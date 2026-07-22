Iran war cost soars to $37.5B as senator accuses Hegseth of excusing ‘gross negligence’

The Pentagon now estimates the war in Iran has cost $37.5 billion, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth spent much of Tuesday defending that growing price tag. Meanwhile, senators pressed the administration on where the conflict is headed, how much more it may cost and why Congress is being asked to approve billions more in emergency funding.

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The updated estimate is roughly $12 billion higher than the $25 billion Hegseth gave lawmakers in late April, before a temporary ceasefire collapsed and fighting resumed. The administration is also asking Congress for roughly $70 billion in supplemental military funding to sustain the war, replenish weapons and accelerate production of new systems.

Under questioning from Sen. Dick Durbin, Hegseth said the $37.5 billion estimate covers current war spending along with operations, maintenance and military personnel costs projected through the end of the fiscal year on Sept. 30.

Durbin repeatedly asked whether renewed U.S. and Iranian strikes mean that figure will continue to rise.

“And is the current activity — which we’ve been told about the exchange of fire back and forth in Iran — an indication that that number is going to go up in the months ahead?” Durbin asked.

Hegseth responded that some anticipated expenses are already built into the estimate but confirmed the Pentagon’s current total remains $37.5 billion.

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The administration’s funding request includes $46 billion to expand production of precision-guided weapons, hypersonic missiles, counter-drone systems and other high-demand munitions. Hegseth told lawmakers the money would both support ongoing operations and replace weapons consumed during months of fighting.

Senators press for answers

The new estimate answered one question. But much of the hearing focused on a larger one: how long the war will continue and how much more Congress will ultimately be asked to spend.

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Hegseth repeatedly blamed the Biden administration for the Pentagon’s funding needs, prompting a sharp exchange with Sen. Jack Reed of Rhode Island.

“We had U.S. boats that surrendered to Iranian ships under the Biden administration,” Hegseth said.

“We’re talking about a war you started,” Reed said. “Your fallback to the Biden administration is just a very, very obvious excuse for what I think is probably, as you describe so often, gross negligence.”

Republicans also signaled frustration, though from a different direction. Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana said lawmakers needed direct answers about the administration’s plans after criticizing testimony from Hegseth and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine as too vague.

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The hearing was interrupted several times by anti-war protesters before Capitol Police escorted them from the room.

Trump rejects talks for now

Earlier Tuesday, Hegseth joined President Donald Trump in the Oval Office, where the president said Iranian officials want negotiations but insisted the United States is not ready to engage.

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“They want to desperately meet,” Trump said. “And until they’re ready to meet in a meaningful way, we have no interest in meeting.”

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