Police who defended Capitol on Jan. 6 sue over Trump compensation fund

Jason K. Morrell
Two former police officers are suing the Trump administration over its $1.776 billion “Anti-Weaponization Fund.
Image credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

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Former Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn and D.C. police officer Daniel Hodges filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday seeking to stop the Trump administration’s new $1.776 billion “Anti-Weaponization Fund,” arguing the program could ultimately steer taxpayer money toward people involved in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The filing opens the first legal challenge to a program the administration says is designed to compensate people who believe they were unfairly targeted by the justice system.

No payments have been made from the fund.

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Officers challenge how the fund was established

Dunn and Hodges named President Donald Trump, acting Attorney General Todd Blanche and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent as defendants. Their lawsuit argues the administration overstepped its authority by creating the program without congressional approval and by using federal settlement money for a purpose Congress never authorized.

The administration established the fund through an agreement tied to Trump’s lawsuit against the IRS over the disclosure of his tax records. Trump agreed to drop the lawsuit, while the administration moved forward with creating a nearly $1.8 billion fund for people who claim they were victims of a “weaponized” legal system.

Jan6OfficersLawsuitDownload

The Washington Post reports the money would come from the federal Judgment Fund and be distributed through a five-member commission selected by Blanche.

The complaint uses unusually direct language in describing the arrangement, calling it “the most brazen act of presidential corruption this century” and accusing the administration of establishing “a taxpayer-funded slush fund” for people who committed violence in Trump’s name.

Jan. 6 remains central to the dispute

Administration officials have repeatedly said the fund is not limited to Jan. 6 defendants and is open to anyone who believes they were unfairly prosecuted or investigated.

Dunn and Hodges argue the practical result could be much narrower than the public explanation. Their lawsuit points to reporting and public statements surrounding the fund and argues that people charged in connection with the Capitol attack could seek payments through the process.

More than 1,500 people faced charges tied to the Jan. 6 riot, and Trump later issued nearly 1,600 pardons and commutations connected to those cases.

Amanda Voisard for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Questions over eligibility surfaced again this week during testimony on Capitol Hill. Blanche declined to rule out payments to people convicted of violent assaults on police officers during the attack.

“As was made plain yesterday, anybody in this country is eligible to apply if they believe they were a victim of weaponization,” Blanche said.

Lawsuit cites constitutional restrictions

The lawsuit also argues the fund violates constitutional limits related to insurrection and rebellion.

Dunn and Hodges point to the 14th Amendment, which states that “neither the United States nor any State shall assume or pay any debt or obligation incurred in aid of insurrection or rebellion against the United States.”

Dunn and Hodges were among the officers who later testified publicly about the violence they experienced during the Capitol attack. More than 140 law enforcement officers were injured during the riot.

The Justice Department defended the administration’s position Wednesday, arguing previous administrations improperly used federal resources against political opponents.

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Jason Morrell
Jason K. Morrell
Jason leads morning editorial coverage across U.S. politics, business, and global news for Straight Arrow, overseeing the flagship Unbiased Updates program and its newsroom team. His work includes shaping major breaking news, live events, and election and convention coverage at CNN US, CNN International, and Scripps News.
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Why this story matters

A federal lawsuit filed by two Capitol Police officers challenges a $1.776 billion government fund that, according to the acting attorney general's own testimony, anyone in the country can apply to — including people convicted of violent assaults on officers during the Jan. 6 attack.

Taxpayer money is at stake

The fund draws from the federal Judgment Fund, meaning payments — if the program survives legal challenge — would come from public money without congressional authorization, according to the lawsuit.

Eligibility remains unresolved

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche declined to rule out payments to people convicted of violent crimes against police officers, leaving the fund's scope formally unsettled.

No payments made yet

The lawsuit is the first legal challenge to the program, and no money has been distributed while the constitutional and statutory questions it raises remain before the courts.

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Community reaction

Officers Dunn and Hodges say they continue to face death threats and harassment from Jan. 6 participants. According to HuffPost, at least 33 pardoned Jan. 6 defendants have faced new criminal charges since receiving pardons, and Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio has said he plans to apply for between $2 and $5 million from the fund.

Context corner

The $1.776 billion figure mirrors the year of American independence, a detail noted by several outlets. The fund is drawn from the Judgment Fund, a permanent congressional appropriation created in 1956 to cover legal settlements involving the U.S. government, which critics argue was not intended for this type of use.

History lesson

The 14th Amendment's prohibition on paying debts incurred in aid of insurrection was adopted after the Civil War to prevent the U.S. from compensating Confederate debts. The lawsuit argues this clause directly applies to Jan. 6 defendants' legal fees and restitution obligations.

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Sources

  1. The New York Times
  2. The Washington Post

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the dispute as an anti-Trump accountability fight, spotlighting the officers’ lawsuit and using loaded phrases like “slush fund” and scare-quoted “anti-weaponization” to cast the $1.8 billion plan as suspect.
  • Media outlets in the center soften the tone by explaining the fund as settlement-based compensation for alleged government “weaponized” conduct.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets on the right to provide a bias comparison.

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Media landscape

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Key points from the Left

  • Two police officers injured during the Jan. 6 attack sued to block a $1.776 billion fund intended to compensate politically motivated prosecution victims, including rioters, arguing it violates the 14th Amendment and federal law.
  • The fund was created as part of a settlement related to a lawsuit against the IRS and is overseen by a commission appointed by Attorney General Todd Blanche, who defended the fund's legality.
  • The officers allege the fund could enable further violence against them by compensating rioters and raises threats against them due to ongoing harassment linked to their testimonies.
  • The lawsuit calls the fund an act of presidential corruption and seeks its dissolution, with the officers represented by an organization founded by a former January 6 prosecutor.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Wednesday, retired U.S. Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn and Metropolitan Police Department officer Daniel Hodges sued to block the $1.776 billion "Anti-Weaponization Fund," created this week as part of a Trump administration settlement.
  • The Justice Department announced the fund on Monday to "provide a systematic process to hear and redress claims of others who suffered weaponization and lawfare," Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche stated.
  • Filed in Washington, the lawsuit argues the fund violates the 14th Amendment's prohibition on using federal money to "pay any debt or obligation incurred in aid of insurrection or rebellion against the United States."
  • Associate Attorney General Stanley Woodward dismissed criticism on Tuesday as "misguided and premature," noting no claims have been filed or payments made, so "it's way, way, way too early" to judge.
  • Represented by Public Integrity Project founder Brendan Ballou, the officers claim the fund creates physical dangers for those who defended the Capitol on January 6, 2021, and rewards violence enacted in President Trump's name.

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Key points from the Right

  • Two police officers, Harry Dunn and Daniel Hodges, filed a lawsuit to block a nearly $1.8 billion fund intended to compensate victims of political weaponization related to Jan. 6, 2021.
  • The officers allege that the fund acts as a taxpayer-funded slush fund created to finance insurrectionists and paramilitary groups committing violence in Trump's name.

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Sources

  1. The New York Times
  2. The Washington Post