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Pentagon approves 82nd Airborne troop deployment as US buildup grows: Reports

Jason K. Morrell
The Pentagon is preparing to deploy elements of the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division to the Middle East, according to multiple U.S. officials.
Image credit: Nathan Posner / The Associated Press

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The Pentagon is preparing to deploy elements of the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division to the Middle East, according to multiple U.S. officials cited by several news outlets. The deployment would add new ground forces to a U.S. buildup already underway in the region.

Defense officials speaking to those outlets said the deployment could include a command element and ground troops. 

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Officials say the deployment could involve fewer than 1,500 troops, while others estimates put the number closer to 3,000 soldiers pulled from the Army’s Immediate Response Force.

According to The Washington Post, written orders have been approved for troops from the division’s 1st Brigade Combat Team and its headquarters at Fort Bragg, according to U.S. officials.

Some of those troops could deploy within days, according to CNN, with officials describing the timeline as near-term.

The New York Times first reported that the Pentagon was considering sending elements of the 82nd Airborne to support operations tied to Iran.

US expands troop presence

The deployment adds to forces already moving into the region. Thousands of Marines are heading in, including a Marine expeditionary unit of about 2,200 troops now en route to the region, with additional forces behind it. 

U.S. Central Command says American forces have carried out more than 9,000 strikes targeting Iranian military infrastructure, including missile systems, naval assets, and defense production sites.

Officials say no order has been given to send U.S. ground troops into Iran. The additional forces give the Pentagon more military options if the conflict widens.

Their arrival could bring the number of additional U.S. ground troops sent to the region to nearly 7,000.

Planning center on rapid-response forces

The 82nd Airborne is the Army’s rapid-response force, capable of deploying anywhere in the world within 18 hours, according to CNN.

Military planners are weighing how those troops to support Marine units already in the region, including potential operations targeting key oil infrastructure such as Kharg Island, which handles the vast majority of Iran’s oil exports.

In this image provided by the U.S. Army, paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division, and others, prepare to board a C-17 cargo plane at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. (Master Sgt. Alexander Burnett/U.S. Army via AP)

The Pentagon has not detailed specific missions for the airborne units. Officials describe the deployment as part of active planning tied to current operations.

White House points to negotiations

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the U.S. is engaged in negotiations with Iran involving senior administration officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance.

“We’re in the negotiations right now,” Trump said. “They’re doing it along with Marco, JD. We have a number of people doing it. And the other side, I can tell you, they’d like to make a deal.”

Iran has publicly denied that direct talks are underway.

No final deployment announcement

The Pentagon has not issued a formal timeline or final order for the deployment. The Pentagon will announce any deployment through the Defense Department.

The additional forces would join roughly 50,000 U.S. troops already in the region.

Jason Morrell
Jason K. Morrell
Jason K. Morrell is the managing editor for mornings at Straight Arrow News, where he drives editorial across digital and video platforms.
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Why this story matters

The Pentagon is preparing to send up to 3,000 Army troops to the Middle East as part of an ongoing U.S. military buildup, adding ground forces to thousands of Marines already deployed and expanding operational capacity in a region where American forces have conducted more than 9,000 strikes on Iranian targets.

Military deployment expanding

Nearly 7,000 additional U.S. ground troops could be sent to the Middle East in the near term, joining 50,000 already stationed there.

Rapid-response forces activated

Elements of the 82nd Airborne Division, capable of deploying within 18 hours, are being prepared for operations tied to Iran.

Strike operations underway

U.S. forces have carried out over 9,000 strikes targeting Iranian missile systems, naval assets and defense production sites.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. Politico
  2. CBS News
  3. The Washington Post
  4. CNN
  5. The New York Times

Sources

  1. Politico
  2. CBS News
  3. The Washington Post
  4. CNN
  5. The New York Times

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