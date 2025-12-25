Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Pentagon’s failed audit obscures how taxpayer dollars are actually being used

Lea Mercado
2025 marks the Pentagon's eighth consecutive failure, with this year’s Department of Defense Agency Financial Report highlighting a range of weaknesses.
Image credit: Jen Golbeck/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Summary

Persisting issues

Despite major funding and modernization goals, the Pentagon’s annual audit again points to structural issues that prevent a clear picture of where its money and assets go.

Aging systems

The audit highlights how the department’s vast size and aging systems still prevent a full, verifiable accounting of its operations.

Fail streak

This is the department’s eighth consecutive audit failure since it began full‑scope audits in 2018.

Full story

The Pentagon is responsible for America’s largest budget, but it’s the only major federal agency to have never passed a financial audit. 2025 marks the agency’s eighth consecutive failure, with this year’s Department of Defense Agency Financial Report highlighting a range of persistent weaknesses.

Inconsistent tracking across several areas contributed to this failure, including the Joint Strike Fighter Program — the Pentagon’s effort to field a next‑generation strike aircraft, known as the F-35, for the U.S. military and allied nations. Auditors found the department could not verify key assets in the program’s Global Spares Pool. The F‑35 program is projected to exceed $2 trillion over its lifespan, yet auditors found the department could not fully account for the assets tied to it.

Setting the stage

Annual financial audits have been a standard requirement for federal agencies since Congress passed the Chief Financial Officers Act of 1990, which created modern financial reporting rules and required agencies to produce auditable statements. Most departments came into compliance in the 1990s and early 2000s, but the Pentagon lagged behind because of its size and the complexity of its systems.

Congress eventually set a firm deadline for the department to undergo a full audit, leading to its first comprehensive review in 2018. Since then, annual audits have become routine for the Pentagon.

Today, the Pentagon has framed its current budgetary priorities around cutting lower‑priority projects and increasing funding for rebuilding readiness and strengthening defense.

“By prioritizing resources, embracing innovation, and fostering a culture of accountability, the Department will continue to adapt and thrive,” Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stated in his message from the 262-page report.

For fiscal year 2025, Congress granted $1.312 trillion to support the department in these goals. However, because of the breakdown in auditing, Americans are unable to confirm whether taxpayer dollars actually contributed to those priorities.

What auditors found — and didn’t

The audit shows that the Pentagon struggles with the basic systems and controls needed to track what it owns and how it spends money.

Across the department, auditors identified 26 “material weaknesses,” the most serious type of internal control failure. Many of these weaknesses stem from outdated or incomplete financial systems. Some of the systems also don’t comply with the Federal Financial Management Improvement Act of 1996, but that isn’t new — the agency has acknowledged the noncompliance since fiscal year 2001.

Speaking of systems, auditors were not sure of how many exist. They noted that the department doesn’t maintain a complete or accurate list of the financial systems that it relies on.

Because the Pentagon’s systems don’t work reliably at the macro level, they also break down at the transaction level. In several cases, auditors found that the department couldn’t produce the basic data needed to back up its own numbers. They reported that the department “did not provide transaction‑level populations” to support key adjustments or material line items, and there were instances of missing documentation needed to match reported balances to the underlying transactions, meaning the Pentagon couldn’t show the receipts behind parts of its financial statements.

Even the Pentagon’s Fund Balance With Treasury — its account with the U.S. Treasury — could not be fully supported. As of Sept. 30, 2025, the department reported a $1 trillion balance, but auditors found that department leaders and the Defense Finance and Accounting Service couldn’t “adequately support” the beginning balances.

Pocket impact

For taxpayers, the Pentagon’s audit is more than an internal accounting exercise. It measures whether the nation’s largest budget is traced and verified. Failures in accountability limit the public’s ability to understand whether those funds are being used as intended. National defense accounted for 13% of all federal spending in fiscal year 2024, according to the Office of Management and Budget.

It’s important to note, however, that a lack of reporting doesn’t inherently mean that money is being misspent. The Office of Inspector General notes that the audit failure stems from insufficient evidence, not identified misuse.

The OIG plans to issue another report in late spring 2026, which will provide more detail on the factors contributing to the weaknesses cited in this year’s report. 

Lea Mercado
Lea Mercado
Lea Mercado is the digital production manager at Straight Arrow News. With a background in journalism and a passion for storytelling, she works at the intersection of media, technology, and product.
Get the big picture

Behind the numbers

The Department of Defense reported $4.65 trillion in assets and $4.7 trillion in liabilities. The audit identified 26 material weaknesses and two significant deficiencies, showing persistent issues in accurately tracking military assets and funds, especially within the Joint Strike Fighter Program.

Diverging views

Left-leaning sources emphasize the contrast between military spending and unmet domestic needs, suggesting funds could better support public services, while right-leaning sources focus on improvements and commitments to future audit compliance without making direct links to social spending criticism.

Underreported

Few articles discuss in depth the concrete steps the Pentagon is taking to address persistent audit failures beyond general reform goals or the potential impact of audit failures on international military partners.

Sources

  1. Department of Defense Agency Financial Report
  2. U.S. Government Accountability Office
  3. Peter G. Peterson Foundation
  4. Department of Defense Office of Inspector General

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the Pentagon's eighth audit failure as an "unaccountable agency" receiving a "trillion budget," linking it to "enrich billionaires" while Americans "struggle."
  • Media outlets in the center report official statements, noting the DOD's unique status among "24 major agencies" never to pass.
  • Media outlets on the right emphasize the "consecutive" failures and the distant "2028 goal to finally pass," highlighting government inefficiency and specific misstatements like the F-35 program.

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

22 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • The Department of Defense has failed its annual audit for the eighth year, with findings revealing 26 material weaknesses and two significant deficiencies in financial reporting controls as reported by the department.
  • Investigators found issues with financial reporting, including the failure to report Global Spares Pool assets, which affects data reliability, according to the Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Agency Report.
  • The Department of Defense aims to achieve a clean audit by 2028, requiring significant efforts, according to Jules Hurst, the acting chief financial officer.
  • The findings come after the signing of a $901 billion National Defense Authorization Act, highlighting ongoing bipartisan criticism of the Pentagon's financial practices.

Key points from the Center

  • On Friday, the Pentagon failed its eighth consecutive financial audit, reporting $4.65 trillion in assets and $4.7 trillion in liabilities across all 50 states and more than 40 countries.
  • DOD auditors found the department failed to report the Global Spares Pool assets, causing a material misstatement on the Agency‑Wide Financial Statements and preventing error quantification.
  • Audit records show the fiscal 2025 review identified 26 material weaknesses and two significant deficiencies, with the department failing every audit since Congress mandated annual reviews beginning in 2018 among the government's 24 major agencies.
  • A material weakness means a control deficiency that risks material misstatements, and department officials say FY25 progress includes pledges to improve common financial systems and share results openly.

Key points from the Right

  • The Pentagon has failed its eighth audit, stating its goal for a clean audit by 2028.
  • The Department of Defense report revealed 26 material weaknesses and two significant deficiencies in financial reporting controls for fiscal 2025.
  • Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stated that the department is committed to rigorous annual audits and acknowledges the need for significant progress toward a clean audit by 2028.
  • A financial misstatement was found regarding the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, specifically in reporting its assets, detailed in the audit report.

Other (sources without bias rating):

Powered by Ground News™

