Police investigate shooting that wounded multiple near University of Iowa campus

Iowa City police are investigating a shooting that injured multiple people early Sunday near the University of Iowa campus after officers responded to reports of a large fight downtown.

Police were called at 1:46 a.m. to the 100 block of East College Street, where officers arriving on scene heard gunfire, according to the Iowa City Police Department.

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“At this time, multiple victims have been taken to area hospitals to be treated for wounds suffered in the shooting,” the department said in a statement. “No information on their conditions is available at this time.”

The University of Iowa issued emergency alerts early Sunday, warning people to avoid the area near College and Clinton streets, where gunshots were reported. In a post shared by the university on social media, officials confirmed that first responders were on scene and that there were victims.

“Please continue to avoid the area,” University of Iowa Campus Safety said in an update posted shortly after 2 a.m.

No arrests have been made, and police said the investigation remains active.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds posted her support for the victims on social media, saying “This senseless act of violence has devastated the university community and our state.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.