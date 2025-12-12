Pentagon to assess US munitions readiness; Trump accuses NYT of ‘seditious’ reporting about his health

In this Media Miss Minute, the Pentagon could soon be tasked with making sure the nation’s munitions stockpiles are ready for war. And President Donald Trump says a New York Times report about his health counts as sedition, and possibly even treason.

Media Miss by the left: Pentagon may be ordered to assess wartime munitions readiness

The Pentagon could soon face a new mandate to assess whether U.S. munitions stockpiles are adequate to support multiple large-scale conflicts simultaneously.

That requirement is included in the latest version of the National Defense Authorization Act for 2026, which passed the House this week and is now awaiting a Senate vote, likely before the end of the year.

If enacted, the bill would require the Department of Defense to evaluate how long current stockpiles could last in a multi-front war and how quickly they could be replenished once used up. The provision shows increasing concern among defense planners about ongoing global conflict and industrial capacity.

Media Miss by the right: Trump attacks NYT over ‘seditious’ reporting on his health

President Donald Trump has accused The New York Times of “seditious, perhaps even treasonous” reporting after it published a story this week questioning his health.

The op-ed, titled “Shorter Days, Signs of Fatigue: Trump Faces Realities of Aging in Office,” cited visible bruising, an apparent facial droop during at least one appearance and instances where Trump appeared to doze off during multiple televised meetings.

A spokesperson for The Times released a statement on X, saying, “Americans deserve in-depth reporting and regular updates about the health of the leaders they elect.”

