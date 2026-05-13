Patel clashes with senator at hearing over allegations of heavy drinking

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel was pressed over allegations about heavy alcohol drinking during a Senate hearing Tuesday, and he pushed back in real time. The exchange turned what was supposed to be a budget session into a direct clash with Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., that played out on the record.

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™. Point phone camera here

Lawmaker presses Patel on conduct reports

Van Hollen pointed to a recent report by The Atlantic that described episodes of excessive drinking and unexplained absences, arguing that personal behavior becomes a public issue if it interferes with the job.

The report said Patel’s conduct had raised concerns among colleagues and, at times, disrupted his availability.

Patel has denied the allegations and filed a defamation lawsuit against the publication.

Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

During the exchange, Van Hollen referenced specific claims — including reports that staff had difficulty reaching Patel — and pressed him on whether those situations had occurred.

Patel rejected that outright.

“Absolutely not. You can ask my entire workforce,” Patel said. “They hear from me at every single hour of the day, as do these great gentlemen here, as do the men and women of the interagency in state and local law enforcement and the White House.”

Exchange turns personal

What began as oversight questioning did not stay there. The exchange moved quickly into accusation and counterattack, with both men interrupting and challenging each other’s claims in front of the committee.

Patel accused Van Hollen of spreading false claims and responded with allegations tied to the senator’s past travel to meet with Abrego Garcia in El Salvador.

“Unlike your baseless report, the only person slinging margaritas in El Salvador on the taxpayer dollar with a convicted gangbanging rapist was you,” Patel said to Van Hollen.

Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Van Hollen pushed back, denying the statements were true and questioning Patel’s credibility as he testified under oath.

“Director Patel, this suggests to me that allegations are true,” Van Hollen said.

Challenge over alcohol screening test

Van Hollen then shifted to a direct ask: would Patel take a standardized screening test used in the military to assess alcohol use.

Patel agreed, with a condition.

“I’ll take any test you’re willing to take,” he said. “Let’s go side by side.”

Van Hollen accepted.

Broader hearing context

The exchange unfolded during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing focused on Justice Department funding, where Patel appeared alongside other law enforcement leaders.

Lawmakers also questioned Patel on staffing decisions, reports of the use of lie detector tests for his security detail, as well as reports involving interactions with journalists. Patel denied claims that the FBI had targeted members of the press and defended how he is running the bureau.

Round out your reading