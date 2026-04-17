Pope condemns ‘tyrants’ and ‘those who manipulate religion’ amid clash with Trump

Pope Leo XIV forcefully criticized global leaders during remarks in Cameroon Thursday, warning that the world is being “ravaged by a handful of tyrants,” as his dispute with President Donald Trump over the Iran war has now become a public clash.

Speaking during a peace mass in Bamenda, the pope condemned leaders who use religion to justify violence and political power.

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“Woe to those who manipulate religion and the very name of God for their own military, economic and political gain, dragging that which is sacred into darkness and filth,” the pope said.

He also warned about the role of powerful leaders in driving conflict.

“The world is being ravaged by a handful of tyrants,” he said, “yet it is held together by a multitude of supportive brothers and sisters.”

The pope did not mention Trump by name, but his remarks come amid his opposition to the U.S. and Israeli military campaign against Iran and his push for a negotiated end to the conflict.

Simone Risoluti – Vatican Media via Vatican Pool/Getty Images

Trump rejects criticism, denies feud

Asked about the pope’s comments on Thursday, Trump dismissed the idea that the two are in conflict.

“I’m not fighting with him,” Trump said. “I have a right to disagree with the pope.”

The president went further, claiming the pope supports Iran obtaining a nuclear weapon.

“He says Iran can have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said of the pope. “I say Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon… So, I can disagree with the Pope.”

The pope has not made that statement and has consistently spoken against nuclear escalation.

Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images

Trump has escalated his criticism of Leo in recent days, calling him weak on foreign policy and urging him to stay out of political matters. The pope has responded by saying he will continue to

speak out against war and promote diplomacy.

Online posts add to tensions

The fight has spilled onto social media. Earlier this week, Trump posted an AI-generated image showing himself embraced by Jesus, following backlash over a previous image of himself resembling Jesus.

He later removed the earlier post after criticism from some Christian leaders and allies.

New media post from Donald J. Trump



(TS: 12 Apr 21:49 ET)​​​‍​​‌‍​​‌‍​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​​‌‍​​​‌‍​​​​​​‌‍​​‌‍​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​​‌‍ pic.twitter.com/uWUoEG1bSQ — Commentary: Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) April 13, 2026

The White House has not signaled any shift in its approach to the Vatican or the pope’s position on the war.

US cuts funding to Catholic Charities program

As Straight Arrow News reported, the administration has also ended an $11 million federal contract with Catholic Charities in Miami, a program that provides shelter and care for unaccompanied migrant children.

Church officials said the decision will force the program to shut down within months, ending a partnership with the federal government that dates back decades.

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Federal officials say the number of unaccompanied minors in government care has declined, and some programs are being scaled back or consolidated.

Church leaders in Miami said the program has served as a model for child welfare services and warned that relocating children could cause additional trauma.