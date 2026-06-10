Platner survives scandal, Mace gets routed in primary night shakeup

Several states held primary elections Tuesday, but it was Maine at the center of attention of the political world.

The results were expected: incumbent Sen. Susan Collins won the Republican nomination while embattled Democrat Graham Platner won his party’s.

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But the win still marked a major test for Platner, who has spent weeks trying to move past allegations that he exchanged sexually explicit messages with multiple women while married. In his victory speech, Platner acknowledged those controversies and told supporters he knows he still must rebuild their trust.

“Any of those who feel let down or disappointed or disillusioned, it is my job to earn your trust, faith and support,” Platner said. “And I will spend every day of this campaign, and if I have the privilege, every day in the United States Senate doing exactly that.”

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Meanwhile, in South Carolina, Trump-backed Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette is headed to a June 23 runoff against state Attorney General Alan Wilson after no candidate won a majority in the five-way Republican field.

Rep. Nancy Mace, once a rising star in the GOP, finished fifth, losing even in her home county and district.

She was elected to Congress after flipping a Charleston-area district in 2020, and built a reputation as a moderate, voting to codify same-sex marriage rights and calling herself “pro-transgender rights.”

However, in the last year, she’s shifted her position, calling transgender people “trannies” and disparaging gay relationships on social media. She spent years isolating herself, rejecting advisers’ counsel and turning on allies.

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Another Trump-backed candidate, incumbent Sen. Lindsey Graham, easily won his party’s nomination for re-election. He beat out businessman Mark Lynch, who Trump had warned would be a “DISASTER for the Republican Party.”

Democratic Congressman James Clyburn also cruised to victory in his primary.

In the Republican primary, John Peterson beat out Maurice Washington, according to The Associated Press. Peterson will face off against Clyburn in November as he seeks an 18th term.

Too close to call in Nevada

In Nevada, the Republican primary between retired Lt. Col. David Flippo, who was endorsed by Trump, and former state Sen. James Settelmeyer remains too close to call. Flippo is currently in the lead, however.

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Democrats are also hoping to flip the governor’s office. Republican incumbent Joe Lombardo beat out six challengers on Tuesday with Trump’s backing.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford won the Democratic nod.

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