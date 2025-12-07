Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Pearl Harbor remembrance marked without surviving veterans

Diane Duenez
“A date which will live in infamy” is a day to remember those who died in the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor. It’s a day when at least one survivor attended the ceremony at the USS Arizona — except for this year.
Image credit: AP Photo/Mengshin Lin

Summary

Survivors absent

For the first time since 2020, no Pearl Harbor survivors were able to attend the annual remembrance ceremony in Hawaii.

Honoring the fallen

The event included a moment of silence at 7:55 a.m.— the exact time of the 1941 attack — followed by a “missing man” flyover.

Reflecting on history

Speakers emphasized the attack’s lasting impact on America and urged attendees to continue preserving the legacy of the Greatest Generation.

Full story

“A date which will live in infamy” is a day to remember those who died in the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor. It’s a day when at least one survivor attended the ceremony at the USS Arizona — except for this year.

There are only 12 living survivors of the 1941 attack. None of them could make the trip to Hawaii. Only two made it last year. Survivors have been present every year in recent memory except for 2020, when the Navy and the National Park Service closed the observance to the general public due to the pandemic. An estimated 87,000 troops were stationed there on that fateful day. More than 2,400 died.

Jared Frederick, a professor at Penn State Altoona, told The Associated Press that Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day is a commemoration of a cataclysmic event that Americans had not anticipated.

“It marked the beginning of a war that many Americans would have been happy to stay out of,” he said. “And it really marks the beginning of a new international era for the country, and how it was going to engage with the world in a more immediate sense for Americans in 1941.”

From left, WWII veterans Leon Amstead, Robert Hartline and Milton Ripple are pictured before the 84th Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Ceremony, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Mengshin Lin)

Remembrance ceremony

Sunday’s events began with a moment of silence at 7:55 a.m. This is the exact time the attack began 84 years ago. Following the silence, fighter jets flew overhead in “missing man formation.”

The event’s master of ceremonies, David Ono, said to those in attendance the ceremony serves not only as a moment of reflection and gratitude, but also as a call to action to build upon the solid foundation built by the Greatest Generation.

“With this commemoration we recognize the importance of remembering the moment in the past when the prospects for peace were shattered and our nation was plunged into global war,” Ono said.

Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez is the weekend managing editor at Straight Arrow News. With over 30 years of experience in journalism, Diane has done just about it all
Cassandra Buchman contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

The 84th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack marks a shift in how the event is commemorated, as there are now very few survivors, highlighting changes in national memory and historical legacy.

Commemoration

The event underscores the importance of remembering past conflicts and honoring those who lost their lives, as shown by ceremonies and statements from organizers.

Aging survivors

The declining number of living Pearl Harbor survivors affects the nature of remembrance and personal connection to the historical event.

Historical impact

The attack on Pearl Harbor initiated major changes in U.S. involvement in global affairs, as emphasized by statements from historians and event leaders.

