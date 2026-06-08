Police investigate Penn Station knife attack as Trump heads to NYC for NBA Finals

Shea Taylor
Police are trying to figure out what led to the stabbing attack at New York City's Penn Station that left six people injured Sunday night.
Image credit: REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

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Police are working to determine what led up to stabbing attack at New York CIty’s Penn Station, which left six people injured Sunday night.

The violence broke out just after 7 p.m. ET inside one of the nation’s busiest transit hubs, beneath Madison Square Garden.

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Authorities say one person suffered serious injuries, while four others were hospitalized with minor to moderate wounds. Medics rushed a sixth victim to a separate hospital, though that person’s condition has not been released.

John Lamparski / AFP via Getty Images

Amtrak police took one suspect into custody. Officials say the person is believed to have a history of mental health issues.

The attack happened as Madison Square Garden prepares to host Game 3 of the NBA Finals Monday night, with President Donald Trump expected to attend.

‘This is sort of becoming regular’

One local resident says violence and disorder have become a familiar concern at Penn Station.

“I don’t want to say that it’s par for the course for Penn Station, but I think the chaos of this and things similar to this is sort of becoming regular, which is scary as someone who uses Penn Station and NJ Transit frequently, so it’s, it’s alarming,” Katie Murray said. “But the fact that when I heard the news, I was I was shocked, but not completely surprised because this isn’t the first time something like this has happened, so…” 

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani condemned the attack, calling it “horrific.”

“My heart is with everyone who was injured, their loved ones, and all those shaken by this unacceptable violence,” Mamdani said in a post on social media. “I’m wishing each of the victims a full and speedy recovery.”

Gov. Kathy Hochul also weighed in, calling the stabbing senseless and an “act of horrific violence.”

“New Yorkers deserve to feel safe wherever they go, and we will never stop working to make that a reality,” she added.

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Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
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Why this story matters

A stabbing attack at Penn Station, one of the country's busiest transit hubs, left six people injured Sunday night, raising documented safety concerns for the millions of commuters and travelers who pass through the facility.

Active police investigation underway

Amtrak police took one suspect into custody, but authorities are still working to determine what led to the attack, meaning the circumstances remain unresolved.

Injuries ranged in severity

One person suffered serious injuries, four were hospitalized with minor to moderate wounds, and a sixth victim's condition had not been released as of the report.

Commuters cite recurring disorder

At least one regular Penn Station and NJ Transit user described similar incidents as "sort of becoming regular," though that characterization reflects a personal account, not an independently verified pattern.

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Debunking

Early reports from the FDNY cited five victims, but Mayor Zohran Mamdani later confirmed six people were stabbed. Law enforcement officials told multiple outlets there were no signs of terrorism and that the attack appeared to be a random act of violence with no terror nexus, according to CBS News.

Oppo research

City Comptroller Mark Levine wrote on social media that the attack raised "many important questions about whether the suspect had fallen through the cracks of our porous mental health safety net," pointing to gaps in the city's mental health care system as a contributing factor.

Policy impact

President Trump's planned attendance at the NBA Finals prompted a no-bag policy, TSA-style screening and cancellation of outdoor watch parties at Madison Square Garden. Security measures included Secret Service deployment, additional NYPD personnel, drone deployments and expanded camera monitoring around the arena and Penn Station.

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Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. NBC News

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the Penn Station stabbings as a public-safety problem with political overtones, stressing “Trump” timing, “security concerns,” and broader urban anxiety, sometimes using escalators like “stabbing spree” and “sowing panic.”
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right turn the same event into a law-and-order spectacle, leaning on words like “bloody attack,” “rampage,” “mass stabbing,” and “suspect in custody” to amplify danger and disorder.

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Media landscape

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207 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Five people were injured in a series of stabbings at New York's Penn Station on Sunday evening, and a suspect is in custody, according to the city's fire department.
  • Paramedics found one victim with serious injuries, two with moderate injuries, and two with minor injuries; all were taken to Bellevue Hospital.
  • The stabbings happened shortly before President Donald Trump's planned attendance at Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden, which is located above Penn Station.
  • The incident occurred in a busy transit area expected to be crowded for the NBA Finals, with heightened security measures already in place around the arena due to the presidential visit, and authorities did not indicate that the stabbings would affect these security plans.

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Key points from the Center

  • Five people were injured in a series of stabbings at New York's Penn Station on Sunday evening, and a suspect is in custody, authorities said.
  • Paramedics responding around 7 p.m. Found one victim with a serious injury and additional victims with moderate and minor injuries; all were transported to Bellevue Hospital.
  • The violence occurred on the eve of President Donald Trump's planned attendance at the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden, which sits directly above Penn Station.
  • Heightened security measures from the Secret Service and New York Police Department were already in place for the nationally televised event, though authorities have not indicated if the incident affects Monday's game.
  • Penn Station is expected to be particularly crowded ahead of the NBA Finals game at Madison Square Garden, creating challenges for the heightened security measures already in place.

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Key points from the Right

  • Six people were stabbed at New York's Penn Station on Sunday evening, with one seriously injured and others sustaining moderate to minor wounds; all are expected to survive.
  • The suspect, described as emotionally disturbed and possibly homeless, was apprehended by Amtrak police and is in custody.
  • The stabbing occurred beneath Madison Square Garden amid heightened security preparations for the NBA Finals and other major upcoming sporting events.
  • Authorities canceled an outdoor Knicks watch party near Madison Square Garden as a safety precaution ahead of the NBA Finals amid concerns following the stabbing incident.

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Other (sources without bias rating):

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Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. NBC News