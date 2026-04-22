Paxton sues ActBlue over donor risks; Florida official challenges AI data center

In this Media Miss Minute, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing a major Democratic fundraising nonprofit. Plus, why one of Florida’s top leaders is opposing a proposed AI data center.

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Media Miss from the left: Paxton sues Democratic fundraising platform

Texas Attorney General and Republican Senate candidate Ken Paxton is suing Democratic fundraising platform ActBlue.

Paxton alleges the nonprofit misrepresented its donor vetting process. He also says it deliberately ignored security risks by accepting gift and prepaid debit cards, which state investigators say pose a “substantial risk” of improper foreign contributions.

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Media Miss by the right: Florida pushes back on AI data center

Florida Commerce Secretary Alex Kelly is opposing a proposal for the state’s first hyperscale AI data center, calling it “fundamentally flawed.”

Kelly says the project — planned for 1,300 acres in Fort Meade — could strain the water supply, economy and infrastructure. He also claims the developer “woefully underestimated” the center’s potential water usage and misrepresented key figures.

The city’s planning commission has already unanimously approved a 20-year development agreement for the project.

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