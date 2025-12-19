Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Watch and Listen

Pentagon reviewing military discharges over COVID vaccine; FCC chair says agency isn’t  independent

Shea Taylor
Media Miss Minute: Pentagon reviewing discharges of service members for refusing the COVID vaccine; FCC not independent, chair says.
Image credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images, Tom Brenner For The Washington Post via Getty Images

Summary

Overview

Media Miss Minute features two stories per episode — one covered by right-leaning media and another by left-leaning media — to highlight where partisan coverage falls short.

Left Media Miss

The Pentagon has ordered a review of thousands of military discharges tied to the COVID-19 vaccine mandate, potentially restoring benefits to service members who were forced out.

Right Media Miss

FCC Chair Brendan Carr told lawmakers the agency is not independent from the Trump administration – a claim that prompted the FCC to quietly remove the word “independent” from its website.

Full story

In this Media Miss Minute, the Pentagon moves to reexamine the discharge records of thousands of service members removed from the military for refusing a COVID-19 vaccine. Plus, the FCC’s chairman raises new questions about whether the agency operates independently of the Trump administration.

Media Miss by the left: Pentagon to review discharges of 8,700 troops who declined COVID vaccine

The Pentagon has ordered a review of more than 8,700 military discharges tied to the COVID-19 vaccine mandate imposed during the Biden administration. 

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

The mandate was in effect from August 2021 through January 2023. Under the new review, each branch of the military has up to one year to review its discharge records and upgrade those applicable from general to honorable discharges.

An upgrade could restore key benefits for affected service members, including access to health insurance and the GI Bill.

Media landscape

Powered by Ground News™

Media Miss by the right: FCC removes ‘independent’ label from website after chairman’s comments

The Federal Communications Commission has removed the word “independent” from its website description after Chairman Brendan Carr told lawmakers that, legally speaking, the agency does not operate independently.

Carr made the comments during a Senate hearing this week, responding to questions from Democrats about whether the FCC can oversee major media organizations without influence from the Trump administration.

“Congress did not include for-cause removal in the Communications Act, so, formally speaking, the FCC is not independent,” Carr said.

Carr also told lawmakers that broadcasters have an obligation to air content that serves the “public interest,” adding that companies meeting that standard “are not at risk” of scrutiny from the administration.

Media landscape

Powered by Ground News™

For more stories missed or minimized by partisan media, visit SAN’s Media Miss archive.

Straight Arrow News identifies Media Misses based on coverage data available at the time of publication. Some outlets may choose to cover a story after our analysis is published. Our methodology prioritizes timely, prominent coverage across a range of sources, but we continually review and refine our approach to ensure balance and accuracy.

Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow News. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
Jason K. Morrell contributed to this report.
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. The Federalist
  2. The National Pulse
  3. The Hill
  4. PBS Newshour

Sources

  1. The Federalist
  2. The National Pulse
  3. The Hill
  4. PBS Newshour

Daily Newsletter

Start your day with fact-based news

Start your day with fact-based news

Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe anytime.

By entering your email, you agree to the Terms and Conditions and acknowledge the Privacy Policy.