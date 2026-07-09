Platner quits Senate bid after allegations, lashes out at Democratic establishment

Shea Taylor
Embattled Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner is suspending his campaign amid sexual assault allegations.
Image credit: Laura Brett/Getty Images

Democrats are back to square one in one of the country’s most important Senate races. Embattled Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner is suspending his campaign amid sexual assault allegations. 

Platner announced his exit from the race Wednesday, while still denying allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman he was dating five years ago.

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“This is incredibly difficult because I know that some will think it’s an admission of guilt and it most certainly is not,” Platner said in a video posted to social media. “We’re not doing it because of the allegations, we’re doing it because of structures that are being taken away from us by those in power.”

In the emotional 11-minute video, Platner said pressure from Democrats across the country left him with no path forward. He accused the “political establishment” of forcing him from the race and said party leaders in Washington should not decide who replaces him.

“And I’m not asking for — how this process is gonna work, I’m not trying to dictate to anyone who it should be or how we get there, but I will say this: it needs to be open, transparent, and democratic,” Platner said. “It needs be reflecting the will and the values of the people that built this movement, the people showed up on June 9th. People in D.C. need to stay in D.C. Decisions should not be made by people in places of political power.”

Maine is one of Democrats’ best opportunities to flip a Republican Senate seat, making the search for a new nominee especially urgent as they try to unseat longtime Sen. Susan Collins.

Platner has not yet filed the paperwork to formally withdraw, but he has until Monday at 5 p.m. to do so. Democrats would then have until July 27 to choose a replacement.

Who will run instead?

Several names have been floated to replace Platner as the nominee, but so far only former State Senate President Troy Jackson has filed the paperwork to enter the race.

Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows called for Platner to step down earlier this week and on Tuesday said she would “seriously consider entering this race” if Platner dropped out. 

Nirav Shah, a former director of Maine’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention, state Rep. Valli Geiger and state House Speaker Ryan Fecteau have also signaled they might be interested in running for the seat.

Joe Raedle, Getty Images/Gregory Rec, Portland Press Herald via Getty Images/Graeme Sloan, Getty Images

Dan Kleban, founder of the Maine Beer Company, announced plans to relaunch his campaign on Wednesday. Kleban briefly ran against Platner for the Senate seat last year before dropping out and endorsing Gov. Janet Mills in the race.

Kleban has cast himself as an apt replacement for Platner, indicating that he has similar values.

“I share Graham Platner’s view that the system is rigged against working people,” he said in a post on X. “Mainers are rightfully pissed off and we’re overdue in fixing it. We can start by defeating Susan Collins in November, which is what I plan to do.”

Actor and Maine native Patrick Dempsey, known for his role as neurosurgeon Derek Shepherd on “Grey’s Anatomy,” has said he will not be joining the Senate race after his name was floated as a potential replacement for Platner.

“I kept coming back to one question: Do I truly want to serve in Congress? After a lot of thought, I realized the answer is no,” Dempsey wrote in an op-ed for the Portland Press Herald. “Not because public service isn’t honorable — it absolutely is. But because I believe I can contribute more effectively through the life I’ve already built.”

The local Democratic party is also planning to hold a nominating convention later this month, where 600 delegates will pick the nominee, according to Politico. Most of those delegates will be selected by county branches of the party, but the process for selecting delegates is not yet clear.

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Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
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Why this story matters

Democrats' leading Senate candidate in Maine has suspended his campaign, leaving the party without a confirmed nominee in a race considered one of its best chances to flip a Republican-held seat.

Nominee replacement is unresolved

As of this report, only one candidate has formally filed to enter the race, while several others have signaled interest but not yet committed.

Party deadline is imminent

Democrats have until July 27 to choose a replacement nominee, with a 600-delegate nominating convention planned before that deadline.

Collins seat remains contested

The race targets longtime Sen. Susan Collins in what the article describes as one of Democrats' best opportunities to flip a Republican Senate seat.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. CBS News
  2. The Hill
  3. NBC News
  4. Portland Press Herald

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame Platner’s exit as a party-management problem, stressing Democrats “replace” or “pick new nominee” and the deadline scramble, while also noting his criticism of the media and establishment.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right turn it into a scandal narrative, leaning on terms like “bombshell,” “torpedoes,” “scandal-ridden,” and “forced out” to cast the campaign as a dramatic collapse.

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Media landscape

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308 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Graham Platner suspended his 2026 Maine Senate campaign following multiple sexual assault allegations, including claims from two ex-girlfriends reported by Politico and The Washington Post.
  • Following the allegations, numerous prominent Democrats, including Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, withdrew endorsements and called on Platner to withdraw from the race.
  • Platner denied all allegations and announced he was suspending campaign operations, emphasizing it was not an admission of guilt.
  • The Maine Democratic Party is preparing to select a replacement candidate after Platner's withdrawal, in a critical race against incumbent Republican Susan Collins.

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Key points from the Center

  • Graham Platner dropped out of the Maine Senate race on Wednesday following reports detailing sexual assault allegations, ending a campaign that won the June primary with more than 156,000 votes.
  • On Monday, Politico published a report detailing sexual assault allegations from 41-year-old Maine resident Jenny Racicot, who claimed Platner forced himself on her while intoxicated in late 2021.
  • Racicot also discussed the allegations with CNN's chief Washington correspondent Jake Tapper during Monday evening's episode of "The Lead with Jake Tapper," amplifying the accusations before party leaders called for Platner's exit.
  • The Maine Democratic State Committee held an emergency meeting Wednesday, where State Rep. Valli Geiger indicated Platner is supporting her to replace him on the ballot.

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Key points from the Right

  • Graham Platner, a Democratic Senate candidate in Maine, suspended his campaign following sexual assault allegations and pressure from party leadership.
  • Platner denied the allegations and criticized national Democratic leaders and the media for their handling of the situation but did not admit wrongdoing.
  • The Maine Democratic Party plans to hold a nominating convention by July 27 to select a replacement candidate for the vacated Senate nomination.
  • Several potential candidates have expressed interest in running for the vacated Senate nomination.

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Sources

  1. CBS News
  2. The Hill
  3. NBC News
  4. Portland Press Herald