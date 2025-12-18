Passports, ‘Lolita’ quotes: Inside House Democrats’ latest Epstein photo dump

The House Oversight Committee has released another trove of images related to the investigation of convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Thursday’s release includes photos of influential and powerful people meeting with Epstein and quotes from the novel “Lolita” written on a person’s body.

The release marks the fourth such release from the oversight committee.

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™. Point phone camera here

Some of the people featured in photos are Microsoft founder Bill Gates, professor Noam Chomsky and former Trump White House adviser Stephen Bannon. The release also included screenshots from an unknown sender saying, “I have a friend scout she sent me some girls today. But she asks 1000$ per girl. I will send you girls now. Maybe someone will be good for J?”

House Oversight Committee

The sender then provides details of the woman, including her age, height and where she was from.

Other photos show quotes from Vladimir Nabokov’s novel “Lolita,” which details a man’s obsession with a 12-year-old girl, written on what appears to be a woman’s body. Epstein is also featured in several photos with women, with their identities redacted.

House Oversight Committee

New York Times columnist David Brooks is another man featured in the photos. Last month, he wrote an op-ed titled “The Epstein story? Count me out,” which compared the public scrutiny of the Epstein files to “QAnon mentality.”

The publication responded in a statement to The Guardian, saying Brooks had only met Epstein once.

“As a journalist, David Brooks regularly attends events to speak with noted and important business leaders to inform his columns, which is exactly what happened at this 2011 event,” The Times wrote. “Mr. Brooks had no contact with him before or after this single attendance at a widely-attended dinner.”

View all the photos released here: