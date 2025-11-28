Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Watch and Listen

Planes over Palm Beach must navigate around new Mar-a-Lago no-fly zone

William Jackson
The U.S. Secret Service has implemented a new 24-hour "prohibited area" over Mar-a-Lago. The restrictions, which extend up to 2,000 feet within a one-mile radius, force Palm Beach International Airport to reroute departures over different neighborhoods, a change that remains in effect even when President Trump is not in residence, according to county correspondence and The Washington Post. The change took effect Oct. 20 with little notice to local officials.
Image credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Summary

Security change

At the Secret Service's request, the FAA imposed a 24/7 no-fly zone over Mar-a-Lago, even when President Donald Trump is not present.

Flight impacts

Departures from one runway at Palm Beach International Airport must now fly over neighborhoods where residents are complaining about noise and other disruptions.

County response

Palm Beach County asked them to reconsider routes that upend long-standing noise agreements.

Full story

The Secret Service has implemented a new 24-hour “prohibited area” over Mar-a-Lago, President Donald Trump’s Florida estate. The restrictions, which extend up to 2,000 feet within a one-mile radius, forced Palm Beach International Airport to reroute departures over different neighborhoods, even when Trump is not present.

The change took effect on Oct. 20 with little notice to local officials or residents, according to The Washington Post. 

People whose homes were formerly outside Palm Beach International’s busiest tracks say they now face early-morning overflights, persistent noise and soot. County leaders warn that the change alters long-standing expectations and could depress property values or affect historic districts if not fully vetted, even as they acknowledge the importance of presidential security.

“But when he’s not there, why?” County Commissioner Gregg Weiss said, questioning a 24/7 scope. “What’s the concern at that point?”

What exactly changed in the departure paths

Revised departure procedures now require aircraft leaving Runway 10L to make an immediate left turn at an altitude below 3,000 feet to avoid the restricted zone, according to county documents. 

Local officials told The Post they were blindsided by the change, noting that neither air traffic controllers nor airport staff were given advance notice. A letter from the airport director to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) states the restrictions were implemented “with little forewarning.”

Secret Service cites security

The Secret Service said it sought additional temporary flight restrictions “to ensure the highest levels of safety and security for the President.” 

The restrictions will remain in effect until at least next October. The agency declined to provide further details of its assessment but acknowledged the community impact.

County pushes FAA for consultation and alternatives

In a letter to the FAA, Palm Beach County officials requested that the agency delay finalizing the new flight paths until it can consult with the community. 

The county proposed alternatives to mitigate the noise, such as permitting aircraft with TSA-approved security to use the original routes when Trump is not at Mar-a-Lago.

Officials also invited the FAA to attend an upcoming meeting of the Citizens’ Committee on Airport Noise.

Environmental and historic review questions

The county’s letter argues that the FAA cannot use a standard “categorical exclusion” to bypass a full environmental review. Instead, officials contend that “extraordinary circumstances” apply, citing the intense public controversy and the rerouting of flights over noise-sensitive historic districts. 

The county also notes that the potential impact on protected resources should trigger a consultation under the National Historic Preservation Act.

What residents say they’re experiencing on the ground

Neighbors in El Cid, Flamingo Park and parts of Palm Beach report being awakened around 6 a.m. EST by low, direct overflights and noticing fumes and soot. 

Some point to years of negotiated expectations about where jets would go. A local real estate agent told The Post that homes under flight paths can sell for about 20% less, adding that buyers pay premiums to avoid those routes.

Long-running friction over Mar-a-Lago flight paths

Trump has sought to push traffic away from his ocean-to-lake estate since he bought it in 1985. He filed multiple lawsuits before he became president and won at least one agreement to widen tracks and lease land for a golf course. 

During his first term, flight restrictions applied only when he was in residence at Mar-a-Lago. Nearby residents say the new 24/7 limits solidify a preference he has pursued for decades.

What comes next

The county wants near-term engagement with the FAA and the Secret Service, public briefings and analysis of alternatives before locking in procedures. Residents have organized through the Citizens’ Committee on Airport Noise

For now, the Secret Service says the security posture remains and asks for the community’s understanding.

William Jackson
William Jackson
William is a producer at Straight Arrow News, located in Omaha, Nebraska.
Alan Judd and Devan Markham contributed to this report.
Tags: , , , ,

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

The new 24-hour flight restrictions around Mar-a-Lago have prompted community concerns about noise, environmental impact, property values and the lack of consultation, highlighting tensions between presidential security and local interests.

Presidential security

The Secret Service states that continuous flight and airspace restrictions are necessary to ensure the highest levels of safety for President Donald Trump, regardless of whether he is at Mar-a-Lago.

Community impact

Local residents, airport officials and county leaders report increased noise, environmental concerns and potential property value loss due to rerouted flights, and express frustration about insufficient warning or consultation.

Government transparency and process

County officials and residents argue that changes were implemented with little notice or input and are calling for greater transparency, public engagement and compliance with environmental and historic review laws.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. The Washington Post
  2. Palm Beach International Airport
  3. Palm Beach County Department of Airports
  4. Citizens' Committee on Airport Noise
  5. Straight Arrow News

Sources

  1. The Washington Post
  2. Palm Beach International Airport
  3. Palm Beach County Department of Airports
  4. Citizens' Committee on Airport Noise
  5. Straight Arrow News

Daily Newsletter

Start your day with fact-based news

Start your day with fact-based news

Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe anytime.

By entering your email, you agree to the Terms and Conditions and acknowledge the Privacy Policy.