Polymarket expands trade monitoring after insider betting case tied to Maduro raid

Polymarket is stepping up oversight of trades after federal prosecutors charged a U.S. soldier with using classified information to bet on a military operation. The company is now rolling out new tools to help catch suspicious activity earlier.

The move follows charges against an Army master sergeant who prosecutors say used non-public information to place bets on the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

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Polymarket has partnered with blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis to track transactions in real time, building a system that scans for trading patterns tied to inside knowledge and can surface those signals quickly for investigators.

Because the platform runs on a public blockchain, every trade is recorded and traceable, giving the company — and law enforcement — a clear view into how positions are built and when they move.

AP Photo/Wyatte Grantham-Philips, File

Case centers on classified operation

Prosecutors say Master Sergeant Gannon Ken Van Dyke helped plan a raid on Maduro’s compound in Caracas, then placed 13 bets tied to the operation, using information not available to the public to generate more than $400,000 in profit.

Van Dyke has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 28: U.S. special forces soldier Gannon Ken Van Dyke (R) exits federal court on April 28, 2026 in New York City. Van Dyke was indicted for placing a bet on the prediction platform, Polymarket, on the arrest of Nicolas Maduro while being part of the military operation. (Photo by Edna Leshowitz/Getty Images)

At the center of the case is the use of classified operational details in a financial wager tied directly to a national security mission.

Polymarket says the updated system is built to identify suspicious trades earlier and give investigators blockchain-backed evidence they can act on.

Online users flagged Van Dyke’s bets within hours of the trades appearing on the platform. Prosecutors took several months to piece together the case.

The company’s new approach is designed to close that gap by surfacing patterns sooner and making those signals easier to verify.

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