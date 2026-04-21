Patel says FBI has evidence 2020 election was rigged; FBI and DOJ easing hiring rules amid shortages

Shea Taylor
Image credit: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images, Getty Images

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In this Media Miss Minute, FBI Director Kash Patel says the bureau has evidence supporting President Donald Trump’s claims that the 2020 election was rigged. Meanwhile, the FBI and the Justice Department are easing hiring requirements to address staffing shortages.

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Media Miss by the left: Patel says FBI has evidence backing Trump’s 2020 stolen election claims

FBI Director Kash Patel said arrests are imminent in what he called a “de facto coup” linked to the 2020 election.

In a Sunday interview with Fox News, Patel said the FBI has information supporting the president’s longstanding claims that the election was rigged but declined to provide details, citing an ongoing investigation.

“We have the information that backs President Trump’s claim, but because it’s an ongoing prosecution investigation, I can’t get ahead of the DOJ and the president,” Patel said. “But President Trump — President Trump speaks truthfully when he says that.”

Patel added, “Stay tuned this week. You might see a thing or two.”

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Media Miss by the right: FBI, DOJ ease hiring rules to address staffing shortages

The FBI and DOJ are adjusting hiring requirements to fill staffing gaps. 

The FBI is rolling out a nine-week training track for internal transfers and waiving certain assessments for support staff seeking to become agents.

The Justice Department has also suspended a policy requiring at least one year of experience for prosecutors and is now hiring candidates directly from law school.

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For more stories missed or minimized by partisan media, visit SAN’s Media Miss archive.

Straight Arrow News identifies Media Misses based on coverage data available at the time of publication. Some outlets may choose to cover a story after our analysis is published. Our methodology prioritizes timely, prominent coverage across a range of sources, but we continually review and refine our approach to ensure balance and accuracy.

Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow News. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
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Sources

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  3. The Associated Press
  4. PBS News

Sources

  1. The Washington Times
  2. OpsLens
  3. The Associated Press
  4. PBS News

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