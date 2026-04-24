Pentagon denies Iran blockade breach; CPB officer charged in protest assault

In this Media Miss Minute, the Pentagon said the U.S. military blockade of the Strait of Hormuz is working, despite contrary reports. Plus, a Customs and Border Protection officer faces criminal charges after being caught on camera at a protest.

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Media Miss by the left: Pentagon denies report on Iranian ships bypassing blockade

The Pentagon has pushed back on reports that Iranian ships are slipping through the U.S. blockade in the Strait of Hormuz.

Lloyd’s List, a London-based shipping journal, reported that 26 Iranian “shadow fleet” vessels made it through the blockade. Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., shared the report on social media, adding a sarcastic, “Awesome.”

A Pentagon spokesperson responded, calling the report “false.”

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Media Miss by the right: CBP officer charged with assault after protest incident

A Customs and Border Protection officer, identified as Nicholas Rice, faces charges of third-degree assault and criminal mischief after a video showed him shoving a woman to the ground at a protest in Colorado.

The incident happened outside an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Durango last October.

Video shows the officer taking a phone from a protester. He then reportedly threw it across the street before grabbing a woman by the hair and forcing her to the ground.

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For more stories missed or minimized by partisan media, visit our Media Miss archive.

Straight Arrow News identifies Media Misses based on coverage data available at the time of publication. Some outlets may choose to cover a story after our analysis is published. Our methodology prioritizes timely, prominent coverage across a range of sources, but we continually review and refine our approach to ensure balance and accuracy.