Planes over Palm Beach must navigate around new Mar-a-Lago no-fly zone

The Secret Service has implemented a new 24-hour “prohibited area” over Mar-a-Lago, President Donald Trump’s Florida estate. The restrictions, which extend up to 2,000 feet within a one-mile radius, forced Palm Beach International Airport to reroute departures over different neighborhoods, even when Trump is not present.

The change took effect on Oct. 20 with little notice to local officials or residents, according to The Washington Post.

People whose homes were formerly outside Palm Beach International’s busiest tracks say they now face early-morning overflights, persistent noise and soot. County leaders warn that the change alters long-standing expectations and could depress property values or affect historic districts if not fully vetted, even as they acknowledge the importance of presidential security.

“But when he’s not there, why?” County Commissioner Gregg Weiss said, questioning a 24/7 scope. “What’s the concern at that point?”

What exactly changed in the departure paths

Revised departure procedures now require aircraft leaving Runway 10L to make an immediate left turn at an altitude below 3,000 feet to avoid the restricted zone, according to county documents.

Local officials told The Post they were blindsided by the change, noting that neither air traffic controllers nor airport staff were given advance notice. A letter from the airport director to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) states the restrictions were implemented “with little forewarning.”

Secret Service cites security

The Secret Service said it sought additional temporary flight restrictions “to ensure the highest levels of safety and security for the President.”

The restrictions will remain in effect until at least next October. The agency declined to provide further details of its assessment but acknowledged the community impact.

County pushes FAA for consultation and alternatives

In a letter to the FAA, Palm Beach County officials requested that the agency delay finalizing the new flight paths until it can consult with the community.

The county proposed alternatives to mitigate the noise, such as permitting aircraft with TSA-approved security to use the original routes when Trump is not at Mar-a-Lago.

Officials also invited the FAA to attend an upcoming meeting of the Citizens’ Committee on Airport Noise.

Environmental and historic review questions

The county’s letter argues that the FAA cannot use a standard “categorical exclusion” to bypass a full environmental review. Instead, officials contend that “extraordinary circumstances” apply, citing the intense public controversy and the rerouting of flights over noise-sensitive historic districts.

The county also notes that the potential impact on protected resources should trigger a consultation under the National Historic Preservation Act.

What residents say they’re experiencing on the ground

Neighbors in El Cid, Flamingo Park and parts of Palm Beach report being awakened around 6 a.m. EST by low, direct overflights and noticing fumes and soot.

Some point to years of negotiated expectations about where jets would go. A local real estate agent told The Post that homes under flight paths can sell for about 20% less, adding that buyers pay premiums to avoid those routes.

Long-running friction over Mar-a-Lago flight paths

Trump has sought to push traffic away from his ocean-to-lake estate since he bought it in 1985. He filed multiple lawsuits before he became president and won at least one agreement to widen tracks and lease land for a golf course.

During his first term, flight restrictions applied only when he was in residence at Mar-a-Lago. Nearby residents say the new 24/7 limits solidify a preference he has pursued for decades.

What comes next

The county wants near-term engagement with the FAA and the Secret Service, public briefings and analysis of alternatives before locking in procedures. Residents have organized through the Citizens’ Committee on Airport Noise.

For now, the Secret Service says the security posture remains and asks for the community’s understanding.