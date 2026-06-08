Police investigate Penn Station knife attack as Trump heads to NYC for NBA Finals

Police are working to determine what led up to stabbing attack at New York CIty’s Penn Station, which left six people injured Sunday night.

The violence broke out just after 7 p.m. ET inside one of the nation’s busiest transit hubs, beneath Madison Square Garden.

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Authorities say one person suffered serious injuries, while four others were hospitalized with minor to moderate wounds. Medics rushed a sixth victim to a separate hospital, though that person’s condition has not been released.

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Amtrak police took one suspect into custody. Officials say the person is believed to have a history of mental health issues.

The attack happened as Madison Square Garden prepares to host Game 3 of the NBA Finals Monday night, with President Donald Trump expected to attend.

‘This is sort of becoming regular’

One local resident says violence and disorder have become a familiar concern at Penn Station.

“I don’t want to say that it’s par for the course for Penn Station, but I think the chaos of this and things similar to this is sort of becoming regular, which is scary as someone who uses Penn Station and NJ Transit frequently, so it’s, it’s alarming,” Katie Murray said. “But the fact that when I heard the news, I was I was shocked, but not completely surprised because this isn’t the first time something like this has happened, so…”

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani condemned the attack, calling it “horrific.”

“My heart is with everyone who was injured, their loved ones, and all those shaken by this unacceptable violence,” Mamdani said in a post on social media. “I’m wishing each of the victims a full and speedy recovery.”

Gov. Kathy Hochul also weighed in, calling the stabbing senseless and an “act of horrific violence.”

“New Yorkers deserve to feel safe wherever they go, and we will never stop working to make that a reality,” she added.

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