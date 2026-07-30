Poland investigates missile crash after Russian attack on Ukraine

William Jackson
A missile believed to be fired by Russia landed deep inside Poland early Thursday as Moscow launched a large missile-and-drone attack across Ukraine, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said.
Image credit: Jakub Orzechowski/Agencja Wyborcza.pl/via REUTERS

A missile believed to be fired by Russia landed deep inside Poland early Thursday as Moscow launched a large missile-and-drone attack across Ukraine, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said.

Polish officials said the object came down in an undeveloped field near Tarnawa-Kolonia in Lublin province, roughly 55 miles from the Ukrainian border. Authorities said the explosion left a large crater, and police said nearby residents reported hearing a powerful blast.

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Tusk said “all indications” suggest the object was a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile. He said Poland was prepared to shoot it down if it had continued flying, and that NATO commanders were being kept informed.

“During the Russian massive missile attack on western Ukraine, a violation of Polish airspace occurred,” Tusk said in a post on X.

Poland had scrambled fighter jets during the Russian attack. The Polish military said its air defenses observed at least a dozen missiles over western Ukraine that posed a potential threat to Polish airspace. Polish armed forces are now investigating how the object entered Polish territory and crashed.

If confirmed as a Russian missile, the crash would mark a serious airspace violation deep inside Poland, a NATO member, and renew concerns about the war spilling across the alliance’s border. Poland has routinely scrambled jets in response to Russian attacks on western Ukraine, but missiles and drones have rarely entered its territory.

Emergency services work at the site where an unidentified flying object, believed to be a Russian cruise missile, as Ukraine’s foreign minister said on Thursday, fell after violating Polish airspace, in Tarnawa Kolonia, near Lublin, Poland, July 30, 2026. Jakub Orzechowski/Agencja Wyborcza.pl/via REUTERS

A larger attack on Ukraine

The incident came during a widespread Russian assault on Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia used more than 70 missiles and more than 280 attack drones. He said Ukrainian forces intercepted more than 260 drones, despite what he called a “critical shortage” of air defense missiles from Ukraine’s partners.

The attacks killed at least eight people across Ukraine, including children, according to local authorities cited by CNN. Another report put the death toll at at least 13.

In the village of Radushne, near Kryvyi Rih in southern Ukraine, Zelenskyy said a ballistic missile destroyed a family home, killing two parents and three children. Two more children were pulled alive from the rubble, he said.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said it carried out a “massive strike” using long-range precision weapons and attack drones on military sites across Ukraine.

The attack followed Zelenskyy’s visit to the White House, where he asked President Donald Trump to provide Ukraine with additional air defense systems.

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William Jackson
William Jackson
William is a producer at Straight Arrow, located in Omaha, Nebraska.
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Why this story matters

A missile believed to be Russian landed inside Poland, a NATO ally, during a large-scale attack on Ukraine, raising documented concerns about the war's reach beyond Ukraine's borders.

NATO border crossed

Polish Prime Minister Tusk said 'all indications' point to a Russian cruise missile landing roughly 55 miles inside Poland, a NATO member, which Polish armed forces are now investigating.

Ukraine's air defenses strained

Zelenskyy said Ukraine faces a 'critical shortage' of air defense missiles from partners, a condition he raised directly with President Trump at the White House.

Civilian casualties documented

Local authorities cited by CNN reported at least eight people killed across Ukraine, including children, during a Russian assault involving more than 70 missiles and 280 drones.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. Telegraph
  2. CNN

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the event as a clear Russian violation of Polish and NATO airspace, stressing “Russian missile,” “NATO territory,” and Ukraine’s attribution to amplify geopolitical stakes.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right lean into crisis rhetoric—“panic,” “massive,” “emergency”—to dramatize threat and public alarm, sometimes pairing it with caution about blame.

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Media landscape

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152 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • A Russian Kh-101 cruise missile crossed into Poland's airspace, creating a 33-foot-wide crater near Tarnawa-Kolonia in Lublin province with missile debris found at the site.
  • Poland sounded air raid sirens and scrambled fighter jets to protect its airspace as a precaution following the missile strike during Russia's large-scale attacks on Ukraine.
  • Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk formed a special coordination team, and investigations into the incident are ongoing to address related security concerns.
  • Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha urged international partners to strengthen Ukraine's air defenses, highlighting the missile's entry into NATO airspace as a common security threat.

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Key points from the Center

No summary available because of a lack of coverage.

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Key points from the Right

  • Polish police found a 10-meter-wide crater and debris from an unidentified object near Tarnawa-Kolonia after it disappeared from radar in Polish airspace during Russian strikes on Ukraine.
  • Poland scrambled fighter jets and activated air defenses after detecting an unidentified object amid Russian missile attacks on neighboring Ukraine, with sirens sounding in the Lublin region as a warning.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appealed to allies for missile defense support, citing Russian missile attacks on Kyiv and other cities and noted a meeting with US President Donald Trump about producing Patriot interceptors.
  • The Polish Armed Forces confirmed Russian cruise missiles crossed into NATO airspace during the attacks, and Polish military resources were deployed to respond to the threat.

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Sources

  1. Telegraph
  2. CNN