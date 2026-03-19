Pentagon seeking $200 billion to fund Iran war as Hegseth defends costs

As the war with Iran nears the three-week mark, the Pentagon is asking the White House to sign off on a $200 billion request to fund the military operation.

The Washington Post describes it as “an enormous new ask.”

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Replenishing weapons supplies

Three sources told the Post the funding would be used to ramp up weapons production after U.S. forces struck thousands of Iranian targets since the operation began on Feb. 28.

At a briefing on Thursday, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth addressed questions about the cost.

“As far as $200 billion, I think that number could move obviously,” Hegseth said. “It takes money to kill bad guys. So we are going back to Congress and folks there to ensure that we are properly funded for what’s being done, for what we may have to do in the future.”

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) commences Operation Epic Fury, at the direction of the President of the United States in Tampa, Florida, United States on Feb. 28, 2026. (Photo by US CENTCOM/Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Hegseth did not provide a timeline for how long he expects the conflict to last.

The Post reports the $200 billion figure is one of several proposals the Defense Department has discussed in recent weeks.

Battle in Congress likely

A request at that level would likely trigger a political battle in Congress, where support for the war has been mixed.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said “the administration has not provided Congress and the American people with critical details about the scope and immediacy of the threat.”

Multiple officials told the Post that the cost of the war in its first week exceeded $11 billion.

The report also says Deputy Defense Secretary Steve Feinberg has been leading efforts to increase weapons production over the past year — stockpiles that are now being depleted in the current conflict.

Defense analysts say lawmakers will want more details before approving any request.

In this handout photo provided by the U.S. Navy, U.S. sailors, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119), participate in a replenishment-at-sea with fleet replenishment oiler USNS Henry J. Kaiser (T- AO 187), in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility in support of Operation Epic Fury on March 3, 2026 in the Mediterranean Sea. (Photo by U.S. Navy via Getty Images)

“If the administration asks for more money, there will be a big political fight because all the anti-war sentiment will focus on that request,” Mark Cancian, senior adviser for the Center for Strategic and International Studies, told The Post.

Ukraine and supply concerns

The funding debate is also tied to broader concerns about U.S. weapons stockpiles.

During the 2024 campaign, President Donald Trump criticized the Biden administration for sending billions of American dollars to Ukraine. Congress has approved nearly $190 billion in support of Ukraine, according to a top Defense Department official.

Hegseth said that support has contributed to depleted U.S. stockpiles and argued production can ramp up quickly.

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“We will be refilled faster than anyone imagined,” he said.

But former acting Pentagon comptroller Elaine McCusker told the Post that finding alone does not guarantee faster output.

“Just throwing lots of money into the industrial base doesn’t necessarily get you things sooner,” she said.