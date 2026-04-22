Paxton sues ActBlue over donor risks; Florida official challenges AI data center

Shea Taylor
Media Miss Minute: Texas AG sues a major Democratic fundraiser; and one of Florida's top leaders is fighting an AI data center.
Image credit: Sergio Flores/Getty Images, Getty Images

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In this Media Miss Minute, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing a major Democratic fundraising nonprofit. Plus, why one of Florida’s top leaders is opposing a proposed AI data center.

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Media Miss from the left: Paxton sues Democratic fundraising platform

Texas Attorney General and Republican Senate candidate Ken Paxton is suing Democratic fundraising platform ActBlue.

Paxton alleges the nonprofit misrepresented its donor vetting process. He also says it deliberately ignored security risks by accepting gift and prepaid debit cards, which state investigators say pose a “substantial risk” of improper foreign contributions.

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Media Miss by the right: Florida pushes back on AI data center 

Florida Commerce Secretary Alex Kelly is opposing a proposal for the state’s first hyperscale AI data center, calling it “fundamentally flawed.”

Kelly says the project — planned for 1,300 acres in Fort Meade — could strain the water supply, economy and infrastructure. He also claims the developer “woefully underestimated” the center’s potential water usage and misrepresented key figures.

The city’s planning commission has already unanimously approved a 20-year development agreement for the project.

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Visit our Media Miss archive for more stories you’re not seeing from partisan outlets.

Straight Arrow News identifies Media Misses based on coverage data available at the time of publication. Some outlets may choose to cover a story after our analysis is published. Our methodology prioritizes timely, prominent coverage across a range of sources, but we continually review and refine our approach to ensure balance and accuracy.

Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow News. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
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Sources

  1. New York Post
  2. The Facts
  3. Miami Herald
  4. iHeart RADIO

Sources

  1. New York Post
  2. The Facts
  3. Miami Herald
  4. iHeart RADIO

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