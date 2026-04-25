Police officer killed after suspect opens fire in Chicago hospital

One police officer is dead and another is critically hurt after a suspect opened fire in a Chicago hospital Saturday morning, according to officials.

Chicago police superintendent Larry Snelling said during an afternoon press conference confirming the officer’s death that the shooter is in custody.

“The second officer right now is fighting for his life in the hospital behind us,” Snell said, according to The Associated Press.

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The shooting happened at Endeavor Health Swedish Hospital on the north side of Chicago around 11 a.m. The hospital posted on its Facebook page that the suspect was brought into the hospital by law enforcement about two hours prior for treatment, and that he was “wanded” before his arrival, in line with security protocols. Snelling said the suspect was in custody on a robbery charge.

Despite being escorted by authorities at all times, the man shot at law enforcement and ran out of the building, but was later caught. Two officers were hit. No other patients or staff members were hurt, according to the hospital.

Swedish Hospital later opened with controlled access following a lockdown.

Snelling said there is an ongoing investigation. So far, neither the officers nor the suspect has been named. Snelling did say the officer who died was 38 years old and had worked for the department for 10 years. The other, who is injured, is a 57-year-old officer with 21 years of service, Snelling said.

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Officials have not confirmed how the suspect got a gun.

“Today is a very difficult moment for the city of Chicago,” Mayor Brandon Johnson said in a statement. “Our officers stand in the way of harm every single day, risking their lives, and they have families who expect them to come home. This is a heartbreaking loss for our city. We are praying for the fallen officer, and I am asking the city of Chicago to pray for the officer in critical condition and to lift up both families as they process this tragedy.”

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