Person of interest in custody in Brown University shooting that killed 2

A person of interest was detained by police in Providence, Rhode Island in connection to the shooting at Brown University that killed two students and injured multiple other people. A shelter-in-place order initially put into place while hundreds of federal and local law enforcement searched for the shooter was lifted.

Providence Police chief Col. Oscar Perez initially said the person in custody is in their 30s, but said at a later news conference they are in their 20s.

“I’ll tell you that right now, the investigation continues to progress extremely fast. We’re in the process of collecting evidence and seizing items that we need to seize, searching locations that we need to search,” Perez said.

Perez declined to name the person of interest and whether he is connected to the university, citing a need to protect the investigation.

Brown University sent out an alert to the campus Saturday afternoon about an active shooter incident at the Barus and Holley engineering and physics building. Multiple exams were scheduled there from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. local time. Police later said the shooting happened on a first floor classroom.

The person of interest was arrested at a Hampton Inn hotel in Coventry, which is about 20 miles from Providence, an FBI agent said, according to The Associated Press.

Brown University President Christina Paxson said in an update that there is still limited access to some areas of campus as police continue their investigation, as well as some places that are still considered an active crime scene.

All remaining classes, exams, papers and projects for the Fall 2025 semester will not take place as scheduled, Brown University Provost Francis J. Doyle said.

“This choice was made out of our profound concern for all students, faculty and staff on our campus. In the immediate aftermath of these devastating events, we recognize that learning and assessment are significantly hindered in the short term and that many students and others will wish to depart campus,” he said in an update. “Students are free to leave if they are able. Students who remain will have access to on-campus services and support.”

Providence Mayor Brett Smiley met with some of those injured in the hospital. One of the students, whom he said showed “tremendous courage,” told him that it was the active shooter drills they did in high school that helped them during the shooting on campus.

Smiley said at a news conference that hearing this “at the same time provided me hope and was so sad.”

“We shouldn’t have to do active shooter drills, but it helped, and the reason it helped, and the reason we do these drills is because it’s so damn frequent,” he said.

He added that there “will be plenty of time to talk about what advocacy and policy changes should be made, but we’re still very, very much hard at work, at the task at hand, and that is to be able to bring charges forward on the person responsible.”

Two of the students at Brown University reportedly previously experienced school shootings. One of them, Mia Tretta, 21, was shot during the 2019 shooting at Saugus High School in California, where two people died and three were injured. Another, Zoe Weissman, 20, attended Westglades Middle School in Parkland, Florida, when there was a shooting at nearby Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where 17 people died.

“No one in this country even assumes it’s going to happen to them,” Tretta said in an interview with NBC News. “Once it happens to you, you assume or are told it will never happen again, and obviously that is not the case.”

Weissman told the news outlet that when news first broke of the shooting, she was “panicked.”

“Once I knew a little more and I didn’t feel there was imminent danger, I felt numb — exactly how I did when I was 12,” she said. She added: “I’m angry that I thought I’d never have to deal with this again, and here I am eight years later.”