Police searching for suspects who shot 12 at Ohio festival

Police in Toledo, Ohio are searching for suspects who shot 12 people at a festival Saturday evening.

The victims’ ages range from 14 to 61, police said, but most were in their early 20s. Two people were in critical condition as of Saturday and 10 were stable.

Around 5:37 p.m., police got a report of shots fired near the Old West End Festival, Toledo Deputy Police Chief Joe Heffernan said at a news conference. It appears there were at least two shooters, Heffernan said, who were probably shooting at each other.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

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The Old West End Association decided to cancel the rest of the festival in light of the shooting.

“We are heartbroken about those that were injured at the Old West End Festival,” the association said.

Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz urged people to pray for first responders and the victims.

“Toledo has faced more adversity over the years than most cities, and our citizens always rally together and pull through. This will be no exception,” he said. “What happened today at the Old West End Festival, sadly, has happened in too many American cities. But we should never shrug our shoulders and accept it as the price of living in a free society. As a country, we must do better.”

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said on X that he is confident law enforcement will locate the suspects involved.

“Summer festivals should be safe spaces for families to spend time together without fear of violence,” DeWine said.

George Kral, Toledo’s director of Public Safety, called Old West End “one of the most iconic festivals in Toledo,” and added, “It’s a shame that something like this had to ruin it.”

City leaders and police implored those who saw what happened to tell police what they know.

“We need everyone that thought they saw something, that had a phone out that may have been recording something else and looking, to check back and please help the victims of this situation,” Toledo Councilman John Hobbs said. “If it were your mom or dad, brother, sister, son, or daughter, you would want an immediate response, and you will want there to be immediate penalties for what has taken place.”

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