Patel sues The Atlantic over article alleging drunken, erratic behavior

William Jackson
FBI Director Kash Patel sues The Atlantic over a report alleging heavy drinking, absences and conduct raising security concerns.
Image credit: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
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FBI Director Kash Patel sued The Atlantic for $250 million Monday, three days after the magazine published a story portraying him as erratic, frequently absent from work and at times visibly intoxicated.

The article examined the conduct of the nation’s top FBI official during a period of heightened national-security pressure. The Atlantic also reported the White House had already discussed possible replacements for Patel and that he feared his job was at risk.

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Patel’s lawsuit, filed in federal court in Washington, said he wants to hold the magazine and the article’s author, Sarah Fitzpatrick, “accountable for a sweeping, malicious and defamatory hit piece.”

“Defendants are of course free to criticize the leadership of the FBI,” the suit says, “but they crossed a legal line by publishing an article replete with false and obviously fabricated allegations designed to destroy Director Patel’s reputation and drive him from office.”

What The Atlantic reported

Published on Friday, the article relied on more than 24 sources, including current and former FBI officials, staff from other law-enforcement and intelligence agencies, members of Congress and hospitality-industry employees. 

Speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive topics, they described Patel’s behavior as a national-security vulnerability.

The sources cited instances of Patel’s severe alcohol consumption, periods during which he was entirely unreachable and broader leadership failures at the bureau. The article also described an April 10 episode in which Patel mistakenly believed he had been fired after an apparent computer-access problem. Nine sources provided Fitzpatrick those details.

Patel’s behavior had previously drawn scrutiny inside and outside the Trump administration.

NBC News reported in February that President Donald Trump scolded Patel over his behavior at the Winter Olympics after a viral video showed the FBI director chugging beer while celebrating with the U.S. men’s hockey team after it won the gold medal. 

Administration officials also expressed concern earlier this year over Patel’s assignment of special FBI tactical units to escort his girlfriend, country singer Alexis Wilkins, to public appearances and even a hair-styling appointment, The New York Times reported in February.

Patel flatly denied The Atlantic’s reporting on his behavior. Before the story was published, his attorney, Jesse Binnall, sent a letter to the magazine disputing the allegations of alcohol abuse and denying that the director’s behavior compromised national security.

“If the fake news mafia isn’t hitting you personally with baseless information in Washington, D.C., then you’re not doing your job,” Patel said Sunday in an interview with Fox News.

The Atlantic responds

The Atlantic did not immediately respond to the lawsuit. But in a statement over the weekend, the magazine’s editor-in-chief, Jeffrey Goldberg, defended the article.

“We stand by our reporting on Kash Patel,” he said, according to CNBC.

Fitzpatrick also defended her work, saying that when she presented Patel with a comprehensive list of questions, Patel replied, “Print it, all false. I’ll see you in court — bring your checkbook.”

A defamation lawsuit filed by a public official like Patel faces an uphill battle in court. He would have to prove not only that the allegations in the article are false but that the magazine printed them either knowing they were false or with what the Supreme Court calls “reckless disregard.”

On X, however, Patel claimed The Atlantic acted with “actual malice” and that proving it in court would be a “lay up.”

William Jackson
William Jackson
William is a producer at Straight Arrow News, located in Omaha, Nebraska.
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Why this story matters

The FBI director's conduct and a resulting defamation lawsuit raise documented questions about leadership stability at the nation's top federal law enforcement agency.

FBI leadership under scrutiny

Multiple anonymous sources, including current and former FBI officials, described Patel's behavior to The Atlantic as a national-security vulnerability during a period of heightened pressure.

Defamation law on display

As a public official, Patel faces a high legal bar, requiring proof the magazine knowingly published falsehoods or acted with reckless disregard for the truth, per Supreme Court precedent.

Disputed conduct, competing claims

Patel flatly denied the allegations before publication; The Atlantic's editor-in-chief said the magazine stands by its reporting, leaving the core factual dispute unresolved.

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Context corner

This lawsuit is part of a broader pattern of Trump administration figures suing media outlets. Previous lawsuits by President Trump against CNN, the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal were dismissed by judges, though settlements were reached with ABC News ($15 million plus $1 million in fees) and Paramount Global ($16 million).

History lesson

The Supreme Court's 1964 ruling in New York Times Co. v. Sullivan established that public figures must prove "actual malice" to win a defamation case, a high legal bar. Several prior Trump administration lawsuits against media outlets were dismissed by judges, though some resulted in settlements.

Underreported

This is Patel's second defamation lawsuit related to allegations about his personal conduct; he previously sued MSNBC analyst and former FBI agent Frank Figliuzzi over claims about his nightclub attendance, a case still pending in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas.

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Sources

  1. The Atlantic
  2. NBC News
  3. The New York Times
  4. Fox News
  5. CNBC

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left emphasizes detailed anonymous-sourced allegations—using charged phrases like "conspicuous inebriation" and "erratic"—to frame the story around alleged misconduct and potential national-security consequences.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right foreground the $250 million defamation suit and characterizes the article as "categorically false" or a "defamatory" "hit piece," stressing publisher recklessness and Patel’s denial.

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Media landscape

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24 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • FBI Director Kash Patel filed a $250 million defamation lawsuit against The Atlantic and reporter Sarah Fitzpatrick over an article alleging his drinking problem and absences that threatened national security.
  • The Atlantic's article cited anonymous sources claiming Patel was inebriated and unreachable, which Patel and multiple officials denied.

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Key points from the Center

  • FBI Director Kash Patel sued The Atlantic for $250 million over a story alleging his heavy drinking and absences harmed his job performance and raised concerns at the FBI and Department of Justice.
  • The lawsuit alleges The Atlantic acted with "actual malice" by knowingly printing false information despite Patel's denials. A central point of the litigation is the magazine's allegation that security detail once requested "breaching equipment" to enter Patel’s room after he was unreachable; Patel’s lawyers have labeled this specific claim a "complete fabrication" designed to humiliate the director.
  • The lawsuit challenges the report's assertion that morning briefings were routinely delayed due to Patel's alcohol consumption at private clubs, with the defense arguing that no named witnesses have supported these "alcohol-fueled" narratives.
  • While The Atlantic has stated it stands by its "diligent, award-winning" reporting, Patel has characterized the piece as a desperate attempt by the "fake news" to sabotage his efforts to reform the bureau.

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Key points from the Right

No summary available because of a lack of coverage.

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Other (sources without bias rating):

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Sources

  1. The Atlantic
  2. NBC News
  3. The New York Times
  4. Fox News
  5. CNBC

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