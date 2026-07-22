Iran war cost soars to $37.5B as senator accuses Hegseth of excusing ‘gross negligence’

Jason K. Morrell
The Pentagon now estimates the war in Iran has cost $37.5 billion, but says it needs billions more to keep up the fight.
Image credit: The Washington Post via Getty Images

The Pentagon now estimates the war in Iran has cost $37.5 billion, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth spent much of Tuesday defending that growing price tag. Meanwhile, senators pressed the administration on where the conflict is headed, how much more it may cost and why Congress is being asked to approve billions more in emergency funding.

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The updated estimate is roughly $12 billion higher than the $25 billion Hegseth gave lawmakers in late April, before a temporary ceasefire collapsed and fighting resumed. The administration is also asking Congress for roughly $70 billion in supplemental military funding to sustain the war, replenish weapons and accelerate production of new systems.

Pentagon updates the war’s cost

Under questioning from Sen. Dick Durbin, Hegseth said the $37.5 billion estimate covers current war spending along with operations, maintenance and military personnel costs projected through the end of the fiscal year on Sept. 30.

Durbin repeatedly asked whether renewed U.S. and Iranian strikes mean that figure will continue to rise.

“And is the current activity — which we’ve been told about the exchange of fire back and forth in Iran — an indication that that number is going to go up in the months ahead?” Durbin asked.

Hegseth responded that some anticipated expenses are already built into the estimate but confirmed the Pentagon’s current total remains $37.5 billion.

U.S. Central Command via Getty Images

The administration’s funding request includes $46 billion to expand production of precision-guided weapons, hypersonic missiles, counter-drone systems and other high-demand munitions. Hegseth told lawmakers the money would both support ongoing operations and replace weapons consumed during months of fighting.

Senators press for answers

The new estimate answered one question. But much of the hearing focused on a larger one: how long the war will continue and how much more Congress will ultimately be asked to spend.

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Hegseth repeatedly blamed the Biden administration for the Pentagon’s funding needs, prompting a sharp exchange with Sen. Jack Reed of Rhode Island.

“We had U.S. boats that surrendered to Iranian ships under the Biden administration,” Hegseth said.

“We’re talking about a war you started,” Reed said. “Your fallback to the Biden administration is just a very, very obvious excuse for what I think is probably, as you describe so often, gross negligence.”

Republicans also signaled frustration, though from a different direction. Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana said lawmakers needed direct answers about the administration’s plans after criticizing testimony from Hegseth and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine as too vague.

Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The hearing was interrupted several times by anti-war protesters before Capitol Police escorted them from the room.

Trump rejects talks for now

Earlier Tuesday, Hegseth joined President Donald Trump in the Oval Office, where the president said Iranian officials want negotiations but insisted the United States is not ready to engage.

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

“They want to desperately meet,” Trump said. “And until they’re ready to meet in a meaningful way, we have no interest in meeting.”

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Jason Morrell
Jason K. Morrell
Jason leads morning editorial coverage across U.S. politics, business, and global news for Straight Arrow, overseeing the flagship Unbiased Updates program and its newsroom team. His work includes shaping major breaking news, live events, and election and convention coverage at CNN US, CNN International, and Scripps News.
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Why this story matters

The U.S. war with Iran has cost $37.5 billion so far, and Congress is being asked to approve $70 billion more in emergency military funding that would add to federal spending obligations.

War cost keeps rising

The Pentagon's estimate jumped roughly $12 billion in weeks, and senators pressed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on whether ongoing exchanges of fire will push that figure higher.

Congress weighs $70 billion request

The administration is asking lawmakers to approve $70 billion in supplemental military funding to sustain the war and replenish weapons already consumed.

No negotiations underway

President Donald Trump said Tuesday the U.S. is not ready to engage with Iranian officials despite what he described as their interest in talks, leaving the conflict's duration unresolved.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. The New York Times
  2. The Washington Post
  3. The Washington Times

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the $37.5 billion estimate as proof the Iran war is “blowing a hole” in the budget, even a “quagmire” or “illegal war."
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right treat the same figure as a “price tag” and a case for more funding, stressing financial pressure, readiness, and even Iran’s “weakest military point in decades.”

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Media landscape

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288 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth testified that the U.S. War with Iran has cost $37.5 billion, and he requested an additional $67 billion in supplemental funding for military and related needs.
  • Since early July, at least 17 American service members have died and over 100 have been injured in the conflict.
  • Republicans are advancing a $95 billion budget package to fund military operations, farm aid, and voting law changes, despite Democratic concerns about prolonged conflict and unspent prior funds.
  • Senators debated the war's cost and strategy, with Democrats warning of a 'forever war' and Republicans emphasizing urgent military funding and national security priorities.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Tuesday, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth testified that the U.S. War against Iran has cost $37.5 billion, as he defended a $95 billion GOP budget package before the Senate Appropriations Committee.
  • The GOP budget plan represents a final priority before midterm elections, including $10 billion in aid for farmers struggling under President Donald Trump's tariffs and $10 billion for voting law changes.
  • Pentagon reports show 17 service members have died and nearly 450 have been injured since the conflict began, figures Hegseth faced questions about as protesters interrupted his opening remarks.
  • Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer criticized Hegseth for marketing testosterone supplements instead of disclosing casualty numbers, while Senator Patty Murray warned of "another forever war."
  • House Speaker Mike Johnson continues pushing the budget resolution, asserting the administration is working toward resolution, though Trump has claimed over 40 times that a deal is near.

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Key points from the Right

  • The U.S. war in Iran has cost approximately $37.5 billion so far, reflecting an increase of nearly $8 billion from earlier estimates, according to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's testimony before the Senate Appropriations Committee.
  • Seventeen U.S. service members have died and over 400 have been injured in the conflict, with recent casualties confirmed following attacks, as reported by the Pentagon and officials.
  • Hegseth has requested urgent supplemental funding of about $67 billion from Congress to sustain military operations and address critical shortfalls in equipment, munitions, and personnel support.
  • The Senate hearing included protests and tough questions over Pentagon leadership, ongoing war costs, and Republican efforts to pass a $95 billion budget mainly focused on military funding before the midterm elections.

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Sources

  1. The New York Times
  2. The Washington Post
  3. The Washington Times