantine.

Global impact

The outbreak triggered coordinated responses from more than a dozen countries across Europe, North America, Australia and beyond, each sending chartered flights to repatriate nationals.

Policy impact

Each country applied its own quarantine protocols upon repatriation: Spanish nationals were quarantined at a military hospital in Madrid; UK passengers were housed at Arrowe Park Hospital for up to 72 hours before potential home isolation for 45 days; American passengers were taken to the National Quarantine Unit at the University of Nebraska Medical Center for assessment before home-based monitoring.

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Sources

  1. Oceanwide Expeditions
  2. The Associated Press
  3. World Health Organization
  4. Reuters
  5. University of Nebraska Medical Center

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left emphasize "stranded" passengers facing "special evacuation" amid eight illnesses and three deaths, aligning with ECDC high-risk precautions and terms like "hantavirus outbreak" to evoke urgency.
  • Media outlets in the center adopt straightforward "return home" tones, bridging with some "virus-hit" drama.
  • Media outlets on the right highlight 147 total passengers and Irish quarantines, using "hantavirus-stricken" with neutral "docks" phrasing to stress logistics.

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Media landscape

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112 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • The cruise ship MV Hondius arrived in Tenerife on May 10, 2026, with a hantavirus outbreak; passengers are being tested and evacuated by nationality under Spanish health authority supervision.
  • Eight people fell ill with hantavirus onboard the MV Hondius, including three deaths; six cases are confirmed and two are suspected.
  • All passengers are considered high-risk contacts and are being transported by sealed buses to the main airport for repatriation flights, with public health authorities monitoring the situation.

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Key points from the Center

  • A first group of passengers, all Spanish nationals, has begun disembarking from the cruise ship affected by a hantavirus outbreak as it heads to Tenerife’s Port of Granadilla.
  • Spanish authorities said the passengers will be transported from the port to the airport by military buses before being flown to Madrid on a government aircraft.
  • Upon arrival in Madrid, the passengers will be taken to hospital facilities and placed under quarantine as a precautionary measure.

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Key points from the Right

  • The MV Hondius cruise ship, affected by a hantavirus outbreak, docked at Tenerife in the Canary Islands with 147 passengers to be carefully repatriated after symptom testing.
  • Passengers will disembark by nationality in small groups wearing protective masks and will be transported to hospitals or quarantine facilities for testing and monitoring.
  • Several countries, including the US, Germany, France, Belgium, Ireland, and the Netherlands, are coordinating evacuation flights for their citizens from the ship, with special arrangements for Irish and American passengers.

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Other (sources without bias rating):

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Sources

  1. Oceanwide Expeditions
  2. The Associated Press
  3. World Health Organization
  4. Reuters
  5. University of Nebraska Medical Center